Photo courtesy of KSW.

KSW 48 is set to take place Saturday, April 27, 2019, live from the Hala Globus in Lublin, Poland. The event can be seen worldwide on KSWTV. The eight card event is topped with an interim featherweight title fight featuring the always entertaining French star Salahdine Parnasse as he takes on another tough young star in Poland’s Roman Szymanski. The co-main event features a rematch almost 15 years in the making as KSW long-stay Lukasz Jurkowski takes on Stjepan Bekavac.

Arguably one of the most entertaining strikers in MMA, Gracjan Szadzinski, will also be in action. The undefeated Russian standout, Shamil Muszev, also makes his debut on the KSW stage. There are many new European talents who will get a chance to showcase their skills inside the KSW cage. Six different countries in all will be represented on this eight-fight card

LIVE RESULTS

Interim featherweight title bout: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Roman Szymanski

Lukasz Jurkowski vs. Stjepan Bekavac

Filip Wolanski vs. Filip Pejic

Gracjan Szadzinski vs. Marian Ziolkowski

Cezary Kesik vs. Jakub Kamieniarz

Michal Michalski vs. Savo Lazic

Hubert Szymajda vs. Shamil Muszev

Sebastian Przybysz vs. Bogdan Barbu

Stay tuned right here at MMASucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: KSW 48 Live Results