Heading into fight day, UFC 234 was expected to be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. However, Whittaker withdrew the morning of the fight due to a hernia-related issue. The new main event will be what was the co-main event. That fight will see Israel Adesanya take on Anderson Silva. During fight week interviews, UFC president, Dana White, has stated that this will be a number one contender fight. The fight may have been bumped to the main event, however, it will remain a three-round fight.
Getting bumped up to the co-main event spot will be the fight between Lando Vannata and Marcos Mariano. The third fight on the main card will feature a bantamweight bout between longtime veteran, Rani Yahya. He will be taking on Ricky Simon, as he looks to snap the young prospect’s seven-fight win streak. Before the bantamweight fight, Montana De La Rosa and Nadia Kassem will meet in the women’s strawweight division. De La Rosa will be looking for her fourth straight win while Kassem looks to stay undefeated. Finally, kicking off the card will be a light heavyweight fight between the always happy Sam Alvey and Jimmy Crute.
UFC 234 Results
MAIN CARD (PPV – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)
Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva
Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Mariano
Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon
Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem
Jimmy Crute vs. Sam Alvey
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma
Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett
Kai Kara France vs. Raulian Paivan
Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)
Callan Potter vs. Jalin Turner
Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez
