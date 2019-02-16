COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 3, 2012: Paul Daley walks to the cage before a welterweight bout during the Strikeforce event at Nationwide Arena on March 3, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley is set to take place in the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday February 16, 2019 just one day after Bellator held their Bellator 215 card. The main event features arguably the company’s biggest rