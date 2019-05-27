Photo courtesy of Future FC (Facebook)

Future Fighting Championships put on their fifth event in their short history, but that’s enough to not only establish themselves in the Brazilian scene, but to make them the leaders of its regional market. Future FC 5 had their first title fight, the debut of former UFC fighter Matheus Nicolau and a lot of fun scraps.

Future FC 5 Recap

The main event of the evening featured the inaugural flyweight title fight between Adriano Ramos and Elton Alves, two Brazilian prospects who delivered an interesting fight. Ramos ended up being the better man in the cage, scoring a second-round rear naked choke to crown himself the first Future FC flyweight champion.

Matheus Nicolau made his first appearance after his UFC tenure ended abruptly. Nicolau looked fantastic as he finished Alan Gabriel in just 78 seconds with a D’Arce choke, improving his resume to 14 wins in 16 fights. Nicolau said in the post-fight interview that he’s looking for an international contract and he’s available to hear offers.

Future FC 5 Results

Flyweight title fight: Adriano Ribeiro def. Elton Alves via Submission (Rear naked choke, 3:57, Round Two)

Matheus Nicolau def. Alan Gabriel via Submission (D’arce choke, 1:18, Round One)

Bruce Souto def. Willian Cilli via Majority Decision

Elismar Lima def. Antonio Carlos Ribeiro via KO (Punch, 4:35, Round Three)

Ariane Carlenossi def. Ketlen Souza via TKO (Body Kick, 3:43, Round Three)

Edilceu Alves def. Wellington Kakaroto via TKO (Leg Kick, 1:09, Round Three)

Vanessa Melo def. Mariana Morais via Unanimous Decision

Taigro Costa def. Claudio Marcelino via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, 4:32, Round Three)

Flavio de Queiroz def. Elvis Picanço via TKO (Punches, 2:45, Round One)

Rander Junior def. Antonio Paulo via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, 2:11, Round One)

Bruno Viana def. Maicon Miler via Submission (Guillotine Choke, 2:04, Round One)

Magnus Kelly def. Luan Oliveira via TKO (Elbows, 2:00, Round One)

Augusto Matias def. Alan Francis via Unanimous Decision

