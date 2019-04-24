Photo courtesy of Shamrock FC.

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Dustin Lampros (3-0) is slated to meet Colton Minster at Shamrock FC 318.

Lampros was originally supposed to meet Raul Romero, who had to pull out of the fight. Minster stepped up about a month ago to take the fight with Lampros, which will mark his professional debut.

“I heard he’s a tough, scrappy kid who comes out there and he’ll be in your face,” Lampros told MMASucka. “For me, it’s the same thing. I plan on coming out, touching gloves, putting pressure on the guy and hopefully break him in the first round.”

Success as a Pro

Per Tapology, Minster went 1-3 as an amateur, as he’ll look to upset Lampros in his debut. Lampros had an up-and-down amateur career himself with a 3-5 record. However, he has gone three-for-three in professional bouts.

His success has been partly due to the experience he’s accrued as well as the additional minutes per round. Amateur fighters compete in three three-minute rounds while most professional bouts are three five-minute rounds.

“In three minute rounds, the guys would be doing what they could to hold on to me to rub the round off,” Lampros said. “That’s kind of what my issue was as an amateur. I was ready to fight and bang and most guys weren’t; they had to do what they had to do to win. It’s me opening up a little bit more as a pro, too. Knowing that this is for everything now. It’s maybe a different mindset going into it, knowing that I can’t lose.”

Lampros has finished each of his three pro wins in 1:50 or less. All of his wins have come via strikes under the Shamrock FC banner.

Move to Hard Knocks 365

He’ll only continue to improve, too. Prior to his last fight, Lampros switched camps to Hard Knocks 365 in Florida. He has been training at the gym, which complements his striking-based style, since October 2018.

Lampros said he’s gotten to train with a bevy of UFC and Bellator veterans at his new gym, including Michael Johnson, Michael Chandler, Derek Brunson, Logan Storley, Nik Lentz, Danny Roberts, Sean Soriano and two-time Glory Kickboxing champion Robin van Roosmalen.

“There’s things in my striking that I’ve improved,” Lampros said. “Not basics but little things that I’ve never worked on before. Hitting certain angles, my posture when I’m striking. A lot of important things that I was missing. I think now that it’s really going to start showing in my next upcoming fights, the training over at Hard Knocks.”

Lampros’ Eyes Fixed on UFC

Lampros is aware of Shamrock FC’s agreement with Bellator where a champion who captures and defends a title with the Midwest promotion earns a contract with Bellator. While he respects Bellator, his heart is set on the UFC.

“That’s a big reason why I don’t want to fight for the title, to be honest,” he said. “Not a knock on Bellator or anything. Bellator’s amazing and great, and they pay just as good as the UFC if not better. But my goal and my dream is to be in the UFC and that’s what I’m aiming for.

“I know they have that agreement, and it’s amazing what they do for the up-and-coming fighters. But at least for me, [the UFC] is really what I want. I’m the one who puts the work in. That’s my decision and I’d rather aim for the UFC right now.”

Lampros will look to show his latest improvements in his co-main event spot against Minster.

“I’ll be really aggressive, break him in the first and get another first-round stoppage,” he said.

Shamrock FC 318 goes down Friday, May 10 at the River City Casino in St. Louis, MO. The card will be aired live on FloCombat.

