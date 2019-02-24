PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – FEBRUARY 23: A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on February 23, 2019 in the Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

[embedded content]

UFC Fight Night 145 is behind us, but there is still plenty to talk about. At 3:00 PM EST, MMASucka will be going live on YouTube to discuss what went down in Prague. Brian Gerson will be hosting the show and will be joined by Connor Deitrich and Patrick Auger.

UFC Fight Night 145 was the first time the UFC has been to the Czech Republic, and the crowd seemed to really enjoy the show. The show was a complete sellout, with 16,583 fans in attendance, good for a live gate of $1,606,176. This show also was reportedly the largest MMA event in the country’s history and the biggest event in the history of the O2 Arena. The UFC has to be happy with the success of the first-ever event in the Czech Republic, and very likely could go back in the future.

Both the prelims and the main card were full of action, so there will be plenty for us to talk about. We will be covering the impressive debut of Ismail Naurdiev, Dwight Grant‘s violent knockout, Stefan Struve‘s performance, the continued dominance of Thiago Santos, and anything in between. We will also be talking about what could be next for some of the best, and worst, performers from UFC Fight Night 145.

