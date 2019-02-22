Photo courtesy of ONE Championship

MMASucka’s staff picks are in for Friday’s ONE Championship: Call to Greatness event. This is the third ONE Championship card that we will be doing staff picks for, and it seems to be a card full of exciting fights. The most notable part of the card is the continuation of the lightweight grand prix, which will eventually introduce Eddie Alvarez to the promotion. The prelims will kick off at 5:00 AM EST with the main card following.

The Fights

The first fight that we will be picking is the preliminary bantamweight bout between Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Masakazu Imanari and young Korean finish artist Kwon Won Il. Next, there is the strawweight fight between Japanese prospect Ayaki Miura who puts her three-fight win streak on the line against former title challenger Laura Balin. The other two fights we will be picking are part of the lightweight grand prix. The winners will end up fighting each other in the semifinals. First, there’s the matchup between former title challenger Ev Ting and promising prospect Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev. Finally, there’s the grand prix bout between Amir Khan and Ariel Sexton. Khan is an exciting striker, while Sexton is a TUF vet with impressive submission skills. This ONE Championship card is shaping up to be a good one.

ONE Championship: Call to Greatness Staff Picks

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Michael DeSantis: 36-12

Ed Gallo: 33-15

Wesley Riddle: 32-16

Brian Gerson: 32-16

Ryan Wagner: 31-13

Connor Deitrich: 31-17

Jeremy Brand: 30-18

Justin Pierrot: 29-18

Mitch Banuelos: 28-15

Mike Skytte: 27-21

Omar Villagrana: 27-21

Matt Bricker: 27-21

Sasha Moksyakov: 25-13

Ash Camyab: 24-10

Patrick Auger: 24-19

Suraj Sukumar: 23-12

Masakazu Imanari (37-18-2) vs. Kwon Won Il (3-0)

Wesley Riddle: Imanari via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Imanari via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Imanari via Round 1 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Imanari via Round 1 SUB

Mitch Banuelos: Imanari via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Imanari via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Imanari via UD

Brian Gerson: Imanari via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Imanari via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Imanari via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Imanari via Round 2 SUB

Ash Camyab: Imanari via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Imanari: 12

Staff picking Won: 0



Ayaki Miura (7-2) vs. Laura Balin (10-3)

Wesley Riddle: Miura via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Miura via UD

Justin Pierrot: Miura via UD

Michael DeSantis: Miura via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Miura via UD

Ed Gallo: Miura via UD

Omar Villagrana: Miura via UD

Brian Gerson: Miura via Round 1 KO

Matt Bricker: Miura via UD

Connor Deitrich: Miura via UD

Patrick Auger: Miura via UD

Ash Camyab: Miura via Round 3 SUB

Staff picking Miura: 12

Staff picking Balin: 0

Ev Ting (16-5) vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (6-1)

Wesley Riddle: Arslanaliev via UD

Mike Skytte: Arslanaliev via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Ting via UD

Michael DeSantis: Arslanaliev via Round 2 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Arslanaliev via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Ting via UD

Omar Villagrana: Ting via UD

Brian Gerson: Ting via UD

Matt Bricker: Arslanaliev via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Ting via UD

Patrick Auger: Ting via UD

Ash Camyab: Arslanaliev via Round 2 KO

Staff picking Ting: 6

Staff picking Arslanaliev: 6

Amir Khan (11-4) vs. Ariel Sexton (12-4)

Wesley Riddle: Khan via SD

Mike Skytte: Khan via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Khan via UD

Michael DeSantis: Khan via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Khan via UD

Ed Gallo: Sexton via Round 3 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Khan via UD

Brian Gerson: Khan via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Khan via Round 3 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Sexton via UD

Patrick Auger: Khan via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Sexton via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Khan: 9

Staff picking Sexton: 3

