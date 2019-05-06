Photo courtesy of CES MMA.

With a little under a month from CES 56, the New England promotion released details on their next event. Along with the headlining act came news of the return of CES to Rhode Island and Twin River Resort and Casino. CES 57 brings the promotion’s cage back to the venue it operated out of in recent years. Fittingly, the headlining bout includes another return. New England MMA veteran, Greg Rebello steps back into the cage to take on Kevin Haley.

In his return, Rebello defends his CES heavyweight title. It will be the first defense of his title which he earned in 2018 when he defeated Travis Wiuff at CES 48. Rebello earned the vacant title in impressive fashion as he only needed 23-seconds to defeated Wiuff by knockout.

CES 57 is the first action for Rebello since retiring in the summer of 2018. Rebello did so after falling short at an opportunity for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2. The loss on season 2 of DWTNCS was his second after losing in the inaugural season of the popular summertime show.

Kevin Haley comes into the matchup winless in his previous two bouts. Prior to the consecutive losses, Haley impressively defeated current UFC light heavyweight standout, Mike Rodriguez. The career of Haley has been a rollercoaster of sorts. He began his professional career with three consecutive victories, two of which came with the Cage Titans promotion. Haley followed up his hot 3-0 start with three losses. Oddly enough, after falling to Eric Spicely at CES 27, Haley went on to, again, win three consecutive bouts.

Now, in the midst of a two-fight losing streak, one must wonder if the trend of trios continues in the career of Kevin Haley.

CES 57 is arguably the biggest fight of Haley’s career. The New Hampshire fighter heads into his second main event bout as a professional. It is the second title fight of his pro career, as he challenged for the Cage FX heavyweight title in 2014.

