Week 2 of Season 2 of Professional Fighters League goes down on Thursday from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The official PFL Season 2, Week 2 Weigh-In went down on Wednesday afternoon and there was plenty of action. Alexandre Bezerra was expected to take on Jeremy Kennedy, however, the Brazilian weighed in at 155-pound, which […]

Week 2 of Season 2 of Professional Fighters League goes down on Thursday from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The official PFL Season 2, Week 2 Weigh-In went down on Wednesday afternoon and there was plenty of action.

Alexandre Bezerra was expected to take on Jeremy Kennedy, however, the Brazilian weighed in at 155-pound, which is nine-pounds over the sanctioned weight. Kennedy will now take on Luis Rafael Laurentino, who was also left without an opponent as Alexandre Almeida missed weight by one pound.

That wasn’t all that went down. A third Brazilian was forced off the PFL card, as Ronys Torres was not medically cleared by the New York State Athletic Commission for undisclosed reasons. His opponent, Ramsey Nijem, will now move onto the second round of the featherweight tournament and be awarded three points.

Check out the official weigh-in results and updated fight card below.

Lance Palmer (145.2) vs. Alex Gilpin (145.4)

Chris Wade (155.4) vs. Nate Andrews (155.6)

Andre Harrison (145.8) vs. Peter Petties (144.6)

Akhmed Aliev (155.4) vs. Carlao Silva (154.8)

Islam Mamedov (155.6) vs. Ylies Djiron (155.4)

Rashid Magomedov (154.8) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.6)

Natan Schulte (155.0) vs. Bao Yincang (154.8)

Jeremy Kennedy (145.4) vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino (145.4)

Damon Jackson (145.2) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (145.8)

Steven Siler (145.4) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (145.6)

https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/22/pfl-season-2-week-2-weigh-in-results/feed/ 0 https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/21/ufc-rankings-update/ https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/21/ufc-rankings-update/#respond Wed, 22 May 2019 01:58:29 +0000

https://mmasucka.com/?p=107806

UFC Fight Night 152 is in the books, and what a great event it was. Just four of the 13 fights on the card went to the judges’ scorecards. As always, the UFC rankings were updated as a result of the fights. Below are some of the biggest movers in the rankings following the event. […]

UFC Fight Night 152 is in the books, and what a great event it was. Just four of the 13 fights on the card went to the judges’ scorecards. As always, the UFC rankings were updated as a result of the fights. Below are some of the biggest movers in the rankings following the event.

Ian Heinisch

Ian Heinisch found himself under the brightest lights of his career at UFC Rochester, and he did not disappoint. In the card’s co-main event, “The Hurricane” took on the incredibly dangerous Antonio Carlos Junior. The fight ended up being very fun with plenty of grappling exchanges and enjoyable scrambles. Heinisch lost the first round, but rebounded strong and won the next two rounds to take the unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Un-ranked heading into the fight, Heinisch is now the number 11 in the UFC rankings. He mentioned Derek Brunson in his post fight interview. With Brunson being ranked number nine, this is a fight that definitely has the potential to happen in the near future.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira came into his fight with Nik Lentz on a four fight win streak, all of which came via submission. This time, it wasn’t a submission, but a second-round TKO victory for “Do Bronx.” The finish is no surprise, as 15 of his 16 wins in the UFC have come via finish, and his last fight that went the distance was almost five years ago. Following the TKO, Oliveira moved up to number 11 from number 15 in the rankings. He asked for a top five fighter in the division, thought that is unlikely. Islam Makhachev has called out Oliveira on Twitter, which is a fight that would make sense. Another fun and logical fight for Do Bronx could be with the number 12 lightweight Gregor Gillespie.

Aspen Ladd

Aspen Ladd welcomed Sijara Eubanks to the bantamweight division, and the two women put on a show. Ladd edged out a decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28) in what ended up being the fight of the night. The fight marked the second time that Ladd has defeated Eubanks via decision in their careers. There seems to be a pretty clear next fight for Ladd. Undefeated at 8-0, Ladd should take on Kettlen Vieira, who is also undefeated at 10-0. Vieira is number three in the UFC rankings, while Ladd moved up from six to four following the win. With Amanda Nunes scheduled to face Holly Holm in July, the winner of Ladd-Vieira would surely be next in line for a title shot.

Non-Movers

Kevin Lee was unsuccessful in his welterweight debut, as he was submitted by Rafael dos Anjos in the fourth round. Dos Anjos did not move in the rankings, which is not surprising. Lee was not placed in the top 15 at 170, though he did drop to number nine in the lightweight rankings.

Vicente Luque defeated UFC newcomer Derrick Krantz via first round TKO. The win, unfortunately for Luque, did not move him up from his number 15 ranking. If Neil Magny wasn’t pulled from the fight, Luque definitely would have moved up with a win. Luque’s next fight will likely be against an opponent ranked ahead of him, which will present him with an opportunity to potentially crack the division’s top ten.

All rankings were found on the official UFC app

Featured image:

Embed from Getty Images

https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/21/ufc-rankings-update/feed/ 0 https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/21/cosmo-alexandre-one-championship/ https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/21/cosmo-alexandre-one-championship/#respond Tue, 21 May 2019 14:50:55 +0000

https://mmasucka.com/?p=107793

Cosmo Alexandre is a hot name in MMA right now for his Knockout of the Year worthy destruction of ONE Championship newcomer and potential future face, Sage Northcutt at ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon on May 17, 2019. Alexandre has been a hidden gem in the world of MMA and combat sports for many years. […]

Cosmo Alexandre is a hot name in MMA right now for his Knockout of the Year worthy destruction of ONE Championship newcomer and potential future face, Sage Northcutt at ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon on May 17, 2019. Alexandre has been a hidden gem in the world of MMA and combat sports for many years.

Beginning Roots of Combat Sports

MMA has a high crossover rate with other sports. Alexandre’s story is no different.

“I got involved in combat sports when I was 19 years old because I thought it would help me prepare better for soccer,” Alexandre told MMASucka.

“I ended up loving Muay Thai so I decided to change my focus.” At the age of 22 in 2004, Alexandre began kickboxing professionally winning both the WMC Middleweight Intercontinental title and WPMF Middleweight World title. “There are so many people that have helped me in my career,” Alexandre said. “It would be impossible to name them all. Of course I lean on my family and faith more than anything.”

