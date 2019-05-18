KSW 49 is just around the corner set for Saturday May 18, 2019 from the ERGO Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The event can be seen worldwide on KSWtv starting around noon central time. The card is stacked with the best talent KSW has to offer with the finals of the middleweight tournament. A rematch is set between American Top Team standout Scott Askham and Polish legend Michal Materla. Both fighters won their respective semifinal bouts at KSW 45 to earn a spot in the finals after legend Mamed Khalidov vacated the title. The co-main event features another title match with welterweight champion Roberto Soldic defending his title against the undefeated highly revered Polish prospect, Krystian Kaszubowski. This nine fight card is one not to miss.

Main Event

Middleweight Title Fight: Michal Materla vs. Scott Askham

Co-Main Event

Welterweight Title Fight: Roberto Soldic (C) vs. Krystian Kaszubowski

Karol Bedorf vs. Damian Grabowski

Akop Szostak vs. Erko Jun

Pawel Politylo vs. Antun Racic

Martin Zawada vs. Thiago Silva

Artur Sowinski vs. Norman Parke

Leszek Krakowski vs. Michael Dubois

Michal Andryzak vs. Luis Henrique

