Ever since losing the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 226, Stipe Miocic has wanted a Daniel Cormier rematch. Miocic’s latest effort to move this forward came on Monday (Feb 4) in a YouTube video discussing newfound challenges as a father and why he deserves a shot to reclaim the title.

In the video, Miocic says a rematch would show his daughter “no matter what happens in life, you get knocked down, you get up, you dust yourself off, you put your head down, and you keep moving forward.”

In a scathing response, Cormier tweeted a point-blank explanation for his refusal to fight Miocic.

Reason 1: he’s being entitled, why have I fought since and he hasn’t. He lost the fight is he still the champ? Reason 2: I’m hurt Reason3: how do I do it better? I beat him in a round last time ? https://t.co/sQF4Wu5q6P — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 5, 2019

Does Miocic deserve a rematch?

Miocic won the heavyweight title in May 2016 with a first-round knockout of Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198. With three successful title defenses, he became the UFC’s longest running heavyweight champ.

Two knockouts against Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos plus a decision win over Francis Ngannou deserve recognition. Cormier argues Miocic’s six-month absence takes him out of the question of who he fights next.

Cormier moving up a weight class to take a shot at becoming a two-division champion resulted in a first-round knockout on Miocic, but it was a close match before then. Miocic was displaying strong wrestling skills over Cormier and considering his record in the UFC, he’s earned a rematch.

Cormier is right in questioning Miocic for being inactive but he could still get a more impressive win over Miocic. A rematch would also solidify his status in the heavyweight division which he excels in over light heavyweight. Getting another win would give Miocic a stronger argument if he wants a Daniel Cormier rematch, but if Cormier’s retirement plan pans out he may not get the opportunity

Cormier’s legacy and retirement plan

Cormier’s initial plan to retire by his 40th birthday is unlikely to happen without one more fight. Following wins over Miocic and Derrick Lewis, Brock Lesnar seems most likely to challenge Cormier in his final fight. After Jon Jones won the light heavyweight championship though, talk of a third match between Jones and Cormier is back on the table.

Cormier is adamant this won’t happen due to Jones failed drug test controversies. With Cormier’s only losses (one of which became a no contest) coming from Jones, a win over him would look fantastic on his record.

If the decision were up to UFC president Dana White, the heavyweight champ would take on all three opponents before making his retirement. “(Jones-Cormier and Cormier-Lesnar) are both good fights. I think Jones, (Lesnar) and Stipe (Miocic) are all good fights for Cormier if Cormier wants to do three more fights,” White recently said at a press conference.

