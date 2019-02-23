FITE TV is bringing top-level, regional MMA action with the Ring of Combat 67. At the top of the billing is ROC FW champion and promotional staple, Bill Algeo. He’s fighting a game John de Jesus who has fought everywhere from Pinnacle FC to CFFC to LFA.

Also, the co-main event features undefeated, über prospect, Phil Caracappa. Caracappa, the current ROC BW champion, is another promotional mainstay fighting for ROC in 6 of his 7 pro fights. He’s fighting John Sweeney, a hard-nosed fighter usually making waves along the southeastern regional scene. He’s moving up the east coast to take on Phil Caracappa for ROC BW Title.

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout ROC 67.

Ring of Combat 67 Results

MAIN CARD (FITE TV — 8:30 PM EST)

145: Bill Algeo (11-3) vs. John de Jesus (10-6)

135: Phil Caracappa (7-0) vs. John Sweeney (6-1)

135: Andrew Salas (5-2) vs. Giorgi Kudukhashvili (3-2)

185: Thomas Powell (2-3) vs. Jeremy Puglia (1-1)

145: Dennis Buzukia (1-1) vs. Shaquan Moore (0-1)

135: Mike Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Paul Grant (3-4)

W125: Gabriella Gulfin (1-0) vs. Whittany Pyles (0-2)

175: Lirim Rufati (1-0) vs. Travis Foster (2-7)

135: Mario Hernandez (1-1) vs. Dominick Biondo (2-3)

135: Matt Turnbull (1-1) vs. Chris Disonell (2-2)

265: Terrance Jean-Jacques (3-1) vs Edwin Smart (2-2)

165: Troy Green (0-0) vs. David Meshkhoradze (1-0)

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Ring of Combat 67 Results