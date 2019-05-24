Photo courtesy of PFL.

Brazil’s Natan Schulte (15-3-1) got an easy win over China’s Bao Yincang (13-7) when he submitted the Sanda fighter with a rear naked choke in the first round at PFL Season 2 Week 2. The win earns Schulte six points, three for the win and three for the first round stoppage. As of this writing, he is currently leading the pack in the lightweight bracket.

In the fight, Schulte took down Yincang and got full mount on him. Yincang gave his back to Schulte who locked in the choke and got the submission in 3:03.

Schulte was last year’s winner of the $1 million prize in PFL’s inaugural season in the lightweight division. He won all of his fights that he competed in. Schulte has not lost a fight since 2017.

He also fought for World Series of Fighting and XFC International before making his way to PFL.

During the post-fight media scrum, Schulte talked about what he would do with $2 million, training at American Top Team, his former opponent Chris Wade who had some words about him in the media, and other topics.

