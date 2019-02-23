Photo via Bellator MMA

MMASucka is back with staff picks for the third time this weekend. This time, we have made our picks for Saturday’s Bellator 217. The card takes place from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Prelims will start at 7:00 pm EST with the main card following at 9:00, and will be streamed on Paramount network. Be sure to also check out staff picks for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 145

In the main event of the evening, returning James Gallagher will take on Steven Graham in bantamweight action. Gallagher, considered to be one of Bellator’s top prospects, returns after being knocked out in his Bellator debut. Graham, the only American fighters on the card, puts his five fight win streak on the line. The co-main event is an Ireland vs. Ireland affair, with Peter Queally taking on Myles Price in lightweight action.

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Michael DeSantis: 36-12

Ed Gallo: 33-15

Wesley Riddle: 32-16

Brian Gerson: 32-16

Ryan Wagner: 31-13

Connor Deitrich: 31-17

Jeremy Brand: 30-18

Justin Pierrot: 29-18

Mitch Banuelos: 28-15

Mike Skytte: 27-21

Omar Villagrana: 27-21

Matt Bricker: 27-21

Sasha Moksyakov: 25-13

Ash Camyab: 24-10

Patrick Auger: 24-19

Suraj Sukumar: 23-12

Richie Smullen (3-1-1) vs. Adam Gustab (3-3)

Jeremy Brand: Smullen via UD

Wesley Riddle: Smullen via UD

Mike Skytte: Smullen via UD

Justin Pierrot: Smullen via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Smullen via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Smullen via Round 1 SUB

Mitch Banuelos: Smullen via UD

Ed Gallo: Smullen via UD

Omar Villagrana: Smullen via UD

Brian Gerson: Smullen via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Smullen via Round 1 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Smullen via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Smullen via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Smullen via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Smullen via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Smullen: 15

Staff picking Gustab: 0

Kiefer Crosbie (5-0) vs. Daniel Olejniczak (3-2-1)

Jeremy Brand: Olejniczak via UD

Wesley Riddle: Crosbie via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Crosbie via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Crosbie via UD

Michael DeSantis: Crosbie via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Crosbie via Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Crosbie via UD

Ed Gallo: Crosbie via UD

Omar Villagrana: Crosbie via UD

Brian Gerson: Olejniczak via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Crosbie via UD

Connor Deitrich: Crosbie via UD

Patrick Auger: Crosbie via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Crosbie via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Crosbie via UD

Staff picking Crosbie: 13

Staff picking Olejniczak: 2

Peter Queally (11-4-1) vs. Myles Price (10-7)

Jeremy Brand: Queally via UD

Wesley Riddle: Queally via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Queally via UD

Justin Pierrot: Queally via UD

Michael DeSantis: Queally via UD

Ryan Wagner: Queally via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Queally via UD

Ed Gallo: Queally via UD

Omar Villagrana: Queally via UD

Brian Gerson: Queally via SD

Matt Bricker: Queally via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Queally via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Queally via Round 3 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: no pick

Ash Camyab: Queally via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Queally: 14

Staff picking Price: 0

James Gallagher (7-1) vs. Steven Graham (6-3)

Jeremy Brand: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Gallagher via UD

Mike Skytte: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Gallagher via UD

Michael DeSantis: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Mitch Banuelos: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Gallagher via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Gallagher via UD

Brian Gerson: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Gallagher via UD

Patrick Auger: Gallagher via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Graham via Round 3 SUB

Ash Camyab: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Gallagher: 14

Staff picking Graham: 1

