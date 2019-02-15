Invicta FC 34: Porto vs. Gonzalez is set to take place Friday, February 15, 2019, from the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. The seven bout card will be headlined by a flyweight title fight with Brazilian veteran Vanessa Porto and former UFC veteran Pearl Gonzalez. The beginning of a four-women number one flyweight contender tournament is set to kickoff with Milana Dudieva taking on Karina Rodriguez in the co-main event while Miranda Maverick battles DeAnna Bennett on the other side of the bracket. Also in action is EBI 18 champion Erin Blanchfield and the Knoxville Martial Arts Academy fighter Christina Ricker making her Invicta FC debut.
LIVE RESULTS
FLYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT
Vanessa Porto vs. Pearl Gonzalez
Milana Dudieva vs. Karina Rodriguez
Miranda Maverick vs. DeAnna Bennett
Tracy Cortez vs. Erin Blanchfield
Victoria Leonardo vs. Jamie Milanowski
Courtney King vs. Holli Salazar
Caitlin Simmons vs. Christina Ricker
Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.
View the original article on MMA Sucka: Invicta FC 34: Porto vs. Gonzalez Live Results