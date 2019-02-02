MMASucka staff picks are off to a good start in 2019. Our second UFC event of the new year comes just at the beginning of February with UFC Fight Night 144 (also referred to as UFC on ESPN+ 2). All the action will take place live from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brail. All the main card action will begin live at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). This will be the organization’s third visit to the city, and as this new ESPN deal is now underway, the card looks to be a thrilling one.
THE FIGHTS
The night’s main event will feature a highly anticipated rematch between top ranked bantamweights Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes. A win for either man in this possible five-rounder will warrant them a potential title shot against current holder of the belt TJ Dillashaw. In their first meeting back in June of 2017, Assuncao received the judges nod by split decision in a very tight battle. He rides a four-fight win streak including a recent one-sided decision victory over Rob Font. Moraes is in hopes to avenge this loss, as it was his first defeat since November of 2011 after riding a 13-fight win streak. Through an impressive rebound, the former WSOF bantamweight champion has captured three victories since with two sub-90 second knockouts over both Jimmie Rivera and Aljamain Sterling.
The incredible action will not stop their as up-and-coming star Renato Moicano looks to defeat one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, Jose Aldo. Moicano is coming off a “Performance of the Night” victory over the tough Cub Swanson, now holding a UFC record of 5-1 with only a single career loss to Brian Ortega. Aldo, who is likely to retire at the end of 2019, is looking to close his career off on a high note. He lastly stopped Jeremy Stephens back in July of 2018.
Also on the main card includes an exciting matchup between BJJ experts Demian Maia and Lyman Good, and our classic “striker versus grappler matchup” between Charles Oliveira and David Teymur.
STAFF PICKS
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Check out our MMASucka staff picks for UFC Fight Night 144 below.
Staff Records after Bellator 214:
- Michael DeSantis: 14-5
2T. Wesley Riddle: 13-6
2T. Ryan Wagner: 13-6
4T. Jeremy Brand: 10-9
4T. Mike Skytte: 10-9
4T. Justin Pierrot: 10-9
4T. Ed Gallo: 10-9
4T. Brian Gerson: 10-9
4T. Connor Deitrich: 10-9
10T. Mitchell Banuelos: 9-10
10T. Omar Villagrana: 9-10
12. Matt Bricker: 8-11
13. Sasha Moksyakov: 7-2
14. Patrick Auger: 6-8
15. Suraj Sukumar: 4-6
16. Ash Camyab: 3-2
Livia Renata Souza (11-1) vs. Sarah Frota (9-0)
Jeremy Brand: Souza via UD
Wesley Riddle: Souza via Round 1 SUB
Mike Skytte: Souza via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Souza via UD
Michael DeSantis: Souza via Round 1 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Souza via Round 1 SUB
Mitchell Banuelos: Souza via Round 2 SUB
Ed Gallo: Souza via Round 2 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Souza via UD
Brian Gerson: Frota via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Souza via Round 3 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Souza Round 1 SUB
Patrick Auger: Souza via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Souza via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Souza via UD
Ash Camyab: Souza via UD
Staff picking Souza: 15
Staff picking Frota: 1
Johnny Walker (15-3) vs. Justin Ledet (9-1, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand:Walker via UD
Wesley Riddle: Walker via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Walker via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Walker via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Walker via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Walker via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Walker via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Walker via Round 3 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Walker via UD
Brian Gerson: Walker via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Walker via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Walker via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Walker via Round 1 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: Walker via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Walker via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Walker via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Walker: 16
Staff picking Ledet: 0
Charles Oliveira (24-8, 1 NC) vs. David Teymur (8-1)
Jeremy Brand: Teymur via Round 3 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Teymur via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Teymur via UD
Justin Pierrot: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Oliveira via Round 1 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Teymur via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Teymur via UD
Ed Gallo: Teymur via UD
Omar Villagrana: Teymur via UD
Brian Gerson: Teymur via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Teymur via UD
Patrick Auger: Oliveira via Round 3 SUB
Sasha Moksyakov: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Suraj Sukumar: Teymur via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Teymur via UD
Staff picking Oliveira: 5
Staff picking Teymur: 11
Demian Maia (25-9) vs. Lyman Good (20-4, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Maia via Round 2 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Good via SD
Mike Skytte: Good via Round 3 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Maia via UD
Michael DeSantis: Maia via Round 2 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Maia via Round 2 SUB
Mitchell Banuelos: Good via SD
Ed Gallo: Maia via Round 2 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Good via UD
Brian Gerson: Maia via Round 1 SUB
Matt Bricker: Maia via Round 1 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Maia via Round 1 SUB
Patrick Auger: Maia via Round 1 SUB
Sasha Moksyakov: Good via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Maia via UD
Ash Camyab: Maia via Round 1 SUB
Staff picking Maia: 11
Staff picking Good: 5
Jose Aldo (27-4) vs. Renato Moicano (13-1-1)
Jeremy Brand: Aldo via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Aldo via UD
Mike Skytte: Aldo via UD
Justin Pierrot: Aldo via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Aldo via UD
Ryan Wagner: Aldo via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Aldo via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Aldo via UD
Omar Villagrana: Moicano via UD
Brian Gerson: Aldo via UD
Matt Bricker: Aldo via UD
Connor Deitrich: Aldo via Round 2 TKO
Patrick Auger: Moicano via Round 3 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: Moicano Round 3 SUB
Suraj Sukumar: Aldo via UD
Ash Camyab: Aldo via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Aldo: 13
Staff picking Moicano: 3
Raphael Assuncao (27-5) vs. Marlon Moraes (21-5-1)
Jeremy Brand: Assuncao via UD
Wesley Riddle: Moraes via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Moraes via UD
Justin Pierrot: Moraes via UD
Michael DeSantis: Moraes
Ryan Wagner: Moraes via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Moraes via UD
Ed Gallo: Moraes via UD
Omar Villagrana: Moraes via UD
Brian Gerson: Moraes via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Moraes via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Moraes via UD
Patrick Auger: Assuncao via SD
Sasha Moksyakov: Moraes via Round 4 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Moraes via UD
Ash Camyab: Moraes via Round 4 TKO
Staff picking Assuncao: 2
Staff picking Moraes: 14
