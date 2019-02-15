Photo courtesy of Invicta FC.

Invicta 34: Porto vs. Gonzalez is set to take place Friday, February 15, 2019, from the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas and is headlined by a flyweight title matchup between Brazil’s Vanessa Porto and former UFC veteran Pearl Gonzalez. Invicta FC has an amazing card setup with a four-woman flyweight tournament set to begin to determine the new number, one contender. The card is stacked with flyweight talent. Six bouts on this card are at the flyweight class.

Flyweight Title Main Event

Since exiting the UFC, Gonzalez has won all three of her Invicta bouts defeating tough opponents combining for 20 wins. After her amazing unanimous decision victory over Daiane Firmino at Invicta FC 31 in September 2018 after recently losing her father, there was no doubt Gonzalez had done enough to earn her shot at gold. Not only could this win earn her championship gold, but it could also put her right back into the UFC.

Vanessa Porto is an absolute veteran of the fight game in every sense of the word. She currently owns 20 wins and has been fighting for Invicta FC since Invicta FC 2 back in July 2012. She has currently won five of her last seven with three of those being grinded-out decisions. Porto is a very durable, tough fighter. Since 2012 she has only lost once via finish.

What Else to Watch For

A four-woman flyweight number one contender tournament will begin as Milana Dudieva takes on Karen Rodriguez in the co-main event while Miranda Maverick will battle DeAnna Bennett. After the bout was announced, Miranda told MMASucka, “I am honored to be labeled as one of the best by being included in this tournament and I intend to push through the competition. It’s an amazing feeling to be competing against ladies I have looked up to and seen competing before I even started training.”

Erin Blanchfield is also set to put her undefeated record back on the line. Her challenger is the 4-1 Arizona fighter, Tracy Cortez. Blanchfield is very dangerous on the ground, earning the Eddie Bravo Invitational flyweight title at EBI 12. Look for Blanchfield to bring the fight to the ground and continue her winning ways up the flyweight division.

Knoxville’s Rising Star

Knoxville Martial Arts Academy standout Christina Ricker will be making her Invicta FC debut taking on Caitlin Simmons. Ricker recently told MMASucka she is very excited for her debut with the organization. Ricker is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Hayley Turner at Valor Fighting Challenge 54. In a previous interview with MMASucka, Rickers expressed her joy and excitement.

“It feels incredible,” Ricker told MMA Sucka. “At the same time, I have a strange calm about it. Like I know this is where I’m supposed to be. I’ve worked very hard to be patient, knowing this is much bigger than what I can see, so trusting and waiting. I’m thrilled the day is here! Coming off a win I have a lot of energy, so I am putting that to good use! This event was last month on January 19, 2019. Look for Ricker to shine as a potential rising star for Invicta.

