The Bellator cage returns to the SAP Center in San Jose, this time for Bellator 220. In the main event, the last quarterfinal fight of the welterweight grand-prix goes down. Stick with MMASucka through the night for live Bellator 220 results. The champion will enter the tournament as Rory MacDonald puts his title on the line against Jon Fitch. MacDonald will be making his return to the 170-pound division after failing to win the middleweight championship against Gegard Mousasi. He will look to defend his title for the first time since winning it from Douglas Lima at Bellator 192.

In the co-main event, the women’s flyweight title will be on the line. The undefeated champion, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will look to improve her professional record to 10-0. Her opponent will be Veta Arteaga, who enters the contest fresh off two straight victories. Macfarlane will be attempting to defend her title for the third consecutive time after winning it at Bellator 186.

To kick off the main card, we start in the featherweight division. Exciting prospect, Gaston Bolanos, returns to the cage as he takes on Nathan Stolen. Next up will be a title rematch between two former Bellator champions at light heavyweight, Phil Davis and Liam McGeary. Finally, before the championship fights get started, Benson Henderson returns to the cage coming off back-to-back wins as he takes on Adam Piccolotti.

Bellator 220 Results

MAIN CARD (DAZN – 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT)

Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Veta Arteaga

Benson Henderson vs. Adam Piccolotti

Phil Davis vs. Liam McGeary

Gaston Bolanos vs. Nathan Stolen

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN – 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT)

Aviv Gozali vs. Travis Crain

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Faumui

Justin Tenedora vs. Matt Perez

Cass Bell vs. Peter Ishiguro

Hyder Amil vs. Paradise Vaovasa

Josh San Diego vs. Brandon Laroco

Diego Herzog vs. Jordan Williams

Justin Roswell vs. Abraham Vaesau

Ignacio Ortiz vs. Roger Severson

Chuck Campbell vs. Bruno Casillas

Boris Novachkov vs. Chris Inocencio

Thomas Ponce de Leon vs. Jamario Mulder

Erik Gunha vs. Jon Adams

