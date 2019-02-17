The UFC‘s first show on ESPN is here as the octagon heads to Phoenix, Arizona for UFC on ESPN 1.
In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, returns to the octagon for the first time in more than two years to take on Francis Ngannou. The last time Velasquez entered the cage was in July 2016 when he finished Travis Browne via first-round TKO at UFC 200. He will return against one of the most powerful heavyweights ever, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou. Ngannou is coming off a first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes that took just 45-seconds. The fight will have big title implications with current champion, Daniel Cormier‘s future still uncertain.
The co-main event will feature a lightweight fight between two fighters coming off recent losses. Coming off a first-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje, James Vick will look to rebound against Paul Felder. Felder is also coming off a loss in a fight that saw him fight a majority of it with a broken arm against Mike Perry at UFC 226.
Before the co-main event will be a women’s strawweight fight between two top fifteen fighters. Coming off a recent suspension, Cynthia Calvillo will look to pick up a win against Cortney Casey.
UFC on ESPN 1 Results
The remainder of the main card consists of two male’s featherweight fights and a welterweight match-up. Kicking off the main card is the first of two at featherweight as Andre Fili takes on Myles Jury. Next up will be a welterweight fight as the streaking Vicente Luque looks to make it four in a row against Bryan Barberena. The third main card fight features the much-anticipated debut of Kron Gracie as he takes on Alex Caceres.
Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC on ESPN 1.
MAIN CARD (ESPN – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)
Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez
James Vick vs. Paul Felder
Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie
Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena
Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)
Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling
Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez
Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee
Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+ – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)
Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders
Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire
