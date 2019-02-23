MMASucka is back with staff picks for the third time this weekend. This time, we have made our picks for Saturday’s Bellator 217. The card takes place from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Prelims will start at 7:00 pm EST with the main card following at 9:00, and will be streamed on Paramount network. Be sure to also check out staff picks for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 145
The Fights
In the main event of the evening, returning James Gallagher will take on Steven Graham in bantamweight action. Gallagher, considered to be one of Bellator’s top prospects, returns after being knocked out in his Bellator debut. Graham, the only American fighters on the card, puts his five fight win streak on the line. The co-main event is an Ireland vs. Ireland affair, with Peter Queally taking on Myles Price in lightweight action.
Bellator 217 Staff Picks
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Michael DeSantis: 36-12
Ed Gallo: 33-15
Wesley Riddle: 32-16
Brian Gerson: 32-16
Ryan Wagner: 31-13
Connor Deitrich: 31-17
Jeremy Brand: 30-18
Justin Pierrot: 29-18
Mitch Banuelos: 28-15
Mike Skytte: 27-21
Omar Villagrana: 27-21
Matt Bricker: 27-21
Sasha Moksyakov: 25-13
Ash Camyab: 24-10
Patrick Auger: 24-19
Suraj Sukumar: 23-12
Richie Smullen (3-1-1) vs. Adam Gustab (3-3)
Jeremy Brand: Smullen via UD
Wesley Riddle: Smullen via UD
Mike Skytte: Smullen via UD
Justin Pierrot: Smullen via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Smullen via Round 1 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Smullen via Round 1 SUB
Mitch Banuelos: Smullen via UD
Ed Gallo: Smullen via UD
Omar Villagrana: Smullen via UD
Brian Gerson: Smullen via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Smullen via Round 1 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Smullen via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Smullen via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Smullen via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Smullen via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Smullen: 15
Staff picking Gustab: 0
Kiefer Crosbie (5-0) vs. Daniel Olejniczak (3-2-1)
Jeremy Brand: Olejniczak via UD
Wesley Riddle: Crosbie via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Crosbie via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Crosbie via UD
Michael DeSantis: Crosbie via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Crosbie via Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Crosbie via UD
Ed Gallo: Crosbie via UD
Omar Villagrana: Crosbie via UD
Brian Gerson: Olejniczak via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Crosbie via UD
Connor Deitrich: Crosbie via UD
Patrick Auger: Crosbie via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Crosbie via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Crosbie via UD
Staff picking Crosbie: 13
Staff picking Olejniczak: 2
Peter Queally (11-4-1) vs. Myles Price (10-7)
Jeremy Brand: Queally via UD
Wesley Riddle: Queally via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Queally via UD
Justin Pierrot: Queally via UD
Michael DeSantis: Queally via UD
Ryan Wagner: Queally via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Queally via UD
Ed Gallo: Queally via UD
Omar Villagrana: Queally via UD
Brian Gerson: Queally via SD
Matt Bricker: Queally via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Queally via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Queally via Round 3 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: no pick
Ash Camyab: Queally via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Queally: 14
Staff picking Price: 0
James Gallagher (7-1) vs. Steven Graham (6-3)
Jeremy Brand: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Gallagher via UD
Mike Skytte: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Gallagher via UD
Michael DeSantis: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB
Mitch Banuelos: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB
Ed Gallo: Gallagher via Round 2 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Gallagher via UD
Brian Gerson: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB
Matt Bricker: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Gallagher via UD
Patrick Auger: Gallagher via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Graham via Round 3 SUB
Ash Camyab: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB
Staff picking Gallagher: 14
Staff picking Graham: 1
