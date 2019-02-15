Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov ahead of their main event Bellator 215 fight taking place on Friday, February 15th from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (photo: Bellator MMA Facebook)

The first trifecta of 2019 is here for MMASucka staff picks. Our first card added to our records this weekend will be Bellator 215, taking place later tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. A second Bellator card will take place tomorrow night, followed by a Sunday evening UFC event. Due to a majority of Muay Thai bouts taking place at tomorrow morning’s ONE card, they will not be included this weekend.

THE FIGHTS

Tonight’s main event will feature a heavyweight clash between former UFC fighter Matt Mitrione and former PRIDE veteran Sergei Kharitonov. Mitrione made his debut with Bellator back in June of 2016, earning three straight knockout victories including a first round finish over all-time great Fedor Emelianenko. That victory was part of last year’s Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, as Mitrione would advance to the semifinals. He would be eliminated from the grand prix following a decision loss to Ryan Bader. Mitrione’s opponent Kharitonov has accomplished much throughout his MMA career including knockouts over names like Pedro Rizzo and Alistair Overeem. This will be Kharitonov’s fourth fight with Bellator, currently riding a five fight win streak. In October of last year, he finished Roy Nelson by knockout in the first round.

In the co-main event, NCAA All-American wrestler Logan Storley will battle against Ion Pascu out of Romania. Other notables competing on the main card include former two-time Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas and the promotional debut of undefeated Austin Vandeford.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for UFC 234 below.

Staff Records after UFC 234:

Michael DeSantis: 24-9

2. Ryan Wagner: 23-10

3. Ed Gallo: 22-11

4T. Wesley Riddle: 21-12

4T. Justin Pierrot: 21-12

6T. Brian Gerson: 20-13

6T. Connor Deitrich: 20-13

8T. Jeremy Brand: 19-14

8T. Mike Skytte: 19-14

10. Omar Villagrana: 17-16

11. Matt Bricker: 16-17

12T. Mitch Banuelos: 15-13

12T. Patrick Auger: 15-13

14. Sasha Moksyakov: 15-8

15T. Suraj Sukumar: 14-10

15T. Ash Camyab: 14-5

Austin Vanderford (6-0) vs. Cody Jones (6-2)

Wesley Riddle: Vanderford via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Jones via UD

Justin Pierrot: Jones via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Vanderford via Round 1 SUB

Mitch Banuelos: Vanderford via UD

Ed Gallo: Vanderford via UD

Omar Villagrana: Vanderford via UD

Brian Gerson: Jones via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Vanderford via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Vanderford via UD

Patrick Auger: Vanderford via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Vanderford via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Vanderford via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Vanderford: 10

Staff picking Jones: 3

Mike Kimbel (2-0) vs. John Douma (3-1)

Wesley Riddle: Kimbel via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Kimbel via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Kimbel via UD

Michael DeSantis: Kimbel via Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Kimbel via UD

Ed Gallo: Kimbel via UD

Omar Villagrana: Kimbel via UD

Brian Gerson: Douma via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Kimbel via UD

Connor Deitrich: Kimbel via UD

Patrick Auger: Kimbel via Round 2 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: Kimbel via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Kimbel via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Kimbel: 12

Staff picking Douma: 1

Eduardo Dantas (20-6) vs. Toby Misech (11-6)

Wesley Riddle: Dantas via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Dantas via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Dantas via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Dantas via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Dantas via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Dantas via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Dantas via UD

Brian Gerson: Dantas via UD

Matt Bricker: Dantas via Round 3 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Dantas via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Dantas Round 1 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: Dantas via UD

Ash Camyab: Dantas via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Dantas: 13

Staff picking Misech: 0

Logan Storley (9-0) vs. Ion Pascu (18-9)

Wesley Riddle: Storley via UD

Mike Skytte: Storley via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Storley via UD

Michael DeSantis: Storley via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Storley via UD

Ed Gallo: Storley via UD

Omar Villagrana: Storley via UD

Brian Gerson: Storley via UD

Matt Bricker: Storley via UD

Connor Deitrich: Storley via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Storley via UD

Sasha Moksyakov: Storley via Round 2 SUB

Ash Camyab: Pascu via SD

Staff picking Storley: 12

Staff picking Pascu: 1

Matt Mitrione (13-6) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (27-6)

Wesley Riddle: Kharitonov via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Kharitonov via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Mitrione via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Kharitonov via Round 2 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Kharitonov via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Kharitonov via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Mitrione via UD

Brian Gerson: Kharitonov via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Kharitonov via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Kharitonov via UD

Patrick Auger: Mitrione via Round 2 TKO

Sasha Moksyakov: Kharitonov via UD

Ash Camyab: Kharitonov via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Mitrione: 3

Staff picking Kharitonov: 10

FEATURED IMAGE:

Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov ahead of their main event Bellator 215 fight taking place on Friday, February 15th from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (photo: Bellator MMA Facebook)

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s Bellator 215 staff picks