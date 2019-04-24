The Battlefield Fight League middleweight title is on the line at BFL 61. Jared Revel puts his 185-pound belt on the line against former ex-UFC fighter Collin Hart in the evening’s main event.

Revel (8-2) is currently 8-0 in the middleweight division. “The Rebel” earned the title in his last bout, as he triangle choked George Davis in the very first round at BFL 59. The Revolution MMA product is currently riding a three-fight win streak and is 7-1 in his last eight outings. The majority of Revel’s victories have come via submission, but the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt showcased his hands at BFL 55. when he knocked out TJ Koehler in round 1.

Hart (6-3-1) made a name for himself on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter. He earned a decisive unanimous decision against Kevin Casey and went on to face current UFC middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum in his next bout. “The Dick” decided to trade punches early in the first round, which forced the end of the fight, as Gastelum dropped him just 33-seconds into the contest. Since being cut from the UFC roster, Hart is 2-1, with his lone loss being a split-decision in 2013. The San Rosa, California native has been fairly inactive. This will be Hart’s first bout inside the cage since August 2014.

BFL 61 goes down on June 1 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

***

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.