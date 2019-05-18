MMASucka staff picks are in for UFC Fight Night 152, all of the action taking place tonight from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The six-fight main card will begin live on ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). To catch out our picks from yesterday morning’s ONE Championship card, click the link here.
THE FIGHTS
In tonight’s main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will face off against weight-class debutante Kevin Lee at 170 pounds. Dos Anjos moved up in weight for the 2017 year, having an incredible dominant run scoring three straight victories including a one-sided decision over Robbie Lawler. He’d face off against Colby Covington in June of last year for the interim title, coming up short in a back-and-forth fight. He’s looking to rebound following a recent decision loss to now current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. His opponent, “The Motown Phenom,” hopes to find comfort here at 170 pounds following previous struggles making the lightweight limit. Lee has suffered two losses in his last three, the lone win since October of 2017 a fifth round doctor stoppage over Edson Barboza. Both dos Anjos and Lee, former lightweights-turned-welterweights, look to find comfort here at a more natural weight.
Grappling phenom Antonio Carlos Junior will search for his sixth straight victory inside the UFC when he battles one of the middleweight division’s potential rising star, Ian Heinisch.
Following Neil Magny’s withdrawal from the card after a USADA doping violation, former Legacy FC and LFA welterweight champion Derrick Krantz has stepped up on short notice to take on the always dangerous finisher of Vicente Luque. A trilogy bout is also set for the main card between long-time veterans of the UFC, Charles Oliveira and Nik Lentz. All of the remaining main card fights counted towards our staff picks can be found further below.
STAFF PICKS
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Check out our MMASucka staff picks for UFC Fight Night 152: dos Anjos vs. Lee below.
Staff Records after UFC 237:
- Ed Gallo: 115-52
2. Michael DeSantis: 112-55
3. Connor Deitrich: 109-58
4. Brian Gerson: 108-59
5T. Wesley Riddle: 104-63
5T. Ryan Wagner: 104-55
7. Mike Skytte: 103-64
8. Jeremy Brand: 100-67
9. Omar Villagrana: 99-68
10. Mitchell Banuelos: 96-56
11. Patrick Auger: 92-68
12. Matt Bricker: 90-68
13. Justin Pierrot: 89-68
14. Ash Camyab: 89-62
15. Suraj Sukumar: 46-16 (inactive)
16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16
17. Frazer Krohn: 20-13
18. Ryan Hobbs: 17-17 (inactive)
19. Idrees Crawley: 15-7 (inactive)
20. Andrew Benjamin: 8-3 (inactive)
21. Matheus Costa: 5-4
Davi Ramos (9-2) vs. Austin Hubbard (10-2)
Jeremy Brand: Ramos via Round 1 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Ramos via Round 1 SUB
Mike Skytte: Ramos via Round 1 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Ramos via UD
Michael DeSantis: Ramos via Round 1 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Ramos via Round 1 SUB
Mitchell Banuelos: Ramos via UD
Ed Gallo: Ramos via Round 1 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Ramos via UD
Brian Gerson: Ramos via UD
Matt Bricker: Ramos via UD
Connor Deitrich: Ramos via Round 1 SUB
Patrick Auger: Ramos via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Ramos via Round 1 SUB
Ash Camyab: Ramos via UD
Frazer Krohn: Ramos via Round 2 SUB
Staff picking Ramos: 16
Staff picking Hubbard: 0
Charles Oliveira (26-8, 1 NC) vs. Nik Lentz (30-9-2, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Lentz via UD
Wesley Riddle: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB
Mike Skytte: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Lentz via UD
Michael DeSantis: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Mitchell Banuelos: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB
Ed Gallo: Oliveira via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Oliveira via UD
Brian Gerson: Lentz via UD
Matt Bricker: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Oliveira via UD
Patrick Auger: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Sasha Moksyakov: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB
Ash Camyab: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB
Frazer Krohn: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Staff picking Oliveira: 13
Staff picking Lentz: 3
Vicente Luque (15-6-1) vs. Derrick Krantz (22-10)
Jeremy Brand: Luque via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Luque via UD
Mike Skytte: Luque via UD
Justin Pierrot: Luque via UD
Michael DeSantis: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Luque via Round 3 TKO
Ed Gallo: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Luque via UD
Brian Gerson: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Krantz via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Luque via Round 2 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: Luque via Round 3 TKO
Ash Camyab: Luque via Round 3 TKO
Frazer Krohn: Luque via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Luque: 15
Staff picking Krantz: 1
Antonio Carlos Junior (10-2, 1 NC) vs. Ian Heinisch (12-1)
Jeremy Brand: Carlos Junior via Round 2 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Heinisch via UD
Mike Skytte: Heinisch via UD
Justin Pierrot: Carlos Junior via Round 2 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Carlos Junior via Round 1 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Carlos Junior via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Carlos Junior via UD
Ed Gallo: Carlos Junior via Round 3 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Heinisch via UD
Brian Gerson: Carlos Junior via UD
Matt Bricker: Heinisch via UD
Connor Deitrich: Carlos Junior via Round 1 SUB
Patrick Auger: Carlos Junior via Round 2 SUB
Sasha Moksyakov: Heinisch via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Carlos Junior via Round 3 SUB
Frazer Krohn: Carlos Junior via UD
Staff picking Carlos Junior: 11
Staff picking Heinisch: 5
Rafael dos Anjos (28-11) vs. Kevin Lee (17-4)
Jeremy Brand: Dos Anjos via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Dos Anjos via Round 3 TKO
Mike Skytte: Dos Anjos via Round 3 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Dos Anjos via SD
Michael DeSantis: Lee via UD
Ryan Wagner: Dos Anjos via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Lee via UD
Ed Gallo: Lee via UD
Omar Villagrana: Dos Anjos via UD
Brian Gerson: Lee via UD
Matt Bricker: Lee via UD
Connor Deitrich: Dos Anjos via Round 4 TKO
Patrick Auger: Dos Anjos via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Lee via UD
Ash Camyab: Lee via UD
Frazer Krohn: Lee via UD
Staff picking Dos Anjos: 8
Staff picking Lee: 8
FEATURED IMAGE:
Embed from Getty Images
View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 152 staff picks