UFC Fort Lauderdale goes down tonight from the BB&T Center in the Sunshine State of Florida, and with that comes our MMASucka staff picks. The night’s main card will begin live on ESPN+ at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm PT). Make sure to also check out our staff picks for tonight’s Bellator card.

THE FIGHTS

In the main event, former DREAM and Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is set to battle Sweden’s Jack “The Joker” Hermansson. Souza’s long and incredible list of accolades in Brazilian jiu-jitsu have carried into the UFC, having submitted 14 of his 26 opponents. Those fallen victim to his constricting guard include the likes of Alexander Shlemenko, Matt Lindland, Robbie Lawler, and Gegard Mousasi. The Brazilian veteran is in search for his first attempt at the UFC middleweight title. His opponent, Hermansson, has started making sound in the UFC. He sits at 5-1 in his last six outings, only suffering a TKO loss to now light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos. Hermansson last defeated David Branch by guillotine only 28 days ago.

Two “Fight of the Night” contenders will also go down on the main card: a welterweight battle between Alex Oliveira and Mike Perry, along with bantamweight finishers John Lineker and Cory Sandhagen. Check out the rest of the six-fight main card below.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our picks for UFC Fort Lauderdale below.

Staff Records after RIZIN 15:

Ed Gallo: 94-40

2. Michael DeSantis: 92-42

3T. Brian Gerson: 88-46

3T. Connor Deitrich: 88-46

3T. Wesley Riddle: 88-46

6. Ryan Wagner: 85-41

7. Mike Skytte: 84-50

8. Omar Villagrana: 81-53

9. Jeremy Brand: 80-54

10T. Matt Bricker: 78-56

10T. Mitch Banuelos: 78-41

12. Patrick Auger: 75-52

13. Justin Pierrot: 73-51

14. Ash Camyab: 71-47

15. Suraj Sukumar: 38-14

16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16

17. Idrees Crawley: 15-7

18. Ryan Hobbs: 7-9

Roosevelt Roberts (7-0) vs. Thomas Gifford (14-7, 2 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Roberts via UD

Wesley Riddle: Roberts via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Roberts via UD

Justin Pierrot: Roberts via UD

Michael DeSantis: Roberts via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Roberts via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Roberts via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Roberts via UD

Omar Villagrana: Roberts via UD

Brian Gerson: Roberts via UD

Matt Bricker: Roberts via Round 1 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Roberts via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Roberts via Round 1 SUB

Suraj Sukumar: Roberts via UD

Ash Camyab: Roberts via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Roberts via Round 1 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Roberts via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Roberts: 17

Staff picking Gifford: 0

John Lineker (31-8) vs. Cory Sandhagen (10-1)

Jeremy Brand: Lineker via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Lineker via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Lineker via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Lineker via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Lineker via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Lineker via Round 2 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Lineker via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Lineker via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Lineker via UD

Brian Gerson: Lineker via UD

Matt Bricker: Lineker via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Lineker via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Lineker via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Lineker via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Lineker via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Lineker via UD

Frazer Krohn: Sandhagen via UD

Staff picking Lineker: 16

Staff picking Sandhagen: 1

Glover Teixeira (28-7) vs. Ion Cutelaba (14-3, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Teixeira via UD

Wesley Riddle: Cutelaba via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Teixeira via UD

Justin Pierrot: Teixeira via UD

Michael DeSantis: Cutelaba via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Cutelaba via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Cutelaba via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Teixeira via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Cutelaba via UD

Brian Gerson: Cutelaba via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Cutelaba via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Teixeira via UD

Patrick Auger: Teixeira via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Teixeira via UD

Ash Camyab: Teixeira via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Teixeira via UD

Frazer Krohn: Teixeira via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Teixeira: 10

Staff picking Cutelaba: 7

Alex Oliveira (19-6-1, 2 NC) vs. Mike Perry (12-4)

Jeremy Brand: Perry via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Oliveira via UD

Michael DeSantis: Perry via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Oliveira via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Perry via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Oliveira via UD

Brian Gerson: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Patrick Auger: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Suraj Sukumar: Perry via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Perry via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Oliveira via UD

Staff picking Oliveira: 12

Staff picking Perry: 5

Greg Hardy (3-1) vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov (9-2)

Jeremy Brand: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Smoliakov via UD

Justin Pierrot: Smoliakov via UD

Michael DeSantis: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Smoliakov via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Smoliakov via UD

Ed Gallo: Hardy via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Hardy via UD

Brian Gerson: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Smoliakov via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Smoliakov via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Hardy via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Hardy: 11

Staff picking Smoliakov: 6

Jacare Souza (26-6, 1 NC) vs. Jack Hermansson (19-4)

Jeremy Brand: Souza via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Souza via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Hermansson via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Souza via Round 1 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Souza via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Souza via Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Souza via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Souza via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Souza via UD

Brian Gerson: Souza via Round 2 SUB

Matt Bricker: Souza via Round 1 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Souza via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Souza via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Souza via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Souza via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Souza via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Souza via Round 4 TKO

Staff picking Souza: 16

Staff picking Hermansson: 1

