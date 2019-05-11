RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 10: Opponents Jared Cannonier of the United States and Anderson Silva of Brazil face off during the UFC 237 weigh-in at Jeunesse Arena on May 10, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Tonight marks UFC 237, which will try to follow up its fantastic PPV predecessor. Top to bottom, it should be an exciting card filled with Brazil’s finest and some future UFC Hall of Famers. A few current fighters told gave their predictions on Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade, Jared Connonier vs. Anderson Silva, and José Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski. The fighters that sent in their predictions are UFC Featherweight Arnold Allen, UFC Welterweight Zak Ottow, UFC Featherweight Jordan Rinaldi, and Bellator Lightweight Nation Gibrick. Allen is 14-1 and riding a 7 fight win streak. He is undefeated in the UFC at 5-0. Ottow is 17-7 and a UFC veteran that has been fighting in the UFC since 2016. Rinaldi is 14-7 and a former Devastation Champion. Gibrick is undefeated in his pro career at 3-0.

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Arnold Allen: Thug Rose

Zak Ottow: I think Rose will win win this one. I think she’s developed a lot over time and she will win this one by decision.

Jordan Rinaldi: Rose by decision.

Nation Gibrick: Rose via unanimous. Keep good pressure with distance.

Even as a slight underdog and in enemy territory, Namajunas clean sweeps the board.

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva

Arnold Allen: Silva

Zak Ottow: Anderson Silva. Even though he’s getting older, he has shown that he still has it with his fight against Israel and he only has lost against top-tier guys and I do not think Jared is one of them. I’ll say he wins by TKO in the second round.

Jordan Rinaldi: Jared Cannonier by 2nd Round KO.

Nation Gibrick: Jared. Round 1 KO. Left Hook.

Split 2 and 2. This should be an entertaining scrap. Silva is coming off a hard fought loss at UFC 234 while Cannonier is coming off a win at UFC 230. Cannonier enters Silva’s home territory tonight as both look to gain ground in the division.

José Also vs. Alex Volkanovski

Arnold Allen: I’m really not sure about José vs Alex. Alex has a great style to wear him out and break him down, but José Aldo has been looking good especially over a 3 round fight!

Zak Ottow: I’d pick Aldo in this fight because of his take down defense. Even though Alex brings a high pace, I think Aldo is the better striker, especially over 3 rounds. Alex will not be able to take him down. Aldo wins by unanimous decision.

Jordan Rinaldi: Volkanovski 3rd Round KO

Nation Gibrick: Jose via split decision. Razor close fight that takes place in center.

Aldo gets the majority of the picks here, as he is the favorite and is fighting in front of a hometown crowd. This fight has FOTN written all over it.

UFC 237 takes place tonight exclusively on ESPN+.

