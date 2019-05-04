Fabian Edwards and Falco Neto Lopes face-off ahead of their Bellator Birmingham fight taking place May 4 from Birmingham, England (photo credit to Bellator MMA Facebook page)

MMASucka staff picks are in for Bellator Birmingham. All of the action will take place this afternoon, May 4th, from the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. The four main card fights can be watched on Paramount Network through tape-delay later this evening. UFC Fight Night 151 staff picks are also up for this double-header weekend; you can check out those fights here. Due to a miscalculated date, ONE Championship picks from Friday morning’s card will not be counted this weekend. We apologize.

THE FIGHTS

In the main event, former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus looks to get back in the win column against England’s Tim Wilde. Primus earned the title in June of 2017 after a first-round ankle injury for Michael Chandler resulted in the fight being called off. Primus would look to defend the title against Chandler in a rematch in December but would suffer a unanimous decision loss. Wilde, a long-time competitor under European banners such as BAMMA and Cage Warriors veteran, looks to extend his current win streak to four in a row. Notable victories on his resume include the likes of Mickael Lebout, Martin Delaney, and Damien Brown.

A potential war between Derek Campos and Pedro Carvalho will take place in the co-main event slot. Campos looks to snap his two-fight losing streak while Carvalho hopes for a fifth straight victory in the past year and a half. The two remaining Bellator Birmingham fights can be found further below.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our main card staff picks for Bellator Birmingham below.

Staff Records after UFC Fort Lauderdale:

Ed Gallo: 102-42

2. Michael DeSantis: 99-45

3. Connor Deitrich: 95-48

4T. Wesley Riddle: 94-50

4T. Brian Gerson: 94-50

6. Mike Skytte: 92-52

7. Ryan Wagner: 90-46

8. Jeremy Brand: 88-56

9. Omar Villagrana: 87-57

10. Matt Bricker: 84-60

11. Mitchell Banuelos: 83-46

12. Patrick Auger: 82-55

13. Justin Pierrot: 79-55

14. Ash Camyab: 78-50

15. Suraj Sukumar: 46-16

16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16

17. Idrees Crawley: 15-7

18. Ryan Hobbs: 13-13

19. Frazer Krohn: 8-2

Raymond Daniels (0-1) vs. Wilker Barros (0-0)

Jeremy Brand: Barros via UD

Wesley Riddle: Daniels via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Daniels via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Daniels via UD

Michael DeSantis: Daniels via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Daniels via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Daniels via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Daniels via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Daniels via UD

Brian Gerson: Daniels via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Daniels via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Daniels via Round 1 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Daniels via Round 2 TKO

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Daniels via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Daniels: 13

Staff picking Barros: 1

Fabian Edwards (6-0) vs. Falco Neto (11-9)

Jeremy Brand: Edwards via UD

Wesley Riddle: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Neto via SD

Michael DeSantis: Edwards via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Edwards via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Edwards via UD

Ed Gallo: Edwards via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Edwards via UD

Brian Gerson: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Edwards via Round 1 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Edwards via UD

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Edwards: 13

Staff picking Neto: 1

Derek Campos (19-8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (9-3)

Jeremy Brand: Campos via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Campos via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Campos via UD

Justin Pierrot: Campos via UD

Michael DeSantis: Campos via UD

Ryan Wagner: Campos via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Campos via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Campos via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Campos via UD

Brian Gerson: Carvalho via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Campos via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Campos via Round 1 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Campos via Round 3 TKO

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Campos via UD

Staff picking Campos: 13

Staff picking Carvalho: 1

Brent Primus (8-1) vs. Tim Wilde (12-3)

Jeremy Brand: Primus via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Primus via UD

Mike Skytte: Primus via UD

Justin Pierrot: Primus via UD

Michael DeSantis: Primus via UD

Ryan Wagner: Primus via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Primus via UD

Ed Gallo: Primus via UD

Omar Villagrana: Primus via UD

Brian Gerson: Primus via Round 2 SUB

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Primus via UD

Patrick Auger: Primus via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: N/A

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Primus via Round 1 TKO

Idrees Crawley: N/A

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Primus via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Primus: 14

Staff picking Wilde: 0

Fabian Edwards and Falco Neto Lopes face-off ahead of their Bellator Birmingham fight taking place May 4 from Birmingham, England (photo credit to Bellator MMA Facebook page)

