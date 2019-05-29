RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 12: John Lineker of the Brazil celebrates victory over Brian Kelleher of the United States in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 224 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 12, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Bantamweight John Lineker has fought just four times since 2016. Injuries may have plagued a few outings, however, a very bold Tweet from the 28-year-old suggests the UFC may be holding him back.

My last opponent fought 4 times in a year. He already has another fight! Sean likes him! I have fought only 4 times since 2016! I need to fight! If you dont like me or my style just let me go!!! @MMAjunkie @seanshelby @danawhite @Alexdavismma @ufc @MMAFighting @sherdogdotcom — John Lineker (@johnlineker) May 29, 2019

Lineker (31-9) has been an active UFC fighter since 2012. The Brazilian holds a record of 12-4 inside the Octagon. At one point, between 2014 and 2016, “Hands of Stone” rode a six-fight winning streak. Since then, Lineker has gone 2-2, with losses to T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen.

Of Lineker’s 31 professional victories, an astounding 14 of those have come by way of knockout. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt holds notable victories over Francisco Rivera, Rob Font, Michael McDonald and John Dodson.

Making weight has been an issue for Lineker at some points in his career. He has missed weight on five different occasions during his UFC tenure. Despite those setbacks, Lineker has been a bonus machine, winning ‘of the Night’ honors four times.

It is uncertain as to what will happen next with the heavy-handed Lineker, but one thing is for certain, whoever steps across from him will be facing a very focused Brazilian.

