RISE Evol. 3 – Results

RISE Kickboxing returned yesterday with one of their lower-tier shows in the form of RISE Evol. 3 live from the Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan.

Topped by Tomo Arimatsu and Azusa Kaneko, the card also featured Taiki Sawatani, Teppei Tsuda, and Kazuma Mori, among others.

Again, if you’re looking for RISE’s bigger cards, don’t expect that here. Check out RISE 131 or RISE World Series 2019: 1st Round for that. Check out full results of RISE Evol. 3 below.

Bantamweight: -55kg

Tomo Arimatsu def. Azusa Kaneko via Unanimous Decision (29-28 x 3)

Featherweight: -57.5kg

Taiki Sawatani def. Kesei Yamakawa via Unanimous Decision (30-28 x 3)

Super Lightweight: -65kg

Kazuma Mori def. Susumu Yoshida via KO (Left Hook) in Round 2

Super Featherweight: -60kg

TASUKU def. Kyosuke via TKO (Right Hook, 3 Knockdowns) in Round 1

Featherweight: -57.5kg

Keisuke Monguchi def. Teppei Tsuda via Unanimous Decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

Super Featherweight: -60kg

Ryosuke Nakazawa def. Hiyuma Hitachi via Unanimous Decision (29-28 x3)

Super Featheright: -60kg

Masaaki Ono def. Ryuya Koide via TKO (Body Kick) in Round 2

Featherweight: -57.5kg

Kojiro Flyskygym def. Ryou via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

