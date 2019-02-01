Tweet on Twitter
ONE Championship has signed one of Canada’s hottest flyweight talents. Gurdarshan Mangat, also known as Gary, has been on the pro scene since 2011 and is worthy of this next step in his career.
Mangat announced the signing on his official Instagram page.

I am proud to announce I am the newest addition to the flyweight roster of one of the biggest and fastest growing organizations… @onechampionship 🙏🏽🇮🇳🇨🇦 Apna Time Aagaya 🤛🏾 ———————————————————————-This moment isnt just for me but everyone who has stood by me . Still feels like yesterday that I called my parents with the news that I was done becoming an Accountant and had found a new passion. I had no prior experience in anything, really had no idea what I was getting myself into, but if i learnt anything from my ancestors, is that we are born with a Warrior heart for whatever we pursue.Its been a long journey, but we about to come and shake up this organization with an army of 2 billion Indians behind me.Let my life be a testament to my brothers and sisters that a common man, common upbringing , taught to live a common life can change the direction of their journey to become something great if they choose to dream, then work it into existence. You dont have to be raised a certain way to achieve greatness. Ive always said that your vision must be strong enough to get you thru many days, months, years of struggle, failure, pain, heartbreak to keep going. Honestly, I am at a point if it wasnt for the vision, i would have moved on long time ago . I am not that 22 year old kid when I first started, many things have changed but seeing everything from our youth killing eachother, dying from addiction and overdoses, suicides, to the misdirection of the enviroment that surrounds them, id be failing myself and the ones I have been telling for almost 10 years now that I want to inspire change , leave an example of my life of beating the odds. There are many tough days ahead for me ,preparing for these wars that you will witness, but know I do it with all of you in my heart ….To all my people ….From the small town kid with big city dreams…Apna Time Aagaya 🙏🏽 #TeamSaintLion 🇮🇳🇨🇦 #onefc #onechampionship #mma

Mangat (13-2) as mentioned made his pro debut in 2011 and went on to win his first four in a row. The 32-year-old’s blemishes come to Josh Gow and Stephen Loman. The Revolution Fight Team product is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, with all three victories coming under the Super Fight League banner.
The pride of India trains with former ONE Championship bantamweight kingpin Bibiano Fernandes and also travels to Washington State to train with former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.
Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on Mangat and when he will make his debut with ONE Championship.