Evolution in Kickboxing

Arguably the biggest success in Alexandre’s career came on August 29, 2009. He was victorious three times in the same night to win the Evolution 17 King’s Cup Qualifying Championship. One of those was over kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr. Parr has nearly 100 professional kickboxing wins in his career and is considered one of the most decorated champions ever in the sport.

Alexandre still competes in kickboxing today. His last two bouts for his current MMA promotion, ONE Championship, were in the kickboxing format with a win over Elliot Compton and a tough loss to Nieky Holzken. To add to his kickboxing legacy of nearly 90 fights, he also has a second victory over Parr which occurred at Lion Fight 25 in October 2015, where Alexandre earned the Lion Fight Super Middleweight title.

Interlacing MMA Into a Successful Kickboxing Career

Around 40 fights into his kickboxing career, Alexandre decided it was time to give MMA a chance. His first professional experience came in Bellator. His debut fight was at Bellator 52, where he dropped a decision to Josh Quayhagen. After this defeat and to this day, Alexandre has never again tasted defeat in MMA. Alexandre would compete under Bellator five more times. He won all five, including a rematch with Quayhagen at Bellator 80 by unanimous decision.

A full time kickboxing schedule made it difficult from the end of 2012 to the beginning of 2014 for Alexandre to compete in a cage. He soon made his return at Legacy Fighting Championship 28 (now LFA) where he defeated Texas veteran Rey Trujillo by first round knockout. After another break from MMA to continue kickboxing, Alexandre returned to MMA in September 2016 where he knocked out out Musu Nuertiebieke in the first round at Superstar Fight 5.

The Move to ONE Championship

Since 2018, Alexandre has competed exclusively under the ONE Championship banner. In April 2018, Alexandre competed on the ONE Championship: Heroes of Honor card where he defeated Elliot Compton via second round TKO. His next battle was a loss to kickboxing superstar Nieky Holzken in November 2018. Holzken currently has 92 wins in his career and multiple world championships.

ONE Championship decided it was time to make a push into the American market. In order to do so, many former UFC fighters were brought over. Among those was the young potential star, Sage Northcutt. Alexandre was pegged as the man to challenge Northcutt in the big debut. When the lights could not be any brighter, Alexandre put on a performance topping those of any of his prior MMA bouts. This moment even surpassed the Parr kickboxing victories, a swift destruction of ONE’s hopeful face of the future.

With one right hand and 29 seconds in, Alexandre dropped Northcutt and elevated his name in the MMA stratosphere.

“I’m happy to come out and put on a good fight for ONE Championship. They have given me great opportunities since I’ve been with them,” Alexandre told MMASucka. “I’m hoping Sage heals up quickly and can come back better than ever.”

So what’s next for Alexandre after an amazing moment?

“Honestly I’m not sure what’s next. I’m just going to enjoy this win and take a little time off to rest and see what’s next. I will talk to my family, coaches, and ONE Championship and take it from there.”

https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/21/cosmo-alexandre-one-championship/feed/ 0 https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/19/alex-gilpin-predicts-finish-within-3-rounds-in-pfl-main-event/ https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/19/alex-gilpin-predicts-finish-within-3-rounds-in-pfl-main-event/#respond Sun, 19 May 2019 13:50:03 +0000

https://mmasucka.com/?p=107749

Alex Gilpin (12 -1 MMA) is set to take on Lance Palmer (17 – 3 MMA) in the main event of PFL 2019 #2: Regular Season. The event takes place May 23rd in the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. This featherweight clash has Fight of the Night written all over it, […]

Alex Gilpin (12 -1 MMA) is set to take on Lance Palmer (17 – 3 MMA) in the main event of PFL 2019 #2: Regular Season. The event takes place May 23rd in the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. This featherweight clash has Fight of the Night written all over it, as pure skills collide with these two elite mixed martial artists.

Different than most fighters, Gilpin maintains high-level training just days before his scheduled match. Speaking exclusively with MMASucka, Gilpin explains how he takes an unorthodox approach to camps. “I’m feeling great, man. [Training camp] is not quite done yet. I typically go pretty hard until 3-4 days before the fight, then obviously I taper off. I mean, it’s tapered a little bit, I’m not sparring as hard, but I go hard pretty much close to the fight, yeah. Probably closer than I should.”

Making weight has never been an issue for Gilpin. He has always maintained a professional approach to weight cutting, and has a deep understand of how his body works. With just a week away, his weight cutting is approaching the goals he needs at this point. “My weight is good. I was a little heavier after an injury in my last fight at the [Dana White’s Contender Series], but man, the weight is just falling off. I’ve been eating good, been eating plenty. All the training sessions have melted it off me. I’m feeling great.”

Gilpin has been on a tear. Going on a 7 fight win streak, with 6 finishes, is an incredible feat. He has amassed a 12 – 1 professional record, with his only loss coming via split decision to Dan Moret (13-5 MMA) in 2016. His last appearance was at Dana White’s Contender Series, where he successfully landed a D’arce Choke finish over highly touted JR Coughran (6-2 MMA). As he is now approaching his first fight in 2019, he believes in more in his improvement, and not the hype that has come with his recent string of success. “You know, I just feel my skillet improves every single time I step into that cage. If you look at my fights now, versus what I looked like 2-3 years ago, I drastically improved. And I drastically improved since my last fight as well. My last fight obviously wasn’t a great performance but I got it done. I’m just looking to get better each time. Yeah, I got momentum, but so does Lance. and I understand that.”

Gilpin vs. Palmer

In what can be argued as one of the better featherweight matches this year, Gilpin is ready to take on experienced veteran Lance Palmer in the main event. Stylistically, both these fighters compliment each other very well. Palmer is riding a 6-fight win streak of his own. All 6 have been under the PFL banner, and he is currently undefeated with the promotion.

“Lance is a tough opponent.” Gilpin began explaining. “I looked up to him since I got into this sport – I know what he brings to the table. I like how I fair against him and I love this match-up. It’s think it’s great for me. And I think a lot of people are going to write me off, and that’s great. I’m looking forward to getting my hand raised and finishing him.”

With mutual respect, Gilpin is never one to make predictions for his fights. However, this time, he truly believes in his growth and evolution as a mixed martial artist. “I’m not the biggest with predictions, but I’ll give you one here though. Either a knockout or a submission. So that’s any sort of finish, right? That’s the way I see it going. Within the first three rounds.”

To watch the entire video, check out the MMASucka sponsored video podcast The Complete Knockout for the full interview with Alex Gilpin.

[embedded content]

Featured image:

Embed from Getty Images

https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/19/alex-gilpin-predicts-finish-within-3-rounds-in-pfl-main-event/feed/ 0 https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/18/star-born-ufc-michel-pereira/ https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/18/star-born-ufc-michel-pereira/#respond Sun, 19 May 2019 01:49:05 +0000

https://mmasucka.com/?p=107769

Wow. Michel Pereira just made his UFC debut, and in this author’s opinion, he did not even remotely disappoint. As he walked out to the octagon in tears, his emotion caused UFC commentators to openly speculate whether or not he would have a successful debut. After all, athleticism and an entertaining fighting style doesn’t always […]

Wow. Michel Pereira just made his UFC debut, and in this author’s opinion, he did not even remotely disappoint. As he walked out to the octagon in tears, his emotion caused UFC commentators to openly speculate whether or not he would have a successful debut.

After all, athleticism and an entertaining fighting style doesn’t always translate to a victory in the big leagues. And his opponent, Danny Roberts isn’t an easy fight for anybody.

Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts

As Pereira was break-dancing during the fight introductions, viewers likely questioned if he was utilizing too much energy prior to the fight even beginning. As the fight initiated, we saw high-paced offense from Pereira. He attempted a rolling thunder attack, a “Showtime” kick off the cage, and a secondary jump off the cage in less than two minutes.

As I watched this exciting display, I couldn’t help but wonder, “Can Pereira keep this pace up for three rounds in the UFC?” But I never found out, because he didn’t need three rounds.

The high-flying Brazilian defeated Danny ‘Hot Chocolate’ Roberts via first-round knockout. The method? He landed a gravity-defying jumping knee and a straight punch that knocked Roberts onto his back, out cold.

Fighting Style

The term “unorthodox striker” is used to describe many types of MMA fighters. But there are levels of uniqueness and skill that can be displayed in unorthodox striking. For example, Ben Rothwell and Michael ‘Venom’ Page are both described as unorthodox on the feet. But they are vastly different strikers from one another.

Pereira himself is a rarity among MMA’s unorthodox striking fraternity. He made that very clear with the splash he made into the UFC welterweight division against Danny Roberts. At 25-years-old, his professional MMA record is now 23-9-0-2 NC. Whether he can climb into the ranks among the elite remains to be seen, but his fighting style is undoubtedly a gift to fight fans everywhere. The MMA gods often taketh, but at UFC Rochester, they gave in a big way.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/18/star-born-ufc-michel-pereira/feed/ 0 https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/18/mmasuckas-ufc-fight-night-152-staff-picks/ https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/18/mmasuckas-ufc-fight-night-152-staff-picks/#respond Sat, 18 May 2019 18:44:42 +0000

https://mmasucka.com/?p=107756

Who are the MMASucka staff picking to win on the main card of UFC Fight Night 152: dos Anjos vs. Lee? #UFCRochester

MMASucka staff picks are in for UFC Fight Night 152, all of the action taking place tonight from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The six-fight main card will begin live on ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). To catch out our picks from yesterday morning’s ONE Championship card, click the link here.

THE FIGHTS

In tonight’s main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will face off against weight-class debutante Kevin Lee at 170 pounds. Dos Anjos moved up in weight for the 2017 year, having an incredible dominant run scoring three straight victories including a one-sided decision over Robbie Lawler. He’d face off against Colby Covington in June of last year for the interim title, coming up short in a back-and-forth fight. He’s looking to rebound following a recent decision loss to now current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. His opponent, “The Motown Phenom,” hopes to find comfort here at 170 pounds following previous struggles making the lightweight limit. Lee has suffered two losses in his last three, the lone win since October of 2017 a fifth round doctor stoppage over Edson Barboza. Both dos Anjos and Lee, former lightweights-turned-welterweights, look to find comfort here at a more natural weight.

Grappling phenom Antonio Carlos Junior will search for his sixth straight victory inside the UFC when he battles one of the middleweight division’s potential rising star, Ian Heinisch.

Following Neil Magny’s withdrawal from the card after a USADA doping violation, former Legacy FC and LFA welterweight champion Derrick Krantz has stepped up on short notice to take on the always dangerous finisher of Vicente Luque. A trilogy bout is also set for the main card between long-time veterans of the UFC, Charles Oliveira and Nik Lentz. All of the remaining main card fights counted towards our staff picks can be found further below.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for UFC Fight Night 152: dos Anjos vs. Lee below.

Staff Records after UFC 237:

Ed Gallo: 115-52

2. Michael DeSantis: 112-55

3. Connor Deitrich: 109-58

4. Brian Gerson: 108-59

5T. Wesley Riddle: 104-63

5T. Ryan Wagner: 104-55

7. Mike Skytte: 103-64

8. Jeremy Brand: 100-67

9. Omar Villagrana: 99-68

10. Mitchell Banuelos: 96-56

11. Patrick Auger: 92-68

12. Matt Bricker: 90-68

13. Justin Pierrot: 89-68

14. Ash Camyab: 89-62

15. Suraj Sukumar: 46-16 (inactive)

16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16

17. Frazer Krohn: 20-13

18. Ryan Hobbs: 17-17 (inactive)

19. Idrees Crawley: 15-7 (inactive)

20. Andrew Benjamin: 8-3 (inactive)

21. Matheus Costa: 5-4

Davi Ramos (9-2) vs. Austin Hubbard (10-2)

Jeremy Brand: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Ramos via UD

Michael DeSantis: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Ramos via UD

Ed Gallo: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Ramos via UD

Brian Gerson: Ramos via UD

Matt Bricker: Ramos via UD

Connor Deitrich: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Ramos via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Ramos via Round 1 SUB

Ash Camyab: Ramos via UD

Frazer Krohn: Ramos via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Ramos: 16

