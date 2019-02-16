ORLANDO, FL – FEBRUARY 24: Manny Bermudez poses for a portrait backstage after his victory over Albert Morales during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on February 24, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Manny Bermudez competes on Sundays UFC on ESPN 1. His fight on the preliminary card of the event is his third with the major North American promotion. Bermudez is a highly touted prospect from Boston, Massachusetts. He holds an undefeated record that boasts 11 stoppages. The opponent he faces at UFC on ESPN 1 (UFC Phoenix) is also undefeated. Benito Lopez comes from the opposite side of the country as Bermudez, training and living out of Southern California. Lopez trains out of Team Alpha Male and owns a 9-0 record.

This bout is extremely important for the development of both competitors. For Bermudez, a victory could catapult him near the top-15. As it does for his opponent.

In part two, MMASucka cameras following the rising bantamweight Friday, February 15th. Two days before he competes at UFC Phoenix. Before he can begin the meat of his weight cut, Bermudez completes his media obligations.

He begins in the morning with UFC on ESPN 1 media day. There he takes questions from a long list of journalists from the state and the country. After the interview portion of media day, the fighters faced off. Lopez and Bermudez sparred no space between them as the two were nearly touching noses at the staredown. From there, Bermudez went on to his commentator interview. He spoke with Jon Anik (UFC commentator) and former UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz.

