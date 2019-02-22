PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 17: Manny Bermudez waits backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Manny Bermudez competes on Sundays UFC on ESPN 1. His fight on the preliminary card of the event is his third with the major North American promotion. Bermudez is a highly touted prospect from Boston, Massachusetts. He holds an undefeated record that boasts 11 stoppages. The opponent he faces at UFC on ESPN 1 (UFC Phoenix) is also undefeated. Benito Lopez comes from the opposite side of the country as Manny Bermudez, training and living out of Southern California. Lopez trains out of Team Alpha Male and owns a 9-0 record.

This bout is extremely important for the development of both competitors. For Bermudez, a victory could catapult him near the top-15. As it does for his opponent.

In the final installment, Bermudez makes his final preparations. After a disappointing day prior, Manny Bermudez resets mentally and adjusts his focus from making weight to his opponent.

Head coach, Bill Mahoney addresses the failed attempt on the scales. While in the locker room, Mahoney states that the weight mishap serves as a learning experience for Bermudez. Something that the fighter harped on in his post-fight interview when addressing the same topic.

Ultimately, Bermudez earned a first-round stoppage victory at UFC Phoenix. The finish was his 12th as a professional. His victory also marked the 20th consecutive victory, since his amateur days.

