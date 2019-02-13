UFC on ESPN 1 Walkout Songs

In the main event, Cain Velasquez returns to the cage for the first time in almost 30 months as he takes on Francis Ngannou at heavyweight. Underneath the pair, all over the card, people are wanting to make a mark with promoters and fans. With uniforms now de rigeur for UFC athletes, one of the few ways they have left to stand out as individuals is with walkout music. Some have a had low-energy entrances. Others just need a boost for their UFC on ESPN 1 walkout songs. That’s why I’m here. As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I’m here to offer suggestions that would help these fighters become more memorable as a brand. I’m even doing it publicly, for your entertainment. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Kron Gracie

What he last walked out to: N/A



What he should walk out to next: “Attitude” – Sepultura

I don’t know what Kron Gracie walked out to for his last fight way back at Rizin 4. Honestly, it doesn’t matter. As the last of the third generation’ Gracies to make his way to the UFC cage, he should do it to a song that will be forever linked to his family. That song is “Attitude” by Sepultura, whose video starred his uncle Royce Gracie and featured many of his uncles. You can hear it below.

Benito Lopez

What he last walked out to: “Juicy”- Notorious B.I.G.

What he should walk out to next: “Na’ Nuevo” – Anuel AA



In the past two years, our different fighters have walked out to the Notorious B.I.G’s “Juicy.” That right there should tell you the track is over-used. So, what is Benito “Golden Boy” Lopez to do? Well, it might behoove the Team Alpha Male bantamweight to try walking out to some Latin Trap. Something like Anuel AA’s vaguely intimidating “Na’ Neuvo.” You can hear it below.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more great MMA news and opinion!

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: The Walkout Consultant: UFC on ESPN 1 Walkout Songs