Jay Perrin Cage Titans 42. The champion celebrates as the belt is placed around his waist. Photo courtesy of Cage Titans.

New England is well represented on the upcoming third season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. With the likes of Richie Santiago and Fabio Cherant having confirmed bouts in the months prior. Now, Cage Titans bantamweight champion and poster boy Jay Perrin becomes the 3rd New Englander booked to the show.

CTFC Bantamweight Champion: Jay Perrin

Perrin is on an impressive run as of late. The Sityodtong fighter is in the midst of 5 consecutive victories. Two of which came in 5 round title fights. Coincidently, those two title fights showed the depth of Perrins ability as he faced two of the toughest bantamweights in New England. Before earning a shot at the Cage Titans title, Perrin ripped off three straight rear-naked choke victories.

His first came at Combat Zone 63 (New Hampshire promotion run by UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar). He then went on the compete for Cage Titans, where he added the remaining 4 victories.

Diverse Skillset

The fighter is not only a highly skilled martial artist but a devoted and intelligent human being. The diversity of his talent extends outside the cage as he added to the Cage Titans broadcast with great success being a 3rd commentator. As a boxing instructor, he works with mentally disabled students keeping them sharp on their feet. This young man has the ability of King Midas’ touch. There isn’t much he can’t do.

Dwight Joseph

Jay Perrin makes his appearance on DWTNCS on August 6th, week 8 of season 3. He faces another well-established bantamweight, Dwight Joseph. Joseph fights out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California. He hails from Lincoln, Nebraska, and team Disorderly Conduct MMA.

Dwight Joseph is another top-ranked prospect. Having fought the majority of his professional bouts in the midwest, Joseph is the 13th ranked bantamweight in that region (rankings according to Tapology). In the state of Nebraska, Joseph is ranked as the 5th best bantamweight.

Overall, Joseph holds a record 9-1, 1 NC. In his 11 professional bouts, Joseph has 6 stoppages including 4 in the very first round. Like his opponent Perrin, Joseph is on a streak of his own. Undefeated in his previous 7 bouts (6-0, 1 NC), Joseph comes into his shot at a UFC contract with momentum behind him.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Jay Perrin vs. Dwight Joseph Confirmed for DWTNCS Season 3