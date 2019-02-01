ONE Championship has signed one of Canada’s hottest flyweight talents. Gurdarshan Mangat, also known as Gary, has been on the pro scene since 2011 and is worthy of this next step in his career.

Mangat announced the signing on his official Instagram page.

Mangat (13-2) as mentioned made his pro debut in 2011 and went on to win his first four in a row. The 32-year-old’s blemishes come to Josh Gow and Stephen Loman. The Revolution Fight Team product is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, with all three victories coming under the Super Fight League banner.

The pride of India trains with former ONE Championship bantamweight kingpin Bibiano Fernandes and also travels to Washington State to train with former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on Mangat and when he will make his debut with ONE Championship.