A long weekend of fights and MMASucka Staff Picks reaches its thrilling conclusion with the UFC’s first main card on ESPN. UFC on ESPN 1: Velasquez vs. Ngannou is stacked with competitive matchups. The broadcast is split between the ESPN network and its streaming service, ESPN +, where the prelims will begin at 5:30 EST. How did the MMASucka staff do in picking Bellator 216? Get familiar with the main event before reviewing MMASucka’s UFC on ESPN 1 staff picks.
The Fights
Not long ago, Francis Ngannou looked like the future of the heavyweight division. After a five-round beating at the hands of Stipe Miocic, and a bizarre and terrible performance against Derrick Lewis, Ngannou’s ceiling never seemed lower. A quick knockout against Curtis Blaydes gave hope to many, but the fight was too short for anyone to reasonably draw conclusions from.
Across from him will be former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. At the height of his run, some believed they were watching the greatest heavyweight of all time. A relentless string of injuries have kept Velasquez out of action, it is fair to question how much of “prime” Cain Velasquez is really left.
Stylistically, it’s a dangerous fight for both men. Velasquez could navigate the power of Ngannou and wear on him with single legs and clinch work. It’s equally likely that Ngannou exploits Velasquez’s deteriorating speed and spotty defense for another highlight reel knockout. It’s a gambler’s nightmare, and early in the season, there’s a lot on the line for the MMASucka staff.
UFC on ESPN 1 Staff Picks
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Staff Records after Bellator 216:
Michael DeSantis: 31-11
Wesley Riddle: 28-14
Ed Gallo: 28-14
Ryan Wagner: 27-11
Brian Gerson: 27-15
Connor Deitrich: 27-15
Justin Pierrot: 26-16
Jeremy Brand: 25-17
Mike Skytte: 24-18
Omar Villagrana: 23-19
Mitch Banuelos: 23-14
Sasha Moksyakov: 23-9
Matt Bricker: 22-20
Patrick Auger: 20-17
Ash Camyab: 20-8
Suraj Sukumar: 18-11
Andre Fili (18-6) vs. Myles Jury (17-3)
Jeremy Brand: Fili via UD
Wesley Riddle: Jury via Round 2 SUB
Mike Skytte: Jury via UD
Justin Pierrot: no pick
Michael DeSantis: Jury via UD
Ryan Wagner: Jury via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Jury via UD
Ed Gallo: Jury via UD
Omar Villagrana: Fili via UD
Brian Gerson: Jury via SD
Matt Bricker: Jury via UD
Connor Deitrich: Jury via UD
Patrick Auger: Jury via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Jury via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Jury via UD
Ash Camyab: Fili via UD
Staff picking Fili: 3
Staff picking Jury: 12
Vicente Luque (14-6-1) vs. Bryan Barberena (14-5)
Jeremy Brand: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Luque via UD
Michael DeSantis: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Luque via Round 1 Left Hook
Mitch Banuelos: Luque via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Luque via Round 1 Left Hook
Omar Villagrana: Luque via UD
Brian Gerson: Luque via UD
Matt Bricker: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Luque via Round 2 KO
Sasha Moksyakov: Barberena via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Luque via Round 1 TKO
Ash Camyab: Luque via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Luque: 15
Staff picking Barberena: 1
Alex Caceres (14-11-0, 1 NC) vs. Kron Gracie (4-0)
Jeremy Brand: Gracie via Round 1 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Gracie via Round 1 SUB
Mike Skytte: Gracie via Round 1 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Caceres via UD
Michael DeSantis: Gracie via Round 2 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Gracie via Round 2 SUB
Mitch Banuelos: Gracie via Round 2 SUB
Ed Gallo: Gracie via Round 2 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Gracie via UD
Brian Gerson: Gracie via Round 2 SUB
Matt Bricker: Gracie via Round 1 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Gracie via Round 2 SUB
Patrick Auger: Gracie via Round 3 SUB
Sasha Moksyakov: Gracie via Round 2 SUB
Suraj Sukumar: Gracie via Round 2 SUB
Ash Camyab: Gracie via Round 1 SUB
Staff picking Caceres: 1
Staff picking Gracie: 15
Cortney Casey (8-6) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (7-1)
Jeremy Brand: Calvillo via Round 2 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Calvillo via Round 3 SUB
Mike Skytte: Casey via UD
Justin Pierrot: Casey via UD
Michael DeSantis: Calvillo via Round 2 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Calvillo via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Calvillo via UD
Ed Gallo: Calvillo via Round 2 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Calvillo via UD
Brian Gerson: Calvillo via SD
Matt Bricker: Calvillo via UD
Connor Deitrich: Calvillo via UD
Patrick Auger: Calvillo via Round 2 SUB
Sasha Moksyakov: Calvillo via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Calvillo via UD
Ash Camyab: Calvillo via UD
Staff picking Casey: 2
Staff picking Calvillo: 14
James Vick (13-2) vs. Paul Felder (15-4)
Jeremy Brand: Felder via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Felder via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Felder via UD
Justin Pierrot: Felder via Round 2 KO
Michael DeSantis: Felder via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Vick via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Felder via Round 1 KO
Ed Gallo: Felder via Round 1 KO
Omar Villagrana: Vick via UD
Brian Gerson: Felder via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Felder via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Felder via Round 2 TKO
Patrick Auger: Felder via Round 1 KO
Sasha Moksyakov: Vick via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Felder via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Felder via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Vick: 3
Staff picking Felder: 13
Cain Velasquez (14-2) vs. Francis Ngannou (12-3)
Jeremy Brand: Velasquez via UD
Wesley Riddle: Velasquez via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Velasquez via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Ngannou via Round 1 KO
Ryan Wagner: Ngannou via Round 1 KO
Mitch Banuelos: Ngannou via Round 1 KO
Ed Gallo: Ngannou via Round 1 KO
Omar Villagrana: Velasquez via UD
Brian Gerson: Velasquez via Round 1 SUB
Matt Bricker: Ngannou via Round 1 KO
Connor Deitrich: Velasquez via Round 2 TKO
Patrick Auger: Velasquez via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Velasquez via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Velasquez via UD
Ash Camyab: Velasquez via UD
Staff picking Velasquez: 10
Staff picking Ngannou: 6