Staff picking Hubbard: 0

Charles Oliveira (26-8, 1 NC) vs. Nik Lentz (30-9-2, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Lentz via UD

Wesley Riddle: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Lentz via UD

Michael DeSantis: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Oliveira via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Oliveira via UD

Brian Gerson: Lentz via UD

Matt Bricker: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Oliveira via UD

Patrick Auger: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Sasha Moksyakov: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Ash Camyab: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Oliveira: 13

Staff picking Lentz: 3

Vicente Luque (15-6-1) vs. Derrick Krantz (22-10)

Jeremy Brand: Luque via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Luque via UD

Mike Skytte: Luque via UD

Justin Pierrot: Luque via UD

Michael DeSantis: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Luque via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Luque via UD

Brian Gerson: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Krantz via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Luque via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Luque via Round 2 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: Luque via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Luque via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Luque via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Luque: 15

Staff picking Krantz: 1

Antonio Carlos Junior (10-2, 1 NC) vs. Ian Heinisch (12-1)

Jeremy Brand: Carlos Junior via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Heinisch via UD

Mike Skytte: Heinisch via UD

Justin Pierrot: Carlos Junior via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Carlos Junior via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Carlos Junior via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Carlos Junior via UD

Ed Gallo: Carlos Junior via Round 3 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Heinisch via UD

Brian Gerson: Carlos Junior via UD

Matt Bricker: Heinisch via UD

Connor Deitrich: Carlos Junior via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Carlos Junior via Round 2 SUB

Sasha Moksyakov: Heinisch via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Carlos Junior via Round 3 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Carlos Junior via UD

Staff picking Carlos Junior: 11

Staff picking Heinisch: 5

Rafael dos Anjos (28-11) vs. Kevin Lee (17-4)

Jeremy Brand: Dos Anjos via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Dos Anjos via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Dos Anjos via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Dos Anjos via SD

Michael DeSantis: Lee via UD

Ryan Wagner: Dos Anjos via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Lee via UD

Ed Gallo: Lee via UD

Omar Villagrana: Dos Anjos via UD

Brian Gerson: Lee via UD

Matt Bricker: Lee via UD

Connor Deitrich: Dos Anjos via Round 4 TKO

Patrick Auger: Dos Anjos via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Lee via UD

Ash Camyab: Lee via UD

Frazer Krohn: Lee via UD

Staff picking Dos Anjos: 8

Staff picking Lee: 8

FEATURED IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/18/mmasuckas-ufc-fight-night-152-staff-picks/feed/ 0 https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/18/ksw-49-results/ https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/18/ksw-49-results/#respond Sat, 18 May 2019 16:56:47 +0000

https://mmasucka.com/?p=107753

KSW 49 is just around the corner set for Saturday May 18, 2019 from the ERGO Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The event can be seen worldwide on KSWtv starting around noon central time. The card is stacked with the best talent KSW has to offer with the finals of the middleweight tournament. A rematch is […]

KSW 49 is just around the corner set for Saturday May 18, 2019 from the ERGO Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The event can be seen worldwide on KSWtv starting around noon central time. The card is stacked with the best talent KSW has to offer with the finals of the middleweight tournament. A rematch is set between American Top Team standout Scott Askham and Polish legend Michal Materla. Both fighters won their respective semifinal bouts at KSW 45 to earn a spot in the finals after legend Mamed Khalidov vacated the title. The co-main event features another title match with welterweight champion Roberto Soldic defending his title against the undefeated highly revered Polish prospect, Krystian Kaszubowski. This nine fight card is one not to miss.

Main Event

Middleweight Title Fight: Scott Askham defeated Michal Materla via R3 TKO

Co-Main Event

Welterweight Title Fight: Roberto Soldic (C) defeated Krystian Kaszubowski via R1 TKO

Damian Grabowski defeated Karol Bedorf via TKO

Erko Jun defeated Akop Szoatak via R1 TKO

Antun Racic defeated Pawel Politylo via split decision

Martin Zawada defeated Thiago Silva via decision

Norman Parke defeated Artur Sowinski via decision

Leszek Krakowski defeated Michael Dubois via majority decision

Luis Henrique defeated Michal Andtyzak via submission

**

Stay tuned right here at MMASucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/18/ksw-49-results/feed/ 0 https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/17/tko-48-preview/ https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/17/tko-48-preview/#respond Fri, 17 May 2019 18:13:17 +0000

https://mmasucka.com/?p=107708

TKO 48 is set to go Friday, May 24th at 6:00 PM ET. TKO returns to Gatineau, Quebec for a card that will be broadcast on The Fight Network and UFC Fight Pass. A myriad of championship fights and number one contender bouts are slated for the jam-packed event. Robert Guertin Arena is poised to have […]

TKO 48 is set to go Friday, May 24th at 6:00 PM ET. TKO returns to Gatineau, Quebec for a card that will be broadcast on The Fight Network and UFC Fight Pass.

A myriad of championship fights and number one contender bouts are slated for the jam-packed event. Robert Guertin Arena is poised to have its roof blown off this coming Friday. Read on for a thorough breakdown of the fights below.

The Quest for Heavyweight Glory

The heavyweight, bantamweight, and women’s flyweight belts will be up for grabs in Gatineau.

The top of the marquee features Roggers Souza journeying over from Brazil to usurp the throne from sitting TKO titlist Cyril Gane. Gane has a 2-0 record, but it’s quite deceptive, as he has a wealth of Muay Thai experience to his credit. Souza comes in with an 8-1 record and the Brazilian bruiser trains with a Nova Uniao affiliate.

Souza’s best bet would be to get in close and work his submission grappling game. It doesn’t pay to work at kickboxing range with Gane, as Cyril’s prior victims can attest to. Both men have 100 percent finishing rates in their respective MMA careers, so it is likely that the judges won’t be needed for this TKO 48 headliner.

Battle for the Bantamweight Belt

Taylor Lapilus vs. Nate Maness is an intriguing contest with the TKO bantamweight title on the line. Maness is coming off a memorable finish over Jesse Arnett and the unbeaten prospect is looking to notch his first title defense. The two were supposed to fight in March but the bout was postponed due to an injury sustained by Maness.

Lapilus also has a victory over Canadian bantamweight royalty, which came in the form of beating Josh Hill in his last fight. Lapilus had a 3-1 UFC record but left the promotion on a win so he could try his hand at boxing. Maness has the better chance at securing the finish but if Lapilus can weather the storm, he is a crafty grinder that can end up becoming the new champion via decision.

Inaugural Women’s Flyweight Champion Crowned

There’s also a prize fight for the vacant women’s flyweight title at TKO 48 with Jade Masson-Wong locking horns with Mandy Bohm. Two unbeaten women head into this bout both ranked number one pound for pound in their respective countries, per Tapology’s rankings.

Masson-Wong is representing Canada and holding it down for her fellow Quebecers as she welcomes in Bohm who is the top woman in Germany. Jade comes in with a 3-0 record and has some amateur kickboxing experience. Mandy has a striking based finish in her last fight but also has a prior win via rear naked choke, indicative of some level of grappling aptitude.

Bohm will have the height advantage which could translate into striking success at kickboxing range but perhaps she’ll also look to flex her grappling muscles a bit. Masson-Wong’s key to winning this is heavy forward pressure and putting it on Bohm from bell to bell.

Most Important Bantamweight Fight in Canadian History

Jesse Arnett and Josh Hill are two names that Canadian MMA fans have wanted to fight for years. Arnett and Hill occupy the number one and two rankings for bantamweight in the great white north (per Tapology’s ranking system). Both are coming off losses but that does nothing to take away from the luster of this TKO 48 bout.

Arnett has the reach advantage and will presumably be looking to piece up Hill from the outside. Hill will ideally look for close quarters striking/ grappling exchanges. This fight is also a number one contender’s bout with the winner taking on the victor of Lapilus vs. Maness.

Other Main Card/ Prelim Highlights

TKO 48 features a number of intriguing competitors who are early on in their formative fighting years. Mateo Vogel is an undefeated bantamweight on the card who people should keep their eye on.

There’s also a host of exciting debutante fighters from some of the most well-regarded gyms throughout Ontario and Quebec. Wessels vs. Laframboise could also set up the first contender for the TKO women’s flyweight championship. Many tendrils of intrigue protrude from the TKO 48 card, and it goes down Friday, May 24th live on UFC Fight Pass/The Fight Network.

https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/17/tko-48-preview/feed/ 0 https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/17/kevin-lee-wrestling-mma/ https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/17/kevin-lee-wrestling-mma/#respond Fri, 17 May 2019 14:15:06 +0000

https://mmasucka.com/?p=107673

The hype surrounding 26-year-old Kevin Lee has cooled off substantially after a bizarre showing in his 2018 rematch with Al Iaquinta. The former Division 2 wrestler successfully finished two out of three takedown attempts, choosing to spend the vast majority of the fight striking at mid-range. In the first four years of his UFC career, Lee made […]

The hype surrounding 26-year-old Kevin Lee has cooled off substantially after a bizarre showing in his 2018 rematch with Al Iaquinta. The former Division 2 wrestler successfully finished two out of three takedown attempts, choosing to spend the vast majority of the fight striking at mid-range.

In the first four years of his UFC career, Lee made his mark as a volume shooter, physical scrambler, and an opportunistic back-taker. However, his wrestling was at its most conservative against Iaquinta in December.

Lee is an enormous lightweight, one who has been campaigning for a 165-pound division for some time. It’s entirely possible the weight cut had become too much, draining Lee of precious energy that should be spent on hyper-athletic wrestling exchanges.

Now that Lee is at 170 pounds, will we see his breakneck pace return? In anticipation of his main event bout against Rafael dos Anjos, let’s look back and examine the wrestling habits and tactics of Kevin Lee.

The MMA Wrestling of Kevin Lee

vs. Al Iaquinta (2014)

Kevin Lee had only been an MMA fighter for two years when he made his UFC debut. While his wrestling was obviously his biggest strength, Lee didn’t quite look like “just a wrestler”, at least, not in the way fighters used to.

The most basic setup for leg attacks in MMA is to shoot reactively under a strike. A layer deeper, fighters should consider which strikes are best to shoot under, and which shot is best for which strike. These are difficult decisions to make in the moment, but repetitions and drilling make those reactions automatic.

From what I can see, Lee chooses his shots based on range more so than strike selection. In the following clip, Lee enters on a head outside single from range off Iaquinta’s body jab, but shoots a double off the jab when Iaquinta is walking in with it.

Lee uses the single to cover distance, and the double to intercept motion. That’s where being “just a wrestler” comes into play. If the double leg is your money shot, then you want to strike in a way that is going to draw your opponent into committing to a punch that will bring them forward and take their hands away from their hips. Iaquinta stepping in on the left hook was perfect, he narrowed his base by turning his hips and stepped into Lee’s wrestling range in one motion.

This is why feints become so crucial at a high level, a skilled opponent is going to have trained their reactions and will make reads on you mid-fight. For example, if Iaquinta sees Lee shooting when he steps in with the jab, after making that read, he could feint the jab and counter with an intercepting strike. You could also get ahead on your defense, sprawling and digging underhooks, which is what Iaquinta did.

In this fight, it appeared that Lee was striking to take breaks from wrestling, not to set anything up. Lee became predictable for the more experienced Iaquinta, who started catching Lee’s shots and digging underhooks.

While Lee has become much more well-rounded as a fighter and found more effective setups for his wrestling since then, some reads still hold true.

Tony Ferguson steps in behind his jab, Lee anticipates a right hand behind it and shoots a double.

vs. Jesse Ronson (2014)

Months later, Lee had his second UFC fight against Canadian veteran striker Jesse Ronson.

While there are many tactics I’d like to highlight from this fight, the most obvious observation is that Kevin Lee is an insane athlete who pushed a grueling pace against Ronson. While there were decent technical adjustments at play, Lee found more success late in the fight because he gassed his opponent. Pushing a high pace and forcing your opponent to fight through tough positions is indeed a wrestling tactic.

Ronson was much more of a kickboxer than Iaquinta, and though this is simplistic and reductive, it did mean that he was going to throw more kicks.

Like punches with forward momentum, kicks are a quick trigger for takedowns from Lee. One other new wrinkle (that we pretty much never saw again) was making space and attacking off the clinch, then shooting under as Ronson swung back and brought his hands away from his hips.

