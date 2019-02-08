Staff picks are in for Saturday’s Bellator Newcastle card, taking place in the Utilita Arena. This is the first fight card in Bellator’s European Series. For U.S. viewers, all of Bellator Newcastle will air on the Bellator app with the prelims starting at 1:30 PM eastern and the main card starting at 5:00. In the main, Patricky Pitbull will take on Ryan Scope in a fight between two guys looking to get a title shot in the lightweight division. Pitbull is attempting to regain the championship belt that was once his.
The co-main event of the evening will also take place in the lightweight division, pitting 4-0 Aaron Chalmers against 4-2 Corey Browning. Also on the card is yet another lightweight bout, with 10-1 Terry Brazier taking on Scotland’s Chris Bungard. Opening the four-fight main card is a middleweight fight between undefeated prospect Fabian Edwards and Lee Chadwick, who reportedly missed weight.
Staff picks for 2019 will consist of UFC and Bellator main cards, as well as what we consider the top fights from ONE Championship and RIZIN cards. At the end of the year, the person with the most correct picks will receive their choice of a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. Michael DeSantis was 2018’s winner, finishing with a record of 202-201. Be sure to check out our picks for Bellator Newcastle below.
- Michael DeSantis: 20-5
- Ryan Wagner: 18-7
- Wesley Riddle: 17-8
- Justin Pierrot: 16-9
5T. Eddie Gallo: 15-10
5T. Connor Deitrich: 15-10
7T. Jeremy Brand: 14-11
7T. Mike Skytte: 14-11
7T. Brian Gerson: 14-11
7T. Matt Bricker: 14-11
- Mitch Banuelos: 13-11
-
Omar Villagrana: 12-13
-
Sasha Moksyakov: 11-4
-
Patrick Auger: 10-10
-
Surak Sukumar: 9-7
-
Ash Camyab: 8-3
Fabian Edwards (5-0) vs. Lee Chadwick (24-13-1)
Jeremy Brand: Edwards via UD
Wesley Riddle: Edwards via UD
Mike Skytte: Edwards via Round 2 SUB
Justin Pierrrot: Edwards via UD
Michael DeSantis: Edwards via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Edwards via Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Edwards via UD
Ed Gallo: Edwards via UD
Omar Villagrana: Edwards via UD
Brian Gerson: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Chadwick via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Edwards via UD
Patrick Auger: Chadwick via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Edwards via UD
Ash Camyab: Edwards via UD
Staff picking Edwards: 14
Staff picking Chadwick: 2
Terry Brazier (10-1) vs. Chris Bungard (13-4)
Jeremy Brand: Brazier via UD
Wesley Riddle: Brazier via UD
Mike Skytte: Brazier via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Bungard via UD
Michael DeSantis: Brazier via UD
Ryan Wagner: Brazier via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Brazier via UD
Ed Gallo: Brazier via UD
Omar Villagrana: Brazier via UD
Brian Gerson: Brazier via Round 1 SUB
Matt Bricker: Brazier via UD
Connor Deitrich: Brazier via UD
Patrick Auger: Brazier via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Brazier via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Brazier via UD
Ash Camyab: Brazier via UD
Staff picking Brazier: 15
Staff picking Bungard: 1
Aaron Chalmers (4-0) vs. Corey Browning (4-2)
Jeremy Brand: Chalmers via UD
Wesley Riddle: Chalmers via Round 2 SUB
Mike Skytte: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Chalmers via UD
Michael DeSantis: Chalmers via Round 2 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Chalmers via Round 2 SUB
Mitch Banuelos: Chalmers via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Browning via Round 2 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Chalmers via UD
Brian Gerson: Browning via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Chalmers via Round 2 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Browning via Round 2 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: Chalmers via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO
Ash Camyab: Chalmers via Round 2 KO
Staff picking Chalmers: 13
Staff picking Browning: 3
Patricky Pitbull (20-8) vs. Ryan Scope (11-1)
Jeremy Brand: Pitbull via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Pitbull via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Pitbull via Round 2 KO
Justin Pierrot: Pitbull via R2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Pitbull via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Pitbull via Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Pitbull via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Pitbull via UD
Omar Villagrana: Pitbull via UD
Brian Gerson: Pitbull via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Pitbull via Round 3 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Pitbull via UD
Patrick Auger: Pitbull via Round 2 KO
Sasha Moksyakov: Pitbull via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Pitbull via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Pitbull via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Pitbull: 16
Staff picking Scope: 0
