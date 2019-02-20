YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA JULY 9, 2017: Japanese mixed martial artist Satoshi Ishii (L) fights in a bout against Russian mixed martial artist Ivan Shtyrkov at the boxing and mixed martial arts tournament in Yekaterinburg. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

The newest signee to the KSW heavyweight division, Satoshi Ishii, will make his promotional debut sooner rather than later. It was just announced Ishii will compete at the March 23, 2019, KSW 47 card live from Poland. His opponent on the night will be the 12-4 Fernando Rodrigues Jr.

Another Heavyweight Battle

KSW 47 already stacked with amazing heavyweight talent. The 2008 Judo Gold medalist, Ishii, who just signed with KSW in the past few days, has been injected into the fold quickly taking on Rodrigues Jr. Rodrigues Jr is a former KSW heavyweight champion who defeated Karol Bedorf at KSW 37: Circus of Pain in December 2016. This is mark Rodrigues’ fourth fight in the KSW cage, and the first since a loss to Michal Andryszak at KSW 41: Mankowski vs. Soldic in December 2017. Ishii, Tapology’s #1 heavyweight in Western Europe, is riding quite the streak with four first-round finishes in a row.

KSW 47 also features a main event featuring Tomaz Narkun and Phil De Fries. Narkun, the promotions light heavyweight champion, moves up in weight to challenge KSW heavyweight champion De Fries. De Fries first captured the KSW heavyweight title at KSW 43 against Michał Andryszak. The bout was for the vacant KSW heavyweight title. Interestingly, the bout was De Fries debut with KSW. In the co-main event, Mariusz Pudzianowski takes on Szymon Kołecki in another heavyweight throwdown.

