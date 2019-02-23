PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Opponents Jan Blachowicz of Poland and Thiago Santos of Brazil pose for the media during the UFC Fight Night Ultimate Media Day at Prague Marriott Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMASucka’s staff picks are back for the weekend, this time for UFC Fight Night 145. We also made picks for Friday’s ONE Championship card, as well as Bellator 217 on Saturday. UFC Fight Night 145 takes place in the 02 Arena in Prague. The main card is set to kick off at 2:00 PM EST.

The Fights

The card’s main event is an exciting and important light heavyweight matchup between Thiago Santos and Jan Blachowicz. “Marreta” is looking to continue the streak of violence he is on since moving up to light heavyweight. Blachowicz, who we have not seen in the octagon since September, puts a four-fight win streak on the line. Blachowicz could be next in line for a title shot with a win, while a win for Santos would definitely put him in the discussion.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 145, heavyweights collide as Stefan Struve takes on Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Another notable fight on the card is the bantamweight clash between rising star and fan favorite Petr Yan and UFC veteran John Dodson. Opening the card is a light heavyweight bout between exciting prospect Magomed Ankalaev and promotional newcomer Klidson Abreu.

UFC Fight Night 145 Staff Picks

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Michael DeSantis: 36-12

Ed Gallo: 33-15

Wesley Riddle: 32-16

Brian Gerson: 32-16

Ryan Wagner: 31-13

Connor Deitrich: 31-17

Jeremy Brand: 30-18

Justin Pierrot: 29-18

Mitch Banuelos: 28-15

Mike Skytte: 27-21

Omar Villagrana: 27-21

Matt Bricker: 27-21

Sasha Moksyakov: 25-13

Ash Camyab: 24-10

Patrick Auger: 24-19

Suraj Sukumar: 23-12

Magomed Ankalaev (10-1) vs. Klidson Abreu (14-2)

Jeremy Brand: Ankalaev via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Ankalaev via UD

Justin Pierrot: Ankalaev via UD

Michael DeSantis: Ankalaev via UD

Ryan Wagner: Ankalaev via Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Ankalaev via UD

Ed Gallo: Ankalaev via Round 2 KO

Omar Villagrana: Ankalaev via UD

Brian Gerson: Ankalaev via UD

Matt Bricker: Ankalaev via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Ankalaev via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Abreu via Round 3 SUB

Ash Camyab: Ankalaev via UD

Staff picking Ankalaev: 12

Staff picking Abreu: 1

John Dodson (20-10) vs. Petr Yan (11-1)

Jeremy Brand: Dodson via UD

Mike Skytte: Yan via UD

Justin Pierrot: Dodson via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Yan via UD

Ryan Wagner: Yan via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Yan via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Yan via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Yan via UD

Brian Gerson: Yan via UD

Matt Bricker: Yan via SD

Connor Deitrich: Yan via UD

Patrick Auger: Yan via UD

Ash Camyab: Yan via Round 3 KO

Staff picking Dodson: 2

Staff picking Yan: 11

Liz Carmouche (12-6) vs. Lucie Pudilova (8-3)

Jeremy Brand: Carmouche via UD

Mike Skytte: Carmouche via UD

Justin Pierrot: Carmouche via UD

Michael DeSantis: Carmouche via UD

Ryan Wagner: Carmouche via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Carmouche via UD

Ed Gallo: Carmouche via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Carmouche via UD

Brian Gerson: Carmouche via UD

Matt Bricker: Carmouche via UD

Connor Deitrich: Carmouche via UD

Patrick Auger: Pudilova via UD

Ash Camyab: Carmouche via UD

Staff picking Carmouche: 12

Staff picking Pudilova: 1

Gian Villante (17-10) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2, 1NC)

Jeremy Brand: Villante via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Oleksiejczuk via UD

Justin Pierrot: Villante via UD

Michael DeSantis: Oleksiejczuk via UD

Ryan Wagner: Oleksiejczuk via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Oleksiejczuk via UD

Ed Gallo: Oleksiejczuk via UD

Omar Villagrana: Oleksiejczuk via UD

Brian Gerson: Oleksiejczuk via UD

Matt Bricker: Oleksiejczuk via UD

Connor Deitrich: Oleksiejczuk via Round 3 TKO

Patrick Auger: Oleksiejczuk via UD

Ash Camyab: Villante via SD

Staff picking Villante: 3

Staff picking Oleksiejczuk: 10

Stefan Struve (28-11) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (16-5-1)

Jeremy Brand: Struve via UD

Mike Skytte: Struve via UD

Justin Pierrot: de Lima via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: de Lima via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: de Lima via Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Struve via UD

Ed Gallo: Struve via UD

Omar Villagrana: Struve via UD

Brian Gerson: de Lima via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Struve via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: de Lima via UD

Patrick Auger: de Lima via Round 3 KO

Ash Camyab: Struve via Round 1 KO

Staff picking Struve: 7

Staff picking de Lima: 6

Jan Blachowicz (23-7) vs. Thiago Santos (20-6)

Jeremy Brand: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Santos via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Blachowicz via UD

Ed Gallo: Blachowicz via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Santos via UD

Brian Gerson: Santos via Round 4 KO

Matt Bricker: Blachowicz via UD

Connor Deitrich: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Santos via Round 1 KO

Staff picking Blachowicz: 3

Staff picking Santos: 10

Featured Image credit:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 145 Staff Picks