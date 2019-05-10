MMASucka staff picks are in for ONE Championship: Warriors of Light. All of the action will take place Friday, May 10th from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. You can catch the fights live on pay-per-view beginning at 8:00am ET (5:00am PT). We apologize for the exclusion of last week’s ONE event resulting from an accidental miscalculation. You can catch the results from that event here.
THE FIGHTS
Unfortunately, mixed martial arts fights will not be taking place in either the main or co-main event slot. However, there are some that exist throughout the card that are of interest.
Included sees a featherweight scrap between Pancrase veteran and Shooto bantamweight champion Shoko Sato against New Zealand’s Mark Abelardo. Sato claimed the Shooto belt over Keita Ishibashi by unanimous decision back in October of 2017. His next outing would result in a decision loss to former Pancrase title challenger Yo Saito, but without his strap on the line. Sato rebounded with first-round TKO title defense over Tristan Grimsley, followed by a second defense in a rematch with Saito finishing the fight with ground and pound in the fourth round. His opponent, Abelardo, made sound competing in ONE Warrior Series. After impressing the likes of Rich Franklin and Chatri Sityodtong, he would receive a contract to compete for ONE Championship. His first fight in the promotion came just shy of three months ago, where Abelardo handed Daichi Takenaka his first professional loss following a doctor stoppage.
Three other fights will count towards our ONE staff picks. Youthful flyweight Pongsiri Mitsatit hopes to snap a two-fight skid when he faces seven-fight ONE FC fighter Robin Catalan. Former Pancrase lightweight champion Kazuki Tokudome will face off against Integrated MMA’s Adrian Pang. Lastly, Japan’s Kota Shimoishi looks to avoid a fourth-straight loss when he takes on the five-fight win streak of Pieter Buist.
STAFF PICKS
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Check out our MMASucka staff picks for ONE Championship: Warriors of Light below, as well as our current records in this 2019 calendar year.
Staff Records after UFC Fight Night 151:
Ed Gallo: 109-45
Michael DeSantis: 106-48
Connor Deitrich: 102-51
Brian Gerson: 101-53
Wesley Riddle: 99-55
Ryan Wagner: 98-48
Mike Skytte: 96-58
Omar Villagrana: 94-60
Jeremy Brand: 93-61
Mitchell Banuelos: 91-48
Patrick Auger: 86-61
Justin Pierrot: 84-60
Matt Bricker: 84-60
Ash Camyab: 84-54
Suraj Sukumar: 46-16
Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16
Idrees Crawley: 15-7
Frazer Krohn: 14-6
Ryan Hobbs: 13-13
Andrew Benjamin: 4-2
Kota Shimoishi (21-7) vs. Pieter Buist (14-4)
Jeremy Brand: Shimoshi via Round 1 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Shimoshi via Round 2 SUB
Mike Skytte: Shimoshi via Round 3 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Shimoshi via UD
Michael DeSantis: Shimoshi via Round 2 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Shimoshi via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Shimoshi via UD
Ed Gallo: Shimoshi via Round 2 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Shimoshi via UD
Brian Gerson: Shimoshi via UD
Matt Bricker: Buist via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Shimoshi via Round 1 SUB
Patrick Auger: Shimoshi via UD
Ash Camyab: Shimoshi via UD
Ryan Hobbs: Shimoshi via Round 2 SUB
Frazer Krohn: Shimoshi via UD
Staff picking Shimoishi: 15
Staff picking Buist: 1
Kazuki Tokudome (18-10-1) vs. Adrian Pang (23-12-2)
Jeremy Brand: Tokudome via Round 3 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Pang via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Tokodume via UD
Justin Pierrot: Tokodume via UD
Michael DeSantis: Tokodume via UD
Ryan Wagner: Pang via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Pang via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Pang via Round 1 KO
Omar Villagrana: Pang via UD
Brian Gerson: Pang via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Pang via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Pang via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Pang via Round 3 TKO
Ash Camyab: Pang via Round 3 TKO
Ryan Hobbs: Pang via UD
Frazer Krohn: Pang via Round 1 KO
Staff picking Tokudome: 4
Staff picking Pang: 12
Pongsiri Mitsatit (9-2) vs. Robin Catalan (8-5)
Jeremy Brand: Mistatit via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Mistatit via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Catalan via UD
Justin Pierrot: Catalan via UD
Michael DeSantis: Mistatit via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Catalan via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Catalan via UD
Ed Gallo: Catalan via UD
Omar Villagrana: Catalan via UD
Brian Gerson: Mistatit via Round 1 KO
Matt Bricker: Mistatit via UD
Connor Deitrich: Mistatit via Round 2 TKO
Patrick Auger: Catalan via UD
Ash Camyab: Catalan via UD
Ryan Hobbs: Catalan via UD
Frazer Krohn: Catalan via SD
Staff picking Mitsatit: 6
Staff picking Catalan: 10
Shoko Sato (31-16-3) vs. Mark Abelardo (18-5)
Jeremy Brand: Sato via UD
Wesley Riddle: Abelardo via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Abelardo via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Abelardo via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Abelardo via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Abelardo via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Abelardo via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Abelardo via Round 2 KO
Omar Villagrana: Abelardo via UD
Brian Gerson: Abelardo via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Abelardo via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Abelardo via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Sato via UD
Ash Camyab: Sato via Round 3 TKO
Ryan Hobbs: Sato via Round 2 TKO
Frazer Krohn: Sato via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Sato: 5
Staff picking Abelardo: 11
FEATURED IMAGE:
Fighters pose ahead of ONE Championship: Warriors of Light taking place Friday, May 10th from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand (photo credits to ONE FC)
