Titan FC 54: Soares vs. Franca is set to take place Friday April 26, 2019 live from the Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 13 match-up fight card is packed with the best up-and-coming talent, hungry to put on an amazing showing for UFC President Dana White, who will be in attendance. Two title fights headline the card with the co-main set to showcase a Brazilian battle as lightweights Rafael Alves and Felipe Douglas go head-to-head for the lightweight crown. Both guys have 20 plus professional fights and will put on a showing for the fans in attendance with their expertise and precision.
Undefeated American featherweight Jason Soares will put his unbeaten streak and shot at gold on the line as he takes on Brazilian striking artist Ariston Franca. Ten of Soares’ 12 victories have come by way of finish. He also has experience on the big stage as an early contestant on the 22nd season of The Ultimate Fighter, where he lost a majority decision exhibition bout to Julian Erosa. The 27 year old Franca is 2-2 in his last four bouts, with his last two being victories. It looks like Franca has found his groove and will need it against the undefeated Soares. Franca has many fights on the Brazilian scene and will be making his debut under the big Titan FC lights for the first time.
Others to Watch
Other fighters to watch for include Louisiana’s own Thomas Webb. Webb has been instrumental in the growth of the Louisiana MMA scene over the last several years with his amazing in-cage showings and grooming the next crop of talent out of his own gym, TWebb MMA. Webb has taken the torch from the state’s last regional stars, Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier, and made it his own. “El Tigre” Luis Gomez will also be another interesting fighter to keep an eye on. Gomez sports a 7-2 record, but those two losses are to UFC fighter Dan Ige and to the current title contender Soares. Five of Gomez’s seven victories have come by finish. A win against former ONE Championship long-stay Herbert Burns, could put Gomez in the front of the line for a Titan FC featherweight championship shot.
LIVE RESULTS
Featherweight title bout: Jason Soares vs. Ariston Franca
Lightweight title bout: Rafael Alves vs. Felipe Douglas
Herbert Burns vs. Luis Gomez
Marcel Fortuna vs. Andreas Michailidis
Beibit Nazarov vs. Thomas Webb
Ange Loosa vs. Collin Lubberts
Marc Stevens vs. Quartus Stitt
Kenny Porter vs. Dylan Salvador
Edir Terry vs. Matt Wagy
Shaheen Santana vs. Marco Simmons
Landon Quinones vs. Muhammadjon Naimov
Lucie Bertaud vs. Lauren Bensinger
Jimmy Lawson vs. Said Sowma
View the original article on MMA Sucka: Titan FC 54: Soares vs. Franca Live Results