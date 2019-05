OTTAWA, ON – MAY 01: Donald Cerrone answers questions from fans and media during the UFC Fight Night Open Workouts event at Barrymores Music Hall on May 1, 2019 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Later this evening, UFC Fight Night 151 will take place live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. With that comes our MMASucka staff picks for the six-fight main card. These fights can be streamed live on ESPN+ beginning at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). This weekend is a double-header for us with Bellator Newcastle beginning this afternoon; stay tuned for that card’s staff picks here. Due to a miscalculated date, ONE Championship picks from Friday morning’s card will not be counted this weekend. We apologize.

Two fan-favorite lightweights Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are set for a potential 25 minutes in the main event. Following a two-year layoff, Iaquinta returned to the UFC in April of 2017 stopping veteran Diego Sanchez in the first round. He followed it up with a short-notice interim title fight against undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, dropping a unanimous decision to. His last outing came in December, winning an impressive decision over Kevin Lee. Cerrone is competing in his second 155-pound fight since returning from welterweight. His last two octagon showings included an armbar victory over Mike Perry and a second-round head-kick finish over Alexander Hernandez. Another win could extend his slue of UFC records, such as a potential 23rd victory (most wins in promotional history).

Middleweights Derek Brunson and Elias Theodorou will battle in the co-main event. A fantastic fight at 145 will take place between Cub Swanson and Shane Burgos. Season 27 winner of The Ultimate Fighter, Brad Katona, looks to make sound at bantamweight with a potential winning performance over Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili. Check out the remaining main card fights for UFC Fight Night 151 further below.

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Staff Records after UFC Fort Lauderdale:

Ed Gallo: 102-42

2. Michael DeSantis: 99-45

3. Connor Deitrich: 95-48

4T. Wesley Riddle: 94-50

4T. Brian Gerson: 94-50

6. Mike Skytte: 92-52

7. Ryan Wagner: 90-46

8. Jeremy Brand: 88-56

9. Omar Villagrana: 87-57

10. Matt Bricker: 84-60

11. Mitchell Banuelos: 83-46

12. Patrick Auger: 82-55

13. Justin Pierrot: 79-55

14. Ash Camyab: 78-50

15. Suraj Sukumar: 46-16

16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16

17. Idrees Crawley: 15-7

18. Ryan Hobbs: 13-13

19. Frazer Krohn: 8-2

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-1) vs. Andrew Sanchez (10-4)

Jeremy Brand: Sanchez via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Barriault via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Barriault via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Sanchez via UD

Michael DeSantis: Sanchez via UD

Ryan Wagner: Sanchez via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Sanchez via UD

Ed Gallo: Sanchez via UD

Omar Villagrana: Sanchez via UD

Brian Gerson: Sanchez via UD

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Sanchez via UD

Patrick Auger: Barriault via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Sanchez via UD

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Sanchez via UD

Staff picking Barriault: 3

Staff picking Sanchez: 11

Walt Harris (11-7, 1 NC) vs. Sergey Spivak (9-0)

Jeremy Brand: Harris via UD

Wesley Riddle: Harris via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Spivak via UD

Justin Pierrot: Harris via UD

Michael DeSantis: Harris via UD

Ryan Wagner: Harris via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Harris via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Harris via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Harris via UD

Brian Gerson: Harris via UD

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Harris via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Harris via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Harris via Round 3 TKO

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Harris via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Harris: 13

Staff picking Spivak: 1

Brad Katona (8-0) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (8-4)

Jeremy Brand: Katona via UD

Wesley Riddle: Katona via UD

Mike Skytte: Katona via UD

Justin Pierrot: Katona via UD

Michael DeSantis: Dvalishvili via UD

Ryan Wagner: Katona via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Dvalishvili via UD

Ed Gallo: Katona via UD

Omar Villagrana: Katona via UD

Brian Gerson: Katona via UD

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Katona via UD

Patrick Auger: Katona via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Katona via UD

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Dvalishvili via UD

Staff picking Katona: 11

Staff picking Dvalishvili: 3

Cub Swanson (25-10) vs. Shane Burgos (11-1)

Jeremy Brand: Swanson via UD

Wesley Riddle: Swanson via UD

Mike Skytte: Swanson via UD

Justin Pierrot: Swanson via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Burgos via UD

Ryan Wagner: Burgos via Round 3 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Burgos via UD

Ed Gallo: Burgos via UD

Omar Villagrana: Swanson via UD

Brian Gerson: Burgos via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Burgos via UD

Patrick Auger: Swanson via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Swanson via Round 2 TKO

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Swanson via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Swanson: 8

Staff picking Burgos: 6

Derek Brunson (18-7) vs. Elias Theodorou (16-2)

Jeremy Brand: Theodorou via SD

Wesley Riddle: Brunson via UD

Mike Skytte: Brunson via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Theodorou via UD

Michael DeSantis: Theodorou via UD

Ryan Wagner: Brunson via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Brunson via SD

Ed Gallo: Brunson via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Brunson via UD

Brian Gerson: Theodorou via UD

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Brunson via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Theodorou via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Theodorou via UD

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Theodorou via UD

Staff picking Brunson: 7

Staff picking Theodorou: 7

Al Iaquinta (14-4-1) vs. Donald Cerrone (35-11, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Cerrone via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Iaquinta via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Iaquinta via Round 4 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Iaquinta via UD

Michael DeSantis: Iaquinta via UD

Ryan Wagner: Cerrone via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Iaquinta via UD

Ed Gallo: Iaquinta via UD

Omar Villagrana: Iaquinta via UD

Brian Gerson: Iaquinta via UD

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Iaquinta via UD

Patrick Auger: Iaquinta via Round 4 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Cerrone via Round 4 SUB

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Iaquinta via SD

Staff picking Iaquinta: 11

Staff picking Cerrone: 3

