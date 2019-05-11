RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 10: Anderson Silva of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 237 weigh-in at Jeunesse Arena on May 10, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMASucka staff picks are in for UFC 237 taking place this evening, May 11, from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card will begin live on pay-per-view at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT). To check out tonight’s Bellator 221 staff picks, stay tuned; they will be posted shortly.. And to recap our ONE Championship: Warrior of Light picks from Friday morning’s card in Bangkok, click here.

In the main event, Rose Namajunas looks to defend her strawweight belt for the second time in against Brazil’s Jessica Andrade. Namajunas claimed the title in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history over Joanna Jedrzejczyk back in November of 2017, stopping her with strikes in the very first round. The two would rematch in April of last year to an incredible five-round decision, seeing Namajunas defeat Jedrzejczyk once more. Her opponent tonight, Andrade, took her shot at the strawweight belt against Jedrzejczyk in May of 2017. After coming up short, she successfully rebounded with back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres. Last September, she knocked out former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz with a single shot to the dome.

Middleweights Jared Cannonier and Anderson Silva are slated in the co-main event slot. Cannonier is coming off a second-round knockout over former two-division WSOF (now PFL) champion David Branch while legendary Silva looks for his first victory in over two years.

An incredible featherweight strap will also go down on the pay-per-view between one of the greatest fighters all-time, Jose Aldo, and the 16-fight win streak of Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski.

A fight between Carlos Diego Ferreira and Francisco Trinaldo was scheduled for the main card until an unsafe weight-cut attempt from Ferreira resulted in the fight being cancelled. As a result, only four fights instead of five will be counted towards staff picks.

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for UFC 237 below, as well as our current records in 2019.

Staff Records after ONE Championship: Warriors of Light

Ed Gallo: 109-49

2. Michael DeSantis: 108-50

3. Connor Deitrich: 103-54

4. Brian Gerson: 102-56

5. Wesley Riddle: 100-58

6. Ryan Wagner: 98-52

7. Mike Skytte: 97-61

8. Jeremy Brand: 96-62

9. Justin Pierrot: 95-63

10. Omar Villagrana: 94-64

11. Mitchell Banuelos: 91-52

12. Patrick Auger: 87-64

13. Matt Bricker: 86-62

14. Ash Camyab: 85-57

15. Suraj Sukumar: 46-16 (inactive)

16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16 (inactive)

17. Idrees Crawley: 15-7 (inactive)

18. Frazer Krohn: 15-9

19. Ryan Hobbs: 14-16

20. Andrew Benjamin: 4-2

Thiago Alves (23-13) vs. Laureano Staropoli (8-1)

Jeremy Brand: Alves via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Alves via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Alves via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Alves via UD

Michael DeSantis: Alves via UD

Ryan Wagner: Alves via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Alves via UD

Ed Gallo: Alves via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Alves via UD

Brian Gerson: Alves via UD

Matt Bricker: Alves via SD

Connor Deitrich: Alves via SD

Patrick Auger: Alves via UD

Ash Camyab: Alves via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Staropoli via UD

Frazer Krohn: Alves via Round 2 TKO

Matheus Costa: Alves via UD

Staff picking Alves: 16

Staff picking Staropoli: 1

Jose Aldo (28-4) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (19-1)

Jeremy Brand: Volkanovski via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Aldo via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Aldo via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Volkanovski via UD

Michael DeSantis: Aldo via UD

Ryan Wagner: Aldo via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Aldo via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Aldo via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Volkanovski via UD

Brian Gerson: Volkanovski via UD

Matt Bricker: Aldo via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Aldo via UD

Patrick Auger: Aldo via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Volkanovski via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Aldo via UD

Frazer Krohn: Aldo via SD

Matheus Costa: Aldo via UD

Staff picking Aldo: 12

Staff picking Volkanovski: 5

Jared Cannonier (11-4) vs. Anderson Silva (34-9, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Silva via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Silva via UD

Mike Skytte: Cannonier via UD

Justin Pierrot: Silva via UD

Michael DeSantis: Silva via UD

Ryan Wagner: Cannonier via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Cannonier via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Cannonier via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Silva via UD

Brian Gerson: Silva via SD

Matt Bricker: Silva via UD

Connor Deitrich: Cannonier via UD

Patrick Auger: Silva via UD

Ash Camyab: Silva via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Cannonier via UD

Frazer Krohn: Cannonier via Round 2 TKO

Matheus Costa: Cannonier via UD

Staff picking Cannonier: 8

Staff picking Silva: 9

Rose Namajunas (8-3) vs. Jessica Andrade (19-6)

Jeremy Brand: Namajunas via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Andrade via UD

Mike Skytte: Andrade via UD

Justin Pierrot: Namajunas via UD

Michael DeSantis: Namajunas via UD

Ryan Wagner: Namajunas via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Namajunas via UD

Ed Gallo: Namajunas via UD

Omar Villagrana: Andrade via UD

Brian Gerson: Namajunas via UD

Matt Bricker: Andrade via UD

Connor Deitrich: Namajunas via UD

Patrick Auger: Andrade via UD

Ash Camyab: Namajunas via Round 4 SUB

Ryan Hobbs: Andrade via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Namajunas via UD

Matheus Costa: Namajunas via Round 4 SUB

Staff picking Namajunas: 11

Staff picking Andrade: 6

