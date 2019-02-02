FORTALEZA, BRAZIL – JANUARY 31: (L-R) Opponents Raphael Assuncao of Brazil and Marlon Moraes of Brazil pose for photographers during the UFC Fight Night ultimate media day at Gran Marquise Hotel on January 31, 2019 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMASucka staff picks are off to a good start in 2019. Our second UFC event of the new year comes just at the beginning of February with UFC Fight Night 144 (also referred to as UFC on ESPN+ 2). All the action will take place live from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brail. All the main card action will begin live at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). This will be the organization’s third visit to the city, and as this new ESPN deal is now underway, the card looks to be a thrilling one.

The night’s main event will feature a highly anticipated rematch between top ranked bantamweights Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes. A win for either man in this possible five-rounder will warrant them a potential title shot against current holder of the belt TJ Dillashaw. In their first meeting back in June of 2017, Assuncao received the judges nod by split decision in a very tight battle. He rides a four-fight win streak including a recent one-sided decision victory over Rob Font. Moraes is in hopes to avenge this loss, as it was his first defeat since November of 2011 after riding a 13-fight win streak. Through an impressive rebound, the former WSOF bantamweight champion has captured three victories since with two sub-90 second knockouts over both Jimmie Rivera and Aljamain Sterling.

The incredible action will not stop their as up-and-coming star Renato Moicano looks to defeat one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, Jose Aldo. Moicano is coming off a “Performance of the Night” victory over the tough Cub Swanson, now holding a UFC record of 5-1 with only a single career loss to Brian Ortega. Aldo, who is likely to retire at the end of 2019, is looking to close his career off on a high note. He lastly stopped Jeremy Stephens back in July of 2018.

Also on the main card includes an exciting matchup between BJJ experts Demian Maia and Lyman Good, and our classic “striker versus grappler matchup” between Charles Oliveira and David Teymur.

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Staff Records after Bellator 214:

Michael DeSantis: 14-5

2T. Wesley Riddle: 13-6

2T. Ryan Wagner: 13-6

4T. Jeremy Brand: 10-9

4T. Mike Skytte: 10-9

4T. Justin Pierrot: 10-9

4T. Ed Gallo: 10-9

4T. Brian Gerson: 10-9

4T. Connor Deitrich: 10-9

10T. Mitchell Banuelos: 9-10

10T. Omar Villagrana: 9-10

12. Matt Bricker: 8-11

13. Sasha Moksyakov: 7-2

14. Patrick Auger: 6-8

15. Suraj Sukumar: 4-6

16. Ash Camyab: 3-2

Livia Renata Souza (11-1) vs. Sarah Frota (9-0)

Jeremy Brand: Souza via UD

Wesley Riddle: Souza via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Souza via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Souza via UD

Michael DeSantis: Souza via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Souza via Round 1 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Souza via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Souza via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Souza via UD

Brian Gerson: Frota via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Souza via Round 3 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Souza Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Souza via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Souza via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Souza via UD

Ash Camyab: Souza via UD

Staff picking Souza: 15

Staff picking Frota: 1

Johnny Walker (15-3) vs. Justin Ledet (9-1, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand:Walker via UD

Wesley Riddle: Walker via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Walker via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Walker via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Walker via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Walker via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Walker via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Walker via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Walker via UD

Brian Gerson: Walker via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Walker via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Walker via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Walker via Round 1 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: Walker via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Walker via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Walker via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Walker: 16

Staff picking Ledet: 0

Charles Oliveira (24-8, 1 NC) vs. David Teymur (8-1)

Jeremy Brand: Teymur via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Teymur via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Teymur via UD

Justin Pierrot: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Teymur via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Teymur via UD

Ed Gallo: Teymur via UD

Omar Villagrana: Teymur via UD

Brian Gerson: Teymur via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Teymur via UD

Patrick Auger: Oliveira via Round 3 SUB

Sasha Moksyakov: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Suraj Sukumar: Teymur via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Teymur via UD

Staff picking Oliveira: 5

Staff picking Teymur: 11

Demian Maia (25-9) vs. Lyman Good (20-4, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Maia via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Good via SD

Mike Skytte: Good via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Maia via UD

Michael DeSantis: Maia via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Maia via Round 2 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Good via SD

Ed Gallo: Maia via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Good via UD

Brian Gerson: Maia via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Maia via Round 1 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Maia via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Maia via Round 1 SUB

Sasha Moksyakov: Good via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Maia via UD

Ash Camyab: Maia via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Maia: 11

Staff picking Good: 5

Jose Aldo (27-4) vs. Renato Moicano (13-1-1)

Jeremy Brand: Aldo via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Aldo via UD

Mike Skytte: Aldo via UD

Justin Pierrot: Aldo via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Aldo via UD

Ryan Wagner: Aldo via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Aldo via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Aldo via UD

Omar Villagrana: Moicano via UD

Brian Gerson: Aldo via UD

Matt Bricker: Aldo via UD

Connor Deitrich: Aldo via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Moicano via Round 3 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: Moicano Round 3 SUB

Suraj Sukumar: Aldo via UD

Ash Camyab: Aldo via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Aldo: 13

Staff picking Moicano: 3

Raphael Assuncao (27-5) vs. Marlon Moraes (21-5-1)

Jeremy Brand: Assuncao via UD

Wesley Riddle: Moraes via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Moraes via UD

Justin Pierrot: Moraes via UD

Michael DeSantis: Moraes

Ryan Wagner: Moraes via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Moraes via UD

Ed Gallo: Moraes via UD

Omar Villagrana: Moraes via UD

Brian Gerson: Moraes via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Moraes via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Moraes via UD

Patrick Auger: Assuncao via SD

Sasha Moksyakov: Moraes via Round 4 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Moraes via UD

Ash Camyab: Moraes via Round 4 TKO

Staff picking Assuncao: 2

Staff picking Moraes: 14

