Manny Bermudez competes on Sundays UFC on ESPN 1. His fight on the preliminary card of the event is his third with the major North American promotion. Bermudez is a highly touted prospect from Boston, Massachusetts. He holds an undefeated record that boasts 11 stoppages. The opponent he faces at UFC on ESPN 1 (UFC Phoenix) is also undefeated. Benito Lopez comes from the opposite side of the country as Bermudez, training and living out of Southern California. Lopez trains out of Team Alpha Male and owns a 9-0 record.

This bout is extremely important for the development of both competitors. For Bermudez, a victory could catapult him near the top-15. As it does for his opponent.

For the first time in 21 fights (amateur and professional), Manny Bermudez missed the given weight limit. In his third UFC bout and 22nd MMA fight, Bermudez missed the bantamweight mark by 4 pounds. Despite a hard effort by Bermudez and his dedicated team, the weight simply would not come off.

In part three, we get a look behind the curtain of that process and how arduous it can be. The MMASucka cameras followed Bermudez nearly up until the end before weigh-ins.

Despite missing weight, the fight is still on for Sunday. Bermudez and his opponent still set to face off Sunday night live on ESPN.

