MMASucka’s staff picks are in for tonight’s Bellator 220. The event takes place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The prelims start at 7:30 pm ET with the main card following at 10:00pm ET, airing exclusively on DAZN. Also, check out our staff picks for tonight’s UFC event from Fort Lauderdale.
THE FIGHTS
The welterweight championship is on the line as current title holder Rory MacDonald looks to defend his belt against challenger Jon Fitch. MacDonald claimed the belt in a 2018 “Fight of the Year” candidate against then-champion Douglas Lima, taking the close unanimous decision. In his last fight, the Canadian took his shot at the 185 pound belt against Gegard Mousasi. Despite suffering defeat, MacDonald remains one of the best in his division and looks to keep the belt for a long time. Fitch, an 18-time UFC vet and former WSOF welterweight champion, currently rides a dominant five-fight win streak dating back to October of 2015. On that stretch includes one-sided decisions over notables Paul Daley, Jake Shields, and Joao Zeferino.
The co-main event will see another title on the line in the women’s flyweight division between Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Veta Arteaga. Macfarlane is in search of her third title defense submitting all three of her last opponents. Sitting undefeated as a professional, she hopes to earn her 10th professional victory tonight. Looking to play spoiler, Artega is in search of her third straight victory since dropping a split decision to Bruna Ellen in 2017. In her last outing, Artega submitted Muay Thai and kickboxing veteran Denise Kielholtz.
STAFF PICKS
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Staff Records after RIZIN 15:
- Ed Gallo: 94-40
2. Michael DeSantis: 92-42
3T. Brian Gerson: 88-46
3T. Connor Deitrich: 88-46
3T. Wesley Riddle: 88-46
6. Ryan Wagner: 85-41
7. Mike Skytte: 84-50
8. Omar Villagrana: 81-53
9. Jeremy Brand: 80-54
10T. Matt Bricker: 78-56
10T. Mitch Banuelos: 78-41
12. Patrick Auger: 75-52
13. Justin Pierrot: 73-51
14. Ash Camyab: 71-47
15. Suraj Sukumar: 38-14
16. Sasha Moksyakov: 31-16
17. Idrees Crawley: 15-7
18. Ryan Hobbs: 7-9
Gaston Bolanos (4-1) vs. Nathan Stolen (7-3)
Jeremy Brand: Bolanos via UD
Wesley Riddle: Bolanos via Round 1 KO
Mike Skytte: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Bolanos via Round 1 KO
Ed Gallo: Bolanos via Round 1 KO
Omar Villagrana: Bolanos via UD
Brian Gerson: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Bolanos via UD
Ash Camyab: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Hobbs: Bolanos via UD
Frazer Krohn: Bolanos via Round 2 KO
Staff picking Bolanos: 17
Staff picking Stolen: 0
Benson Henderson (26-8) vs. Adam Piccolotti (11-2)
Jeremy Brand: Henderson via UD
Wesley Riddle: Henderson via UD
Mike Skytte: Henderson via SD
Justin Pierrot: Henderson via UD
Michael DeSantis: Henderson via UD
Ryan Wagner: Henderson via SD
Mitch Banuelos: Henderson via UD
Ed Gallo: Henderson via UD
Omar Villagrana: Henderson via UD
Brian Gerson: Henderson via SD
Matt Bricker: Henderson via UD
Connor Deitrich: Henderson via UD
Patrick Auger: Henderson via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Henderson via UD
Ash Camyab: Henderson via UD
Ryan Hobbs: Henderson via UD
Frazer Krohn: Henderson via UD
Staff picking Henderson: 17
Staff picking Piccolotti: 0
Phil Davis (19-5) vs. Liam McGeary (13-3)
Jeremy Brand: Davis via UD
Wesley Riddle: Davis via UD
Mike Skytte: Davis via UD
Justin Pierrot: Davis via UD
Michael DeSantis: Davis via UD
Ryan Wagner: Davis via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Davis via UD
Ed Gallo: Davis via UD
Omar Villagrana: Davis via UD
Brian Gerson: Davis via UD
Matt Bricker: Davis via UD
Connor Deitrich: Davis via UD
Patrick Auger: Davis via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Davis via UD
Ash Camyab: Davis via UD
Ryan Hobbs: Davis via UD
Frazer Krohn: Davis via UD
Staff picking Davis: 17
Staff picking McGeary: 0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (9-0) vs. Veta Arteaga (5-2)
Jeremy Brand: Macfarlane via UD
Wesley Riddle: Macfarlane via dominance
Mike Skytte: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Macfarlane via UD
Michael DeSantis: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB
Mitch Banuelos: Macfarlane via Round 3 SUB
Ed Gallo: Macfarlane via UD
Omar Villagrana: Macfarlane via UD
Brian Gerson: Macfarlane via Round 1 SUB
Matt Bricker: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Macfarlane via Round 1 SUB
Patrick Auger: Macfarlane via Round 1 SUB
Suraj Sukumar: Macfarlane via UD
Ash Camyab: Macfarlane via Round 3 SUB
Ryan Hobbs: Macfarlane via Round 4 TKO
Frazer Krohn: Macfarlane via Round 2 SUB
Staff picking Macfarlane: 17
Staff picking Arteaga: 0
Rory MacDonald (20-5) vs. Jon Fitch (31-7-1)
Jeremy Brand: MacDonald via Round 2 SUB
Wesley Riddle: MacDonald via SD
Mike Skytte: Fitch via SD
Justin Pierrot: MacDonald via UD
Michael DeSantis: MacDonald via UD
Ryan Wagner: MacDonald via Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: MacDonald via Round 3 TKO
Ed Gallo: MacDonald via UD
Omar Villagrana: MacDonald via UD
Brian Gerson: Fitch via UD
Matt Bricker: MacDonald via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: MacDonald via Round 2 TKO
Patrick Auger: MacDonald via UD
Suraj Sukumar: MacDonald via UD
Ash Camyab: MacDonald via Round 3 TKO
Ryan Hobbs: Fitch via UD
Frazer Krohn: MacDonald via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking MacDonald: 14
Staff picking Fitch: 3
Flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at weigh-ins before her fight this weekend at Bellator 220 (picture courtesy of Bellator MMA’s Facebook page)
