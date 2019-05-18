ROCHESTER, NY – MAY 17: (L-R) Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Nik Lentz face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Rochester Riverside Hotel on May 17, 2019 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMASucka staff picks are in for UFC Fight Night 152, all of the action taking place tonight from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The six-fight main card will begin live on ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). To catch out our picks from yesterday morning’s ONE Championship card, click the link here.

THE FIGHTS

In tonight’s main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will face off against weight-class debutante Kevin Lee at 170 pounds. Dos Anjos moved up in weight for the 2017 year, having an incredible dominant run scoring three straight victories including a one-sided decision over Robbie Lawler. He’d face off against Colby Covington in June of last year for the interim title, coming up short in a back-and-forth fight. He’s looking to rebound following a recent decision loss to now current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. His opponent, “The Motown Phenom,” hopes to find comfort here at 170 pounds following previous struggles making the lightweight limit. Lee has suffered two losses in his last three, the lone win since October of 2017 a fifth round doctor stoppage over Edson Barboza. Both dos Anjos and Lee, former lightweights-turned-welterweights, look to find comfort here at a more natural weight.

Grappling phenom Antonio Carlos Junior will search for his sixth straight victory inside the UFC when he battles one of the middleweight division’s potential rising star, Ian Heinisch.

Following Neil Magny’s withdrawal from the card after a USADA doping violation, former Legacy FC and LFA welterweight champion Derrick Krantz has stepped up on short notice to take on the always dangerous finisher of Vicente Luque. A trilogy bout is also set for the main card between long-time veterans of the UFC, Charles Oliveira and Nik Lentz. All of the remaining main card fights counted towards our staff picks can be found further below.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for UFC Fight Night 152: dos Anjos vs. Lee below.

Staff Records after UFC 237:

Ed Gallo: 115-52

2. Michael DeSantis: 112-55

3. Connor Deitrich: 109-58

4. Brian Gerson: 108-59

5T. Wesley Riddle: 104-63

5T. Ryan Wagner: 104-55

7. Mike Skytte: 103-64

8. Jeremy Brand: 100-67

9. Omar Villagrana: 99-68

10. Mitchell Banuelos: 96-56

11. Patrick Auger: 92-68

12. Matt Bricker: 90-68

13. Justin Pierrot: 89-68

14. Ash Camyab: 89-62

15. Suraj Sukumar: 46-16 (inactive)

16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16

17. Frazer Krohn: 20-13

18. Ryan Hobbs: 17-17 (inactive)

19. Idrees Crawley: 15-7 (inactive)

20. Andrew Benjamin: 8-3 (inactive)

21. Matheus Costa: 5-4

Davi Ramos (9-2) vs. Austin Hubbard (10-2)

Jeremy Brand: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Ramos via UD

Michael DeSantis: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Ramos via UD

Ed Gallo: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Ramos via UD

Brian Gerson: Ramos via UD

Matt Bricker: Ramos via UD

Connor Deitrich: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Ramos via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Ash Camyab: Ramos via UD

Frazer Krohn: Ramos via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Ramos: 16

Staff picking Hubbard: 0

Charles Oliveira (26-8, 1 NC) vs. Nik Lentz (30-9-2, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Lentz via UD

Wesley Riddle: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Lentz via UD

Michael DeSantis: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Oliveira via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Oliveira via UD

Brian Gerson: Lentz via UD

Matt Bricker: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Oliveira via UD

Patrick Auger: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Sasha Moksyakov: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Ash Camyab: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Oliveira: 13

Staff picking Lentz: 3

Vicente Luque (15-6-1) vs. Derrick Krantz (22-10)

Jeremy Brand: Luque via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Luque via UD

Mike Skytte: Luque via UD

Justin Pierrot: Luque via UD

Michael DeSantis: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Luque via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Luque via UD

Brian Gerson: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Krantz via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Luque via Round 2 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: Luque via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Luque via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Luque via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Luque: 15

Staff picking Krantz: 1

Antonio Carlos Junior (10-2, 1 NC) vs. Ian Heinisch (12-1)

Jeremy Brand: Carlos Junior via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Heinisch via UD

Mike Skytte: Heinisch via UD

Justin Pierrot: Carlos Junior via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Carlos Junior via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Carlos Junior via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Carlos Junior via UD

Ed Gallo: Carlos Junior via Round 3 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Heinisch via UD

Brian Gerson: Carlos Junior via UD

Matt Bricker: Heinisch via UD

Connor Deitrich: Carlos Junior via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Carlos Junior via Round 2 SUB

Sasha Moksyakov: Heinisch via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Carlos Junior via Round 3 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Carlos Junior via UD

Staff picking Carlos Junior: 11

Staff picking Heinisch: 5

Rafael dos Anjos (28-11) vs. Kevin Lee (17-4)

Jeremy Brand: Dos Anjos via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Dos Anjos via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Dos Anjos via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Dos Anjos via SD

Michael DeSantis: Lee via UD

Ryan Wagner: Dos Anjos via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Lee via UD

Ed Gallo: Lee via UD

Omar Villagrana: Dos Anjos via UD

Brian Gerson: Lee via UD

Matt Bricker: Lee via UD

Connor Deitrich: Dos Anjos via Round 4 TKO

Patrick Auger: Dos Anjos via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Lee via UD

Ash Camyab: Lee via UD

Frazer Krohn: Lee via UD

Staff picking Dos Anjos: 8

Staff picking Lee: 8

FEATURED IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 152 staff picks