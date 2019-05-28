Cage Titans 44 poster outside the historic venue of Plymouth Memorial Hall. Photo courtesy of Cage Titans Fighting Championships.

Cage Titans inches closer to its return for CTFC 44. The forty-fourth numbered event takes place on June 15th. Yet again, Cage Titans put together a card with numerous intriguing matchups. Set to headline, The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Joe Giannetti as he takes on the experienced Michigan product, D’Juan Owens. Also lined up for the card is MMA veteran Kin Moy as he looks to earn his first win inside the CTFC cage. Moy takes on Raymond Yanez. Alongside these and many other matchups is a showdown between professional New England prospects.

CTFC confirmed with MMASucka that Peter Barrett takes on Zach DiSabatino at Cage Titans 44. The bout comes on short-notice as Barrett originally was to compete against Ladarious Jackson. Unfortunately, Jackson withdrew from the bout leaving Barrett without an opponent. Fittingly, DiSabatino also found himself without a fight for the upcoming Plymouth event. This bout now serves as the co-main event.

Both Barrett and DiSabatino come into the matchup riding losses. For DiSabatino, the South Shore Sportfighting product suffered the first loss of his professional career in his most recent appearance. The Boston fighter was edged out on the scorecards by Michigan Top Teams, Darius Estell. Previous to this loss, DiSabatino held an impressive undefeated record of 5-0. Each of his five victories came by way of stoppage, three by KO and two by submission.

On the other end, Peter Barrett is 1-3 in as many fights. Barrett finds himself in a small skid after starting his professional career unblemished at 8-0. Most recently, the Sityodtong fighter took on Connor Barry of Defensive Edge Martial Arts Academy. Barry managed to submit Barrett inside the first round of their headlining bout at Cage Titans 39.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Cage Titans Adds Peter Barrett vs. Zach DiSabatino to June Show