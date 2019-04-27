Flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at weigh-ins before her fight this weekend at Bellator 220 (picture courtesy of Bellator MMA’s Facebook page)

MMASucka’s staff picks are in for tonight’s Bellator 220. The event takes place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The prelims start at 7:30 pm ET with the main card following at 10:00pm ET, airing exclusively on DAZN. Also, check out our staff picks for tonight’s UFC event from Fort Lauderdale.

THE FIGHTS

The welterweight championship is on the line as current title holder Rory MacDonald looks to defend his belt against challenger Jon Fitch. MacDonald claimed the belt in a 2018 “Fight of the Year” candidate against then-champion Douglas Lima, taking the close unanimous decision. In his last fight, the Canadian took his shot at the 185 pound belt against Gegard Mousasi. Despite suffering defeat, MacDonald remains one of the best in his division and looks to keep the belt for a long time. Fitch, an 18-time UFC vet and former WSOF welterweight champion, currently rides a dominant five-fight win streak dating back to October of 2015. On that stretch includes one-sided decisions over notables Paul Daley, Jake Shields, and Joao Zeferino.

The co-main event will see another title on the line in the women’s flyweight division between Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Veta Arteaga. Macfarlane is in search of her third title defense submitting all three of her last opponents. Sitting undefeated as a professional, she hopes to earn her 10th professional victory tonight. Looking to play spoiler, Artega is in search of her third straight victory since dropping a split decision to Bruna Ellen in 2017. In her last outing, Artega submitted Muay Thai and kickboxing veteran Denise Kielholtz.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Staff Records after RIZIN 15:

Ed Gallo: 94-40

2. Michael DeSantis: 92-42

3T. Brian Gerson: 88-46

3T. Connor Deitrich: 88-46

3T. Wesley Riddle: 88-46

6. Ryan Wagner: 85-41

7. Mike Skytte: 84-50

8. Omar Villagrana: 81-53

9. Jeremy Brand: 80-54

10T. Matt Bricker: 78-56

10T. Mitch Banuelos: 78-41

12. Patrick Auger: 75-52

13. Justin Pierrot: 73-51

14. Ash Camyab: 71-47

15. Suraj Sukumar: 38-14

16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16

17. Idrees Crawley: 15-7

18. Ryan Hobbs: 7-9

Gaston Bolanos (4-1) vs. Nathan Stolen (7-3)

Jeremy Brand: Bolanos via UD

Wesley Riddle: Bolanos via Round 1 KO

Mike Skytte: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Bolanos via Round 1 KO

Ed Gallo: Bolanos via Round 1 KO

Omar Villagrana: Bolanos via UD

Brian Gerson: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Bolanos via UD

Ash Camyab: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Bolanos via UD

Frazer Krohn: Bolanos via Round 2 KO

Staff picking Bolanos: 17

Staff picking Stolen: 0

Benson Henderson (26-8) vs. Adam Piccolotti (11-2)

Jeremy Brand: Henderson via UD

Wesley Riddle: Henderson via UD

Mike Skytte: Henderson via SD

Justin Pierrot: Henderson via UD

Michael DeSantis: Henderson via UD

Ryan Wagner: Henderson via SD

Mitch Banuelos: Henderson via UD

Ed Gallo: Henderson via UD

Omar Villagrana: Henderson via UD

Brian Gerson: Henderson via SD

Matt Bricker: Henderson via UD

Connor Deitrich: Henderson via UD

Patrick Auger: Henderson via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Henderson via UD

Ash Camyab: Henderson via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Henderson via UD

Frazer Krohn: Henderson via UD

Staff picking Henderson: 17

Staff picking Piccolotti: 0

Phil Davis (19-5) vs. Liam McGeary (13-3)

Jeremy Brand: Davis via UD

Wesley Riddle: Davis via UD

Mike Skytte: Davis via UD

Justin Pierrot: Davis via UD

Michael DeSantis: Davis via UD

Ryan Wagner: Davis via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Davis via UD

Ed Gallo: Davis via UD

Omar Villagrana: Davis via UD

Brian Gerson: Davis via UD

Matt Bricker: Davis via UD

Connor Deitrich: Davis via UD

Patrick Auger: Davis via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Davis via UD

Ash Camyab: Davis via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Davis via UD

Frazer Krohn: Davis via UD

Staff picking Davis: 17

Staff picking McGeary: 0

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (9-0) vs. Veta Arteaga (5-2)

Jeremy Brand: Macfarlane via UD

Wesley Riddle: Macfarlane via dominance

Mike Skytte: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Macfarlane via UD

Michael DeSantis: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB

Mitch Banuelos: Macfarlane via Round 3 SUB

Ed Gallo: Macfarlane via UD

Omar Villagrana: Macfarlane via UD

Brian Gerson: Macfarlane via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Macfarlane via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Macfarlane via Round 1 SUB

Suraj Sukumar: Macfarlane via UD

Ash Camyab: Macfarlane via Round 3 SUB

Ryan Hobbs: Macfarlane via Round 4 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Macfarlane: 17

Staff picking Arteaga: 0

Rory MacDonald (20-5) vs. Jon Fitch (31-7-1)

Jeremy Brand: MacDonald via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: MacDonald via SD

Mike Skytte: Fitch via SD

Justin Pierrot: MacDonald via UD

Michael DeSantis: MacDonald via UD

Ryan Wagner: MacDonald via Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: MacDonald via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: MacDonald via UD

Omar Villagrana: MacDonald via UD

Brian Gerson: Fitch via UD

Matt Bricker: MacDonald via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: MacDonald via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: MacDonald via UD

Suraj Sukumar: MacDonald via UD

Ash Camyab: MacDonald via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Fitch via UD

Frazer Krohn: MacDonald via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking MacDonald: 14

Staff picking Fitch: 3

FEATURED IMAGE:

