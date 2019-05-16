ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 13: (L-R) UFC President Dana White places the interim lightweight championship belt on Dustin Poirier after defeating Max Holloway in their interim lightweight championship bout during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sorry, Daniel Cormier. Dustin Poirier has been cemented as the “King of Lafayette,” it appears. The Diamond posted on his Instagram on Thursday to share that he received the key to Lafayette, LA.

“Such an honor to receive the key to Lafayette Louisiana yesterday!,” Poirier wrote. “I love my city. I’m blown away by the love and support from Acadiana. Thank you all! I’m very grateful and will continue to represent us the best I can.”

Poirier recently became the UFC‘s interim lightweight champion. He earned a unanimous decision over featherweight champion Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 in April. The win marked Poirier’s second over Holloway in as many fights. He is now 9-1 with a no contest in his last 11 bouts.

A Presence Outside of the Cage

In addition to representing Lafayette with his fighting prowess, Poirier has consistently helped the city with his fundraising efforts. He and his wife’s Good Fight Foundation has worked to achieve a certain goal in the build-up and aftermath of Poirier’s fights since they launched it.

The current goal is to build a playground for disabled children in honor of Aaron Hill, whose wish it was to have a playground he could use before he ended up passing away. Poirier auctioned off his fight gear, as usual, to help towards the goal. He even received help from his latest foe, Holloway. Alan Jouban and Eryk Anders also contributed their fight-worn gear to the cause.

On his run, Poirier has toppled the likes of Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller, a list rife with current or former champions.

Poirier will likely attempt to unify the lightweight title in his favor in his next bout. That would be against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov’s role in the infamous UFC 229 brawl earned him a lengthy suspension. The pair are likely to fight at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 9.

