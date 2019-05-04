MMASucka staff picks are in for Bellator Birmingham. All of the action will take place this afternoon, May 4th, from the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. The four main card fights can be watched on Paramount Network through tape-delay later this evening. UFC Fight Night 151 staff picks are also up for this double-header weekend; you can check out those fights here. Due to a miscalculated date, ONE Championship picks from Friday morning’s card will not be counted this weekend. We apologize.
THE FIGHTS
In the main event, former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus looks to get back in the win column against England’s Tim Wilde. Primus earned the title in June of 2017 after a first-round ankle injury for Michael Chandler resulted in the fight being called off. Primus would look to defend the title against Chandler in a rematch in December but would suffer a unanimous decision loss. Wilde, a long-time competitor under European banners such as BAMMA and Cage Warriors veteran, looks to extend his current win streak to four in a row. Notable victories on his resume include the likes of Mickael Lebout, Martin Delaney, and Damien Brown.
A potential war between Derek Campos and Pedro Carvalho will take place in the co-main event slot. Campos looks to snap his two-fight losing streak while Carvalho hopes for a fifth straight victory in the past year and a half. The two remaining Bellator Birmingham fights can be found further below.
STAFF PICKS
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Check out our main card staff picks for Bellator Birmingham below.
Staff Records after UFC Fort Lauderdale:
- Ed Gallo: 102-42
2. Michael DeSantis: 99-45
3. Connor Deitrich: 95-48
4T. Wesley Riddle: 94-50
4T. Brian Gerson: 94-50
6. Mike Skytte: 92-52
7. Ryan Wagner: 90-46
8. Jeremy Brand: 88-56
9. Omar Villagrana: 87-57
10. Matt Bricker: 84-60
11. Mitchell Banuelos: 83-46
12. Patrick Auger: 82-55
13. Justin Pierrot: 79-55
14. Ash Camyab: 78-50
15. Suraj Sukumar: 46-16
16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16
17. Idrees Crawley: 15-7
18. Ryan Hobbs: 13-13
19. Frazer Krohn: 8-2
Raymond Daniels (0-1) vs. Wilker Barros (0-0)
Jeremy Brand: Barros via UD
Wesley Riddle: Daniels via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Daniels via Round 1 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Daniels via UD
Michael DeSantis: Daniels via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Daniels via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Daniels via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Daniels via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Daniels via UD
Brian Gerson: Daniels via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: N/A
Connor Deitrich: Daniels via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Daniels via Round 1 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: N/A
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Ash Camyab: Daniels via Round 2 TKO
Idrees Crawley: N/A
Ryan Hobbs: N/A
Andrew Benjamin: N/A
Frazer Krohn: Daniels via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Daniels: 13
Staff picking Barros: 1
Fabian Edwards (6-0) vs. Falco Neto (11-9)
Jeremy Brand: Edwards via UD
Wesley Riddle: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Neto via SD
Michael DeSantis: Edwards via Round 1 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Edwards via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Edwards via UD
Ed Gallo: Edwards via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Edwards via UD
Brian Gerson: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: N/A
Connor Deitrich: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Patrick Auger: Edwards via Round 1 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: N/A
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Ash Camyab: Edwards via UD
Idrees Crawley: N/A
Ryan Hobbs: N/A
Andrew Benjamin: N/A
Frazer Krohn: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Edwards: 13
Staff picking Neto: 1
Derek Campos (19-8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (9-3)
Jeremy Brand: Campos via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Campos via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Campos via UD
Justin Pierrot: Campos via UD
Michael DeSantis: Campos via UD
Ryan Wagner: Campos via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Campos via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Campos via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Campos via UD
Brian Gerson: Carvalho via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: N/A
Connor Deitrich: Campos via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Campos via Round 1 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: N/A
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Ash Camyab: Campos via Round 3 TKO
Idrees Crawley: N/A
Ryan Hobbs: N/A
Andrew Benjamin: N/A
Frazer Krohn: Campos via UD
Staff picking Campos: 13
Staff picking Carvalho: 1
Brent Primus (8-1) vs. Tim Wilde (12-3)
Jeremy Brand: Primus via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Primus via UD
Mike Skytte: Primus via UD
Justin Pierrot: Primus via UD
Michael DeSantis: Primus via UD
Ryan Wagner: Primus via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Primus via UD
Ed Gallo: Primus via UD
Omar Villagrana: Primus via UD
Brian Gerson: Primus via Round 2 SUB
Matt Bricker: N/A
Connor Deitrich: Primus via UD
Patrick Auger: Primus via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: N/A
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Ash Camyab: Primus via Round 1 TKO
Idrees Crawley: N/A
Ryan Hobbs: N/A
Andrew Benjamin: N/A
Frazer Krohn: Primus via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Primus: 14
Staff picking Wilde: 0
FEATURED IMAGE:
Fabian Edwards and Falco Neto Lopes face-off ahead of their Bellator Birmingham fight taking place May 4 from Birmingham, England (photo credit to Bellator MMA Facebook page)