But Lee’s reactive entries off kicks did not result in clean takedowns. He didn’t simply shoot through the hips. His shots did catch Ronson off balance, and that allowed him to drive back to the cage.

Learning to wrestle on the cage is a skill area completely unique to MMA. Many wrestlers can attest they’ve had practices where they’ve used the wall, but it is rarely if ever a dedicated part of training. It’s not an easy adjustment to make. Johny Hendricks, a two-time NCAA Division 1 champion and three-time finalist, struggled immensely against the cage when he fought Rick Story, an NAIA runner-up.

The idea for the defending man is to widen your base as much as possible. That doesn’t mean do a split or stand bow-legged, the stance is closer to a deep lunge. This makes sense, as you’re typically angling off the whizzer on one of the attacking arms, and either underhooking or fighting wrists with the other.

Ronson did a fine job with these tactics. Lee’s aim was to get his hands locked, which would require making Ronson’s base much more narrow. While still attacking the double, Lee turned his hip in and attempted to bring Ronson’s left leg closer to his right, rather than fighting to collapse both legs with the double. It didn’t work, but it was a great idea.

vs. Jon Tuck (2014)

We’ve seen Lee shoot off his opponents’ punches and low kicks thus far. The amount of wind-up and power in the strike seems to have determined how clean of an entry Lee can get. On that note, in these early fights, Lee was not finishing takedowns without a clean entry.

Guam’s Jon Tuck is a fairly accomplished grappler, and he likely got used to fighters not wanting to take him down. Feeling he could strike freely, Tuck threw an explosive turning side kick to open the fight. As we all should know, turning your back on a wrestler is a terrible idea.

In the Ronson fight, we saw Lee attacking off the clinch and then level changing, here we saw “dirty boxing” as a setup for an underhook. Controlling the wrist with his left, Lee used his right overhooking arm to punch and bring up Tuck’s guard. As the arm came up, Lee swam for the right underhook, then threw off the left grip and got his second underhook for the bodylock.

Kevin Lee has freaky mutant android strength, and it’s pretty much a guarantee that he’ll put you on your back if he gets to the bodylock.

On the topic of Lee’s physical attributes, his strength and long arms allow him to get grips around the legs through underhooks. Throughout his UFC career, you will see Lee finishing doubles on the cage even when his opponent has an underhook.

vs. Michel Prazeres (2015)

Human fire hydrant Michel Prazeres used to be a lightweight, it was ridiculous. The tradeoff was an incredibly taxing weight cut, Prazeres had a difficult time keeping a pace through three rounds.

Up until very recently, Lee had some of the best cardio in the UFC. Talented wrestlers that come into MMA sometimes neglect their defense, they assume everyone they fight will be looking to strike with them and defend shots. Prazeres caught Lee off-guard by aggressively pursuing the takedown throughout the first round.

Looking ahead to his next matchup, would it make sense for Rafael dos Anjos to shoot on Lee? What we start to see in this fight, and continue to see later, is that engaging in any wrestling with Lee is a bad idea. His hips are unreal, and he pushes a punishing pace in scrambles. If you shoot on Kevin Lee, it’s very likely that he’ll have the last laugh.

After a round of grueling exchanges, Prazeres was toast.

You’ll see Lee’s usual setups and finishes here, but it’s mostly a case of Prazeres being too tired to properly defend anything for a prolonged period of time. My hope is that at 170, Lee can be this kind of cardio threat again, it was one of his greatest weapons.

vs. Efrain Escudero (2016)

If you love the smaller details of wrestling, I highly recommend watching Kevin Lee vs. Efrain Escudero. There were plenty of mini-exchanges that showed the savvy of Escudero, a skilled fighter who is greater than his record suggests.

What I’d like to highlight is the moment where Lee decides he’s going to pummel for an underhook and reverse position on the cage.

The timing on the double entry was nice, but Lee’s strength will never stop amazing me.

vs. Jake Matthews (2016)

Jake Matthews was a fellow giant lightweight, one who has seen much more success since moving up to 170.

There isn’t anything particularly new to point out, just Lee shooting through underhooks again and the strength of his bodylock.

This does highlight the trend of Lee coming up from his entries into the bodylock. He’s a much more high percentage finisher from that position, and his takedown entries are great setups, even if the entries themselves are not well set up.

vs. Magomed Mustafaev (2016)

Magomed Mustafaev is an athletic fighter in his own right, he throws single strikes with absurd speed and power. Craft is often lacking, and he can be easily worn out if things don’t go his way. Mustafaev recently made me look very stupid when he finished a very interesting fighter that I was excited about, Rafael Fiziev.

Lee’s striking defense in this fight was less than optimal, but with Mustafaev loading up on everything, it wasn’t very difficult for Lee to find his entries.

Mustafaev showed his own power in scrambles, constantly getting back to his feet in a manner that defies logic.

But eventually, he faded under Lee’s wrestling onslaught.

vs. Francisco Trinaldo (2017)

Francisco Trinaldo deserves his own article, I promise it will happen. The man is 40 years old and still having a ton of success as a striker in the lightweight division. Most of the old man fighters that stick around near the top in the UFC are in the heavier weight classes, where the average for athletic ability is much lower.

I believe this was a case of the threat of wrestling opening up striking opportunities. In the first round, Lee actually used his own striking offense to set up his takedown entry. I don’t think we had ever seen that before. Lee throws the lead rear straight, looks to double up with it and uses the motion on the right hand to hit his level change, just as Trinaldo goes to nail what appears to be an easy counter.

Lee controlled the rest of the round. Fearing the entry, Lee was able to follow through on his combinations, with Trinaldo frozen in anticipation of the takedown.

Hurt by a head kick, Trinaldo clinched up and drove forward on a bodylock.

In the most brilliant maneuver of his career, Lee slapped on a whizzer, hooked his near leg inside Trinaldo’s, posted on the mat, and simultaneously kicked through, torqued the whizzer, and essentially cartwheeled into mount.

It was amazing.

vs. Michael Chiesa (2017)

Most people remember this fight for the weird press conference brawl after a seemingly innocuous comment about Michael Chiesa‘s mother, and the controversy of the finish.

But there was plenty of quality content in this matchup of wrestlers turned rear naked choke specialists.

After a slip (or maybe a knockdown) by Lee, we were treated to some beautiful work off his back. Lee made great use of butterfly hooks to elevate Chiesa, giving him space and an angle to dig a deep underhook and push Chiesa’s back to the cage.

Perhaps anticipating that Lee could finish through the underhook, Chiesa got a strong grip and instead looked to swim toward the back, or at least an attacking position from guard when Lee made his move.

As Chiesa moved to apply the body triangle, that’s when Lee slammed. I’m really impressed with Lee’s sense of timing, but I’m sure he’s had a lot of experience slamming people.

vs. Tony Ferguson (2017)

Grand Valley State University was excited to have two of their wrestlers meet in a UFC main event, for a title, no less.

While Tony Ferguson is comfortable on his back, he doesn’t go willingly these days. The Danny Castillo fight was a lesson in the virtues of defending takedowns.

The first scramble of the fight foreshadowed what was to come. Even if Lee was getting his bodylock, winning scrambles, hitting all his usual attacks, Ferguson was going to be able to capitalize if Lee wasn’t careful. In his effort to get on top, Ferguson nearly sat into a triangle.

Another one of Lee’s habits almost bit him, Lee saw Ferguson loading up, and shot under a strike. But if his shot came one moment sooner, he would have level changed directly into an uppercut. We can certainly give Lee the benefit of the doubt, and assume he was waiting for the arc of the strike to play out before he shot, but it may well have been luck.

One other note is that Lee still has that quick trigger for catching low kicks. Rafael dos Anjos has been a prolific low kicker at times, we’ll talk about those implications later.

Ultimately, Lee was submitted. He was noticeably fatigued. However, Lee very obviously was fighting a staph infection, typically not the kind of condition that helps your cardio.

vs. Edson Barboza (2018)

Edson Barboza is a fun fighter. His strikes are pretty, I love to watch him work. With that being said, his defense, namely his footwork, is baffling. Wrestling isn’t exactly Barboza’s weakness, pressure is. I’m sure it doesn’t help when the fighter pressuring him is a wrestler.

Barboza willingly gives up substantial ground, often backing himself up to the cage when there’s a whiff of pressure. This was more subtle in some portions of the bout, when Barboza still had some space between him and the fence, Lee was able to shoot explosively and almost immediately get his hands locked.

Rafael dos Anjos struggles with wrestlers who can pressure effectively. I can’t say I’ve seen Kevin Lee pressure anyone except in this fight with Edson Barboza. With that being said, Lee has only had one fight since then, and his tactics may have been significantly altered due to physical limitations.

Edson Barboza is magnetically attracted to the cage, but Lee does do his part in influencing him. In the scramble that starts when Lee is on his knees, Lee had just been rocked by a wheel kick. In the ensuing exchange, Lee cuts off Barboza’s retreat to the left, and Barboza’s desperate gallop to escape leads him right back to the cage.

The other portion of this clip, Barboza shooting on Lee, is inexcusable.

vs. Al Iaquinta (2018)

From fight to fight, we had seen growth from Kevin Lee when it came to enforcing his grappling.

That stopped in his last fight.

In the first round, Lee exclusively stood with Iaquinta. He did not pressure, he did not shoot. He lost the round.

In the second, Lee took his entry for the double off the jab, with Iaquinta largely static. This is not his best look, but he was able to get a bite on the leg, switch to the seatbelt and get to his bodylock.

Driving Iaquinta back with the bodylock, Lee got to an outside trip position and collapsed Iaquinta, pulling him in with the lock.

In an encouraging turn, Lee shot again in the third round. Again it was off the Iaquinta jab, but this time it was more clear that Iaquinta was beginning a combination and that the right hand was coming.

With a clean entry for his double, Lee drove through sat Iaquinta to his hip. As Iaquinta crawled to get his back to the cage, Lee climbed up the body and got to his lock once again. A beautiful mat return set up another back take and gave Lee the round.

In the fourth round, Lee didn’t shoot once. He lost the round.

It’s possible Lee felt that he could stall out Iaquinta and possibly win rounds on the feet without expending too much energy, sealing three rounds with takedowns.

Lee took his third shot in the fifth round, as Iaquinta began to step forward, feinting his jab. Lee collected the leg and got to his knees, with Iaquinta sitting through the corner, looking to attack or reverse. Lee stood with the single, and Iaquinta locked through the crotch.

While it’s much more likely this scramble was influenced by jiu jitsu, it wouldn’t be out of place in folkstyle wrestling. Lee gets back to his knees, steps back over the leg of Iaquinta and attacks the far ankle. He passes the ankle and gets a more secure position behind Iaquinta, who abandons the attack and gets to the cage for safety.

It was a beautiful maneuver, especially in the fifth round of a tough fight, but Lee lacked the energy to get to work on the cage, and was not able to implement his grappling.

Kevin Lee can beat Rafael dos Anjos, there is a very clear path.

But he will need to pressure. Dos Anjos is a skilled enough wrestler, and certainly a skilled enough grappler, that reactive shots off of low exposure strikes are not likely to lead to takedowns for Lee.

The blueprint is there for a fighter like Lee to beat dos Anjos, he’s going to have to put on enough offense to get dos Anjos near the cage, and he’ll be able to shoot explosively to get the fight to the cage. It’s a very similar approach as he took against Barboza, but it will not be nearly as easy to get dos Anjos in those positions.

If Lee takes entire rounds to strike and take breaks, he’s going to be hurt, badly.

But if he does mix up his attack and hits his usual triggers, there are opportunities for solid entries. Dos Anjos is a consistent low kicker, and Lee has shown talent for shooting off those attacks.

The fight has the potential to look a few different ways, and it’s my belief that the outcome will be entirely determined by the strategy Kevin Lee pursues. Will Lee get back to the growth we’ve seen in all but one fight in his career, or will dos Anjos be able to snap his losing streak and run a striking clinic on the young wrestler?

MORE WRESTLERS IN MMA

Dominick Cruz Wrestling for MMA (WEC)

Dominick Cruz Wrestling for MMA (UFC)

Daniel Cormier MMA Wrestling Highlight

AMATEURS

Cobey Fehr

Garrett Lineberger and Miles Lee

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

The post Kevin Lee: Wrestling for MMA appeared first on MMASucka.com.

