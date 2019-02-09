MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Israel Adesanya of New Zealand and Anderson Silva of Brazil face off during the UFC 234 weigh-in at Rod Laver Arena on February 09, 2019 in the Melbourne Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Heading into fight day, UFC 234 was expected to be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. However, Whittaker withdrew the morning of the fight due to a hernia-related issue. The new main event will be what was the co-main event. That fight will see Israel Adesanya take on Anderson Silva. During fight week interviews, UFC president, Dana White, has stated that this will be a number one contender fight. The fight may have been bumped to the main event, however, it will remain a three-round fight.

Getting bumped up to the co-main event spot will be the fight between Lando Vannata and Marcos Mariano. The third fight on the main card will feature a bantamweight bout between longtime veteran, Rani Yahya. He will be taking on Ricky Simon, as he looks to snap the young prospect’s seven-fight win streak. Before the bantamweight fight, Montana De La Rosa and Nadia Kassem will meet in the women’s strawweight division. De La Rosa will be looking for her fourth straight win while Kassem looks to stay undefeated. Finally, kicking off the card will be a light heavyweight fight between the always happy Sam Alvey and Jimmy Crute.

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC 234.

UFC 234 Results

MAIN CARD (PPV – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva

Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Mariano

Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon

Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem

Jimmy Crute vs. Sam Alvey

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett

Kai Kara France vs. Raulian Paivan

Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Callan Potter vs. Jalin Turner

Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC 234 Results