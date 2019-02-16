The MMASucka staff picks trifecta continues tonight with Bellator 216, our second of three cards this weekend. All the fight card action goes down from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with the main card beginning at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) live on DAZN. To recap our picks from last night’s Bellator 215 card, click here. And also, as mentioned last night: Due to a majority of Muay Thai bouts taking place at tomorrow morning’s ONE card, they will not be included this weekend.
A stacked card tonight features a highly anticipated welterweight bout between two of UK’s biggest stars, Michael “Venom” Page and Paul “Semtex” Daley. The winner between these two will move on in Bellator’s Welterweight World Grand Prix Tournament to fight Douglas Lima in a semi-final bouth. Page is looking to continue his undefeated streak spanning back to February of 2012. He has finished eight of his opponents by knockout including a second-round retirement victory over David Rickels last May. Former Cage Rage, UFC, and Strikeforce veteran Daley currently sits at 5-3 with Bellator. The star has been known over the years for his vicious finishes, as he holds a knockout rate of 75% in his 40 career wins.
In the co-main event, heavyweight Mirko Cro Cop is set to make his Bellator debut against a man who formerly defeated him in the UFC back in 2011, Roy Nelson. Another rematch on the main card sees two more heavyweights set for battle: former UFC veteran Cheick Kongo and the undefeated former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov. You do not want to miss this card tonight.
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Check out our MMASucka staff picks for Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley below.
Staff Records after UFC 234:
- Michael DeSantis: 24-9
2. Ryan Wagner: 23-10
3. Ed Gallo: 22-11
4T. Wesley Riddle: 21-12
4T. Justin Pierrot: 21-12
6T. Brian Gerson: 20-13
6T. Connor Deitrich: 20-13
8T. Jeremy Brand: 19-14
8T. Mike Skytte: 19-14
10. Omar Villagrana: 17-16
11. Matt Bricker: 16-17
12T. Mitch Banuelos: 15-13
12T. Patrick Auger: 15-13
14. Sasha Moksyakov: 15-8
15T. Suraj Sukumar: 14-10
15T. Ash Camyab: 14-5
Valerie Loureda (2-1) vs. Colby Fletcher (1-2)
Jeremy Brand: Loureda via UD
Wesley Riddle: Loureda via UD
Mike Skytte: Loureda via Round 1 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Loureda via Round 2 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Loureda via UD
Ryan Wagner: Loureda via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Loureda via UD
Ed Gallo: Loureda via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Loureda via UD
Brian Gerson: Loureda via UD
Matt Bricker: Loureda via UD
Connor Deitrich: Loureda via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Loureda via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Loureda via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Loureda via UD
Ash Camyab: Loureda via UD
Staff picking Loureda: 16
Staff picking Fletcher: 0
Yaroslav Amosov (20-0) vs. Erick Silva (20-9)
Jeremy Brand: Silva via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Amosov via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Amosov via UD
Justin Pierrot: Silva via SD
Michael DeSantis: Amosov via UD
Ryan Wagner: Amosov via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Amosov via UD
Ed Gallo: Amosov via Round 3 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Amosov via UD
Brian Gerson: Amosov via UD
Matt Bricker: Silva via UD
Connor Deitrich: Amosov via UD
Patrick Auger: Amosov via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Amosov via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Amosov via UD
Ash Camyab: Amosov via Round 1 SUB
Staff picking Amosov: 14
Staff picking Silva: 2
Cheick Kongo (29-10-2) vs. Vitaly Minakov (20-0)
Jeremy Brand: Minakov via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Minakov via Round 3 TKO
Mike Skytte: Minakov via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Kongo via UD
Michael DeSantis: Minakov via UD
Ryan Wagner: Minakov via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Kongo via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Minakov via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Minakov via UD
Brian Gerson: Minakov via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Kongo via SD
Connor Deitrich: Minakov via Round 1 TKO
Patrick Auger: Minakov via Round 1 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: Minakov via Round 1 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Minakov via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Kongo via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Kongo: 4
Staff picking Minakov: 12
Mirko Cro Cop (36-11-2) vs. Roy Nelson (23-16)
Jeremy Brand: Cro Cop via UD
Wesley Riddle: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Cro Cop Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Nelson via UD
Michael DeSantis: Cro Cop Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Cro Cop UD
Brian Gerson: Cro Cop Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Nelson via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Cro Cop via UD
Patrick Auger: Nelson via Round 3 TKO
Sasha Moksyakov: Cro Cop via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Nelson via UD
Ash Camyab: Cro Cop Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Cro Cop: 12
Staff picking Nelson: 4
Michael Page (13-0) vs. Paul Daley (40-16-2)
Jeremy Brand: Page via UD
Wesley Riddle: Page via SD
Mike Skytte: Daley via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Page via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Page via UD
Ryan Wagner: Page via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Page via Round 3 TKO
Ed Gallo: Daley via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Daley via UD
Brian Gerson: Page via UD
Matt Bricker: Page via UD
Connor Deitrich: Page via UD
Patrick Auger: Daley via UD
Sasha Moksyakov: Page via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Page via UD
Ash Camyab: Page via UD
Staff picking Page: 12
Staff picking Daley: 4
Paul Daley (left) and Michael Page (right) at a pre-fight press conference with Bellator President Scott Coker (middle) ahead of their Bellator 216 fight taking place on Saturday, February 16th from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (photo credit: Bellator MMA Facebook page)
