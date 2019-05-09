Andre Fialho and Chris Curtis face-off ahead of their PFL Season 2, Week 1 fight taking place May 9th from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York (photo credits to ProFightLeague on Facebook)

PFL Season 2, Week 1 will take place later this evening, May 9, from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. This will be the Professional Fighters League’s first event of the 2019 year, along its partnership debut with ESPN. All bouts contested today will take place in either the welterweight division or women’s lightweight division.

As part of the tournament format, 3 points will be awarded to the winner of any fight with the loser receiving 0 points. Additional points are awarded to the winner for stoppages in either the first (3 points), second (2 points), or third (1 point) round. The max number of points one can receive would be 6 points total; this being a first-round finish for the winner. At the conclusion of the regular season, PFL playoffs will begin with fighters in their respected weight divisions being seeded based off their point totals.

Slated for this evening’s main event will be a battle at 155 pounds where gold-medal receiving Olympian Kayla Harrison will battle former UFC fighter Larissa Pacheco. Last season’s dominant welterweight king Magomed Magomedkerimov will restart his quest for a chance at another million dollars when he faces off against 42-fight veteran John Howard in the co-main event.

Zana Kamaka missed weight for his welterweight fight against cousin Ray Cooper III, therefore becoming ineligible for points tonight. The remainder of the fight card can be found immediately below.

PFL Season 2, Week 1 Results

MAIN CARD • ESPN2 • 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

Kayla Harrison (3-0) vs. Larissa Pacheco (11-2)

Magomed Magomedkerimov (23-5) vs. John Howard (27-14-1)

Ray Cooper III (17-6) vs. Zane Kamaka (13-3)

Sarah Kaufman (20-4, 1 NC) vs. Morgan Frier (4-1)

Sadibou Sy (7-4-1) vs. David Michaud (15-4)

PRELIMINARY CARD • ESPN+ • 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

Handesson Ferreira (13-2-1) vs. Bojan Velickovic (16-8-2)

Genah Fabian (1-0) vs. Bobbi-Jo Dalziel (4-0)

Gamzat Khiramagomedov (8-0) vs. Glaico Franca (19-5)

Andre Fialho (10-1) vs. Chris Curtis (20-5)

Roberta Paim Samad (4-1) vs. Moriel Charneski (3-5)

