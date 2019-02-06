UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Jeremy Kennedy of Canada poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former Battlefield Fight League featherweight champion and former UFC prospect Jeremy Kennedy will make his return to where he began. On March 17, Kennedy will headline BFL 61 at the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

MMASucka.com learned of the main event on Wednesday morning.

Kennedy (13-1) began his pro career on quite the winning streak and after eight unblemished performances got his shot at the UFC. The 26-year-old went 3-1 inside the Octagon, but after some lengthy contract negotiations, Kennedy parted with the organization.

Since his departure from the UFC, Kennedy won two in a row under the Brave banner, with both victories coming via knockout.

This will be the first time the Revolution Fight Team product has fought inside the BFL cage since March 2016 when he defeated Drew Brokenshire via unanimous decision.

MMASucka.com will have more details as they arise, but as of right now, no opponent has been announced so stand opposite Kennedy in the main event slot.

BFL 61 will have a special 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET start time and will be co-headlined by Jamey Lyn-Horth fighting for the first-ever BFL women’s world title.

Start your St. Patrick’s day right and head to the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam for BFL 61 on March 17.

This event goes down just one day after BFL 60 on March 16.

