PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Francis Ngannou of Cameroon and Cain Velasquez face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Comerica Theatre on February 16, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC‘s first show on ESPN is here as the octagon heads to Phoenix, Arizona for UFC on ESPN 1.

In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, returns to the octagon for the first time in more than two years to take on Francis Ngannou. The last time Velasquez entered the cage was in July 2016 when he finished Travis Browne via first-round TKO at UFC 200. He will return against one of the most powerful heavyweights ever, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou. Ngannou is coming off a first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes that took just 45-seconds. The fight will have big title implications with current champion, Daniel Cormier‘s future still uncertain.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight fight between two fighters coming off recent losses. Coming off a first-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje, James Vick will look to rebound against Paul Felder. Felder is also coming off a loss in a fight that saw him fight a majority of it with a broken arm against Mike Perry at UFC 226.

Before the co-main event will be a women’s strawweight fight between two top fifteen fighters. Coming off a recent suspension, Cynthia Calvillo will look to pick up a win against Cortney Casey.

UFC on ESPN 1 Results

The remainder of the main card consists of two male’s featherweight fights and a welterweight match-up. Kicking off the main card is the first of two at featherweight as Andre Fili takes on Myles Jury. Next up will be a welterweight fight as the streaking Vicente Luque looks to make it four in a row against Bryan Barberena. The third main card fight features the much-anticipated debut of Kron Gracie as he takes on Alex Caceres.

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC on ESPN 1.

MAIN CARD (ESPN – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena

Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee

Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+ – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders

Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

