ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon will take place tomorrow morning, May 17th, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. With that brings our MMASucka staff picks, where five of the bigger fights from the card will be predicted further below from our writing crew. The event will begin live at 7:00am ET (4:00am PT) live on pay-per-view. Stay tuned in, for a double-header is in store with a UFC Fight Night event Saturday evening.

In tomorrow morning’s main event, 51-fight veteran Shinya Aoki will face off against Evolve MMA’s Christian Lee. Aoki has held many prestigious titles throughout his career including belts in Shooto and DREAM. In his last outing in March, he captured the ONE lightweight championship from Eduard Folayang by submission in the first. The fight was a rematch following their first battle in November of 2016, where Aoki lost the lightweight belt he had defended twice to Folayang. His opponent Lee has TKO’d back-to-back opponents in Edward Kelly and Kazuki Tokudome, both victories inside the past seven months.

Included on the card is a middleweight fight between promotional debutantes Sage Northcutt and Cosmo Alexandre. 23-year-old Northcutt rides a three-fight win streak following a solid run in the UFC, while Alexandre looks to extend his seven-fight win streak dating back to 2011.

BJJ wizard Garry Tonon meets former Pancrase fighter Yoshiki Nakahara in a lightweight contest. Also on the main card includes notables Amir Khan and Geje Eustaquio. Check out all the fights counted towards staff picks further below.

Staff Records after UFC 237:

Ed Gallo: 115-52

Michael DeSantis: 112-55

Connor Deitrich: 109-58

Brian Gerson: 108-59

Wesley Riddle: 104-63

Ryan Wagner: 104-55

Mike Skytte: 103-64

Jeremy Brand: 100-67

Omar Villagrana: 99-68

Mitchell Banuelos: 96-56

Patrick Auger: 92-68

Matt Bricker: 90-68

Justin Pierrot: 89-68

Ash Camyab: 89-62

Suraj Sukumar: 46-16 (inactive)

Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16

Frazer Krohn: 20-13

Ryan Hobbs: 17-17 (inactive)

Idrees Crawley: 15-7 (inactive)

Andrew Benjamin: 8-3 (inactive)

Matheus Costa: 5-4

Garry Tonon (4-0) vs. Yoshiki Nakahara (13-4)

Jeremy Brand: Tonon via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Tonon via Round 3 SUB

Mike Skytte: Nakahara via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Tonon via UD

Michael DeSantis: Tonon via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Tonon via Round 2 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Tonon via UD

Ed Gallo: Tonon via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Tonon via UD

Brian Gerson: Tonon via UD

Matt Bricker: Tonon via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Tonon via UD

Patrick Auger: Tonon via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Nakahara via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Tonon via Round 2 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Tonon via Round 3 TKO

Matheus Costa: Tonon via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Tonon: 15

Staff picking Nakahara: 2

Geje Eustaquio (11-7) vs. Kyu Sung Kim (9-2)

Jeremy Brand: Kim via UD

Wesley Riddle: Eustaquio via UD

Mike Skytte: Eustaquio via UD

Justin Pierrot: Eustaquio via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Eustaquio via UD

Ryan Wagner: Eustaquio via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Eustaquio via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Eustaquio via UD

Omar Villagrana: Eustaquio via UD

Brian Gerson: Eustaquio via UD

Matt Bricker: Eustaquio via UD

Connor Deitrich: Eustaquio via UD

Patrick Auger: Kim via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Eustaquio via UD

Ash Camyab: Eustaquio via UD

Frazer Krohn: Eustaquio via Round 1 TKO

Matheus Costa: Eustaquio via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Eustaquio: 15

Staff picking Sung Kim: 2

Amir Khan (11-5) vs. Saygid Arslanaliev (7-1)

Jeremy Brand: Khan via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Arslanaliev via UD

Mike Skytte: Arslanaliev via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Khan via UD

Michael DeSantis: Arslanaliev via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Arslanaliev via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Khan via UD

Ed Gallo: Arslanaliev via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Arslanaliev via UD

Brian Gerson: Arslanaliev via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Khan via UD

Connor Deitrich: Arslanaliev via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Khan via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Arslanaliev via Round 2 SUB

Ash Camyab: Arslanaliev via UD

Frazer Krohn: Khan via UD

Matheus Costa: Khan via UD

Staff picking Khan: 7

Staff picking Arslanaliev: 10

Sage Northcutt (11-2) vs. Cosmo Alexandre (7-1)

Jeremy Brand: Northcutt via UD

Wesley Riddle: Northcutt via UD

Mike Skytte: Northcutt via SD

Justin Pierrot: Northcutt via UD

Michael DeSantis: Northcutt via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Alexandre via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Northcutt via UD

Ed Gallo: Northcutt via UD

Omar Villagrana: Northcutt via UD

Brian Gerson: Alexandre via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Alexandre via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Northcutt via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Northcutt via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Northcutt via SD

Ash Camyab: Northcutt via UD

Frazer Krohn: Alexandre via SD

Matheus Costa: Alexandre via UD

Staff picking Northcutt: 12

Staff picking Alexandre: 5

Shinya Aoki (43-8) vs. Christian Lee (11-3)

Jeremy Brand: Aoki via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Aoki via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Aoki via Round 3 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Aoki via UD

Brian Gerson: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Lee via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Sasha Moksyakov: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Ash Camyab: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Aoki via Round 2 SUB

Matheus Costa: Aoki via Round 3 SUB

Staff picking Aoki: 16

Staff picking Lee: 1

Promotional poster for One Championship: Enter the Dragon. All the action will take place Friday, May 17th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore (photo credits to ONE Championship’s Facebook page)

