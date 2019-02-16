Paul Daley (left) and Michael Page (right) at a pre-fight press conference with Bellator President Scott Coker (middle) ahead of their Bellator 216 fight taking place on Saturday, February 16th from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (photo credit: Bellator MMA Facebook page)

The MMASucka staff picks trifecta continues tonight with Bellator 216, our second of three cards this weekend. All the fight card action goes down from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with the main card beginning at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) live on DAZN. To recap our picks from last night’s Bellator 215 card, click here. And also, as mentioned last night: Due to a majority of Muay Thai bouts taking place at tomorrow morning’s ONE card, they will not be included this weekend.

A stacked card tonight features a highly anticipated welterweight bout between two of UK’s biggest stars, Michael “Venom” Page and Paul “Semtex” Daley. The winner between these two will move on in Bellator’s Welterweight World Grand Prix Tournament to fight Douglas Lima in a semi-final bouth. Page is looking to continue his undefeated streak spanning back to February of 2012. He has finished eight of his opponents by knockout including a second-round retirement victory over David Rickels last May. Former Cage Rage, UFC, and Strikeforce veteran Daley currently sits at 5-3 with Bellator. The star has been known over the years for his vicious finishes, as he holds a knockout rate of 75% in his 40 career wins.

In the co-main event, heavyweight Mirko Cro Cop is set to make his Bellator debut against a man who formerly defeated him in the UFC back in 2011, Roy Nelson. Another rematch on the main card sees two more heavyweights set for battle: former UFC veteran Cheick Kongo and the undefeated former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov. You do not want to miss this card tonight.

Staff Records after UFC 234:

Michael DeSantis: 24-9

2. Ryan Wagner: 23-10

3. Ed Gallo: 22-11

4T. Wesley Riddle: 21-12

4T. Justin Pierrot: 21-12

6T. Brian Gerson: 20-13

6T. Connor Deitrich: 20-13

8T. Jeremy Brand: 19-14

8T. Mike Skytte: 19-14

10. Omar Villagrana: 17-16

11. Matt Bricker: 16-17

12T. Mitch Banuelos: 15-13

12T. Patrick Auger: 15-13

14. Sasha Moksyakov: 15-8

15T. Suraj Sukumar: 14-10

15T. Ash Camyab: 14-5

Valerie Loureda (2-1) vs. Colby Fletcher (1-2)

Jeremy Brand: Loureda via UD

Wesley Riddle: Loureda via UD

Mike Skytte: Loureda via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Loureda via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Loureda via UD

Ryan Wagner: Loureda via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Loureda via UD

Ed Gallo: Loureda via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Loureda via UD

Brian Gerson: Loureda via UD

Matt Bricker: Loureda via UD

Connor Deitrich: Loureda via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Loureda via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Loureda via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Loureda via UD

Ash Camyab: Loureda via UD

Staff picking Loureda: 16

Staff picking Fletcher: 0

Yaroslav Amosov (20-0) vs. Erick Silva (20-9)

Jeremy Brand: Silva via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Amosov via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Amosov via UD

Justin Pierrot: Silva via SD

Michael DeSantis: Amosov via UD

Ryan Wagner: Amosov via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Amosov via UD

Ed Gallo: Amosov via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Amosov via UD

Brian Gerson: Amosov via UD

Matt Bricker: Silva via UD

Connor Deitrich: Amosov via UD

Patrick Auger: Amosov via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Amosov via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Amosov via UD

Ash Camyab: Amosov via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Amosov: 14

Staff picking Silva: 2

Cheick Kongo (29-10-2) vs. Vitaly Minakov (20-0)

Jeremy Brand: Minakov via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Minakov via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Minakov via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Kongo via UD

Michael DeSantis: Minakov via UD

Ryan Wagner: Minakov via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Kongo via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Minakov via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Minakov via UD

Brian Gerson: Minakov via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Kongo via SD

Connor Deitrich: Minakov via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Minakov via Round 1 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: Minakov via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Minakov via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Kongo via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Kongo: 4

Staff picking Minakov: 12

Mirko Cro Cop (36-11-2) vs. Roy Nelson (23-16)

Jeremy Brand: Cro Cop via UD

Wesley Riddle: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Cro Cop Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Nelson via UD

Michael DeSantis: Cro Cop Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Cro Cop UD

Brian Gerson: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Nelson via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Cro Cop via UD

Patrick Auger: Nelson via Round 3 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: Cro Cop via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Nelson via UD

Ash Camyab: Cro Cop Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Cro Cop: 12

Staff picking Nelson: 4

Michael Page (13-0) vs. Paul Daley (40-16-2)

Jeremy Brand: Page via UD

Wesley Riddle: Page via SD

Mike Skytte: Daley via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Page via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Page via UD

Ryan Wagner: Page via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Page via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Daley via UD

Brian Gerson: Page via UD

Matt Bricker: Page via UD

Connor Deitrich: Page via UD

Patrick Auger: Daley via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Page via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Page via UD

Ash Camyab: Page via UD

Staff picking Page: 12

Staff picking Daley: 4

