KSW recently released “The Most Powerful MMA Fight of All-Time” trailer video highlighting the co-main event of KSW 47. Five-time World’s Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski faces Olympic gold medalist weightlifter Srymon Kolecki. You can check out the video here: The Most Powerful MMA Fight of All-Time.

Recent Addition

KSW recently added another superstar to the already stacked KSW 47 card, which is set to take place March 23, 2019 in Poland. 2012 Olympic bronze medal wrestler Damian Janikowski makes his return. Though his opponent is yet to be named, Janikowski’s star power alone is enough to make this bout worth watching.

Current Bout Line-Up

Currently the card has seven full bouts announced plus the inclusion of Janikowski. Look for another three or four more bouts to be added soon. Here is the card as it currently stands:

Main Event- Champ vs. Champ

Heavyweight Title Fight

Champion Phil De Fries (16-6) vs. Tomasz Narkun (16-2)

Co-Main Event (Heavyweight)

Mariusz Pudzianowski (12-6) vs. Szymon Kolecki (6-1)

Welterweight

Borys Mankowski (19-7-1) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (12-2)

Middleweight

Damian Janikowwski (3-1) vs. TBD

Featherweight

Marcin Wrzosek (13-5) vs. Daniel Torres (8-4)

Flyweight

Karolina Owczarz (1-0) vs. Aleksandre Rola (2-0)

Lightweight

Bartlomiej Kopera (9-4) vs. Maciej Kazieczko (4-1)

Bantamweight

Dawid Gralka (6-2) vs. Pawel Politylo (3-1)