]]>

https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/17/kevin-lee-wrestling-mma/feed/ 0 https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/16/mmasuckas-one-championship-enter-the-dragon-staff-picks/ https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/16/mmasuckas-one-championship-enter-the-dragon-staff-picks/#comments Fri, 17 May 2019 05:34:04 +0000

https://mmasucka.com/?p=107716

Who are the MMASucka staff picking to win at ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon?

ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon will take place tomorrow morning, May 17th, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. With that brings our MMASucka staff picks, where five of the bigger fights from the card will be predicted further below from our writing crew. The event will begin live at 7:00am ET (4:00am PT) live on pay-per-view. Stay tuned in, for a double-header is in store with a UFC Fight Night event Saturday evening.

THE FIGHTS

In tomorrow morning’s main event, 51-fight veteran Shinya Aoki will face off against Evolve MMA’s Christian Lee. Aoki has held many prestigious titles throughout his career including belts in Shooto and DREAM. In his last outing in March, he captured the ONE lightweight championship from Eduard Folayang by submission in the first. The fight was a rematch following their first battle in November of 2016, where Aoki lost the lightweight belt he had defended twice to Folayang. His opponent Lee has TKO’d back-to-back opponents in Edward Kelly and Kazuki Tokudome, both victories inside the past seven months.

Included on the card is a middleweight fight between promotional debutantes Sage Northcutt and Cosmo Alexandre. 23-year-old Northcutt rides a three-fight win streak following a solid run in the UFC, while Alexandre looks to extend his seven-fight win streak dating back to 2011.

BJJ wizard Garry Tonon meets former Pancrase fighter Yoshiki Nakahara in a lightweight contest. Also on the main card includes notables Amir Khan and Geje Eustaquio. Check out all the fights counted towards staff picks further below.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for ONE Championship: Enter The Dragon below.

Staff Records after UFC 237:

Ed Gallo: 115-52

Michael DeSantis: 112-55

Connor Deitrich: 109-58

Brian Gerson: 108-59

Wesley Riddle: 104-63

Ryan Wagner: 104-55

Mike Skytte: 103-64

Jeremy Brand: 100-67

Omar Villagrana: 99-68

Mitchell Banuelos: 96-56

Patrick Auger: 92-68

Matt Bricker: 90-68

Justin Pierrot: 89-68

Ash Camyab: 89-62

Suraj Sukumar: 46-16 (inactive)

Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16

Frazer Krohn: 20-13

Ryan Hobbs: 17-17 (inactive)

Idrees Crawley: 15-7 (inactive)

Andrew Benjamin: 8-3 (inactive)

Matheus Costa: 5-4

Garry Tonon (4-0) vs. Yoshiki Nakahara (13-4)

Jeremy Brand: Tonon via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Tonon via Round 3 SUB

Mike Skytte: Nakahara via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Tonon via UD

Michael DeSantis: Tonon via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Tonon via Round 2 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Tonon via UD

Ed Gallo: Tonon via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Tonon via UD

Brian Gerson: Tonon via UD

Matt Bricker: Tonon via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Tonon via UD

Patrick Auger: Tonon via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Nakahara via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Tonon via Round 2 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Tonon via Round 3 TKO

Matheus Costa: Tonon via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Tonon: 15

Staff picking Nakahara: 2

Geje Eustaquio (11-7) vs. Kyu Sung Kim (9-2)

Jeremy Brand: Kim via UD

Wesley Riddle: Eustaquio via UD

Mike Skytte: Eustaquio via UD

Justin Pierrot: Eustaquio via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Eustaquio via UD

Ryan Wagner: Eustaquio via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Eustaquio via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Eustaquio via UD

Omar Villagrana: Eustaquio via UD

Brian Gerson: Eustaquio via UD

Matt Bricker: Eustaquio via UD

Connor Deitrich: Eustaquio via UD

Patrick Auger: Kim via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Eustaquio via UD

Ash Camyab: Eustaquio via UD

Frazer Krohn: Eustaquio via Round 1 TKO

Matheus Costa: Eustaquio via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Eustaquio: 15

Staff picking Sung Kim: 2

Amir Khan (11-5) vs. Saygid Arslanaliev (7-1)

Jeremy Brand: Khan via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Arslanaliev via UD

Mike Skytte: Arslanaliev via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Khan via UD

Michael DeSantis: Arslanaliev via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Arslanaliev via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Khan via UD

Ed Gallo: Arslanaliev via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Arslanaliev via UD

Brian Gerson: Arslanaliev via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Khan via UD

Connor Deitrich: Arslanaliev via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Khan via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Arslanaliev via Round 2 SUB

Ash Camyab: Arslanaliev via UD

Frazer Krohn: Khan via UD

Matheus Costa: Khan via UD

Staff picking Khan: 7

Staff picking Arslanaliev: 10

Sage Northcutt (11-2) vs. Cosmo Alexandre (7-1)

Jeremy Brand: Northcutt via UD

Wesley Riddle: Northcutt via UD

Mike Skytte: Northcutt via SD

Justin Pierrot: Northcutt via UD

Michael DeSantis: Northcutt via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Alexandre via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Northcutt via UD

Ed Gallo: Northcutt via UD

Omar Villagrana: Northcutt via UD

Brian Gerson: Alexandre via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Alexandre via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Northcutt via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Northcutt via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Northcutt via SD

Ash Camyab: Northcutt via UD

Frazer Krohn: Alexandre via SD

Matheus Costa: Alexandre via UD

Staff picking Northcutt: 12

Staff picking Alexandre: 5

Shinya Aoki (43-8) vs. Christian Lee (11-3)

Jeremy Brand: Aoki via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Aoki via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Aoki via Round 3 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Aoki via UD

Brian Gerson: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Lee via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Sasha Moksyakov: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Ash Camyab: Aoki via Round 1 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Aoki via Round 2 SUB

Matheus Costa: Aoki via Round 3 SUB

Staff picking Aoki: 16

Staff picking Lee: 1

FEATURED IMAGE:



https://mmasucka.com/2019/05/16/mmasuckas-one-championship-enter-the-dragon-staff-picks/feed/ 2

