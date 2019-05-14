There were a few before, there was definitely a ton after, but none that live up to the hype of Massage Guns. The performance-enhancing recovery product will transform your pre or post-training regime.

Let’s take a look at the tool itself.

The unit I received was the Massage Guns 1.0, they have since upgraded to the 2.0 version. This review will be based solely on the original 1.0 and let me tell you: it rocks.

If you are looking for something sturdy and well built, then look no further. It looks like a jig-saw, however, the handle and attachment arm is much more comfortable than your standard household tool.

The arm can be moved into three different positions. It adjusts from 90° to 135° and 180°, so that you can easily access all parts of your body. This sets the Massage Guns unit apart from the rest of the pack.

I have not used any of the other portable massage tools, but I do know that this bad boy is hefty. Not in size, but durability. It is heavy, so you could accidentally drop it and not worry about it breaking. I do not suggest this, but it has happened to me.

The battery life is second to none. I use this thing almost every day and I charge the battery, maybe once a week. The unit comes with two premium 2000ah 12V lithium-ion batteries. So double the bang for your buck.

You know when you blow into a fan and you sound like Darth Vader? Well, you will sound the same way, but your body will also get the same feeling that your voice makes. If that makes sense. It is a funny, vibrating sensation that delivers a serious punch to tight muscle groups.

The nice thing about the Massage Guns in comparison to others on the market is the speed settings. Some only have one, others have three, well MG delivers six different speeds from 900 to 2700 Strokes per minute based on the needs of your body.

The version one variant comes with three different attachments. One small ball, one large ball and a pointy bad boy to hit those very intricate target spots.

It may seem like that is a lot to pack in your bag. Guess what? You get a durable, yet lightweight molded carrying case for you to bring your Massage Gun anywhere from home to the office to the gym.

I am a casual BJJ player, but this bad boy helps me each and every day. After a few different injuries and setbacks, I have used the Massage Gun on a daily basis to reduce inflammation, as well as break up scar tissue.

Many high-level MMA athletes utilize Massage Guns as a part of their daily routine.

So whether you are a hobbyist or a professional UFC fighter, the Massage Gun will definitely work for you.

PRICE: $269 (V1)

BUILD QUALITY – 10/10

SPEED AND POWER – 10/10

VERSATILITY – 10/10

BATTERY LIFE – 10/10

OVERALL – 10/10

