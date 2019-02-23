MMASucka’s staff picks are back for the weekend, this time for UFC Fight Night 145. We also made picks for Friday’s ONE Championship card, as well as Bellator 217 on Saturday. UFC Fight Night 145 takes place in the 02 Arena in Prague. The main card is set to kick off at 2:00 PM EST.
The card’s main event is an exciting and important light heavyweight matchup between Thiago Santos and Jan Blachowicz. “Marreta” is looking to continue the streak of violence he is on since moving up to light heavyweight. Blachowicz, who we have not seen in the octagon since September, puts a four-fight win streak on the line. Blachowicz could be next in line for a title shot with a win, while a win for Santos would definitely put him in the discussion.
In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 145, heavyweights collide as Stefan Struve takes on Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Another notable fight on the card is the bantamweight clash between rising star and fan favorite Petr Yan and UFC veteran John Dodson. Opening the card is a light heavyweight bout between exciting prospect Magomed Ankalaev and promotional newcomer Klidson Abreu.
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Michael DeSantis: 36-12
Ed Gallo: 33-15
Wesley Riddle: 32-16
Brian Gerson: 32-16
Ryan Wagner: 31-13
Connor Deitrich: 31-17
Jeremy Brand: 30-18
Justin Pierrot: 29-18
Mitch Banuelos: 28-15
Mike Skytte: 27-21
Omar Villagrana: 27-21
Matt Bricker: 27-21
Sasha Moksyakov: 25-13
Ash Camyab: 24-10
Patrick Auger: 24-19
Suraj Sukumar: 23-12
Magomed Ankalaev (10-1) vs. Klidson Abreu (14-2)
Jeremy Brand: Ankalaev via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Ankalaev via UD
Justin Pierrot: Ankalaev via UD
Michael DeSantis: Ankalaev via UD
Ryan Wagner: Ankalaev via Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Ankalaev via UD
Ed Gallo: Ankalaev via Round 2 KO
Omar Villagrana: Ankalaev via UD
Brian Gerson: Ankalaev via UD
Matt Bricker: Ankalaev via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Ankalaev via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Abreu via Round 3 SUB
Ash Camyab: Ankalaev via UD
Staff picking Ankalaev: 12
Staff picking Abreu: 1
John Dodson (20-10) vs. Petr Yan (11-1)
Jeremy Brand: Dodson via UD
Mike Skytte: Yan via UD
Justin Pierrot: Dodson via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Yan via UD
Ryan Wagner: Yan via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Yan via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Yan via Round 3 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Yan via UD
Brian Gerson: Yan via UD
Matt Bricker: Yan via SD
Connor Deitrich: Yan via UD
Patrick Auger: Yan via UD
Ash Camyab: Yan via Round 3 KO
Staff picking Dodson: 2
Staff picking Yan: 11
Liz Carmouche (12-6) vs. Lucie Pudilova (8-3)
Jeremy Brand: Carmouche via UD
Mike Skytte: Carmouche via UD
Justin Pierrot: Carmouche via UD
Michael DeSantis: Carmouche via UD
Ryan Wagner: Carmouche via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Carmouche via UD
Ed Gallo: Carmouche via Round 2 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Carmouche via UD
Brian Gerson: Carmouche via UD
Matt Bricker: Carmouche via UD
Connor Deitrich: Carmouche via UD
Patrick Auger: Pudilova via UD
Ash Camyab: Carmouche via UD
Staff picking Carmouche: 12
Staff picking Pudilova: 1
Gian Villante (17-10) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2, 1NC)
Jeremy Brand: Villante via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Oleksiejczuk via UD
Justin Pierrot: Villante via UD
Michael DeSantis: Oleksiejczuk via UD
Ryan Wagner: Oleksiejczuk via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Oleksiejczuk via UD
Ed Gallo: Oleksiejczuk via UD
Omar Villagrana: Oleksiejczuk via UD
Brian Gerson: Oleksiejczuk via UD
Matt Bricker: Oleksiejczuk via UD
Connor Deitrich: Oleksiejczuk via Round 3 TKO
Patrick Auger: Oleksiejczuk via UD
Ash Camyab: Villante via SD
Staff picking Villante: 3
Staff picking Oleksiejczuk: 10
Stefan Struve (28-11) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (16-5-1)
Jeremy Brand: Struve via UD
Mike Skytte: Struve via UD
Justin Pierrot: de Lima via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: de Lima via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: de Lima via Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Struve via UD
Ed Gallo: Struve via UD
Omar Villagrana: Struve via UD
Brian Gerson: de Lima via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Struve via Round 2 SUB
Connor Deitrich: de Lima via UD
Patrick Auger: de Lima via Round 3 KO
Ash Camyab: Struve via Round 1 KO
Staff picking Struve: 7
Staff picking de Lima: 6
Jan Blachowicz (23-7) vs. Thiago Santos (20-6)
Jeremy Brand: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Santos via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Blachowicz via UD
Ed Gallo: Blachowicz via Round 2 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Santos via UD
Brian Gerson: Santos via Round 4 KO
Matt Bricker: Blachowicz via UD
Connor Deitrich: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Patrick Auger: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Santos via Round 1 KO
Staff picking Blachowicz: 3
Staff picking Santos: 10
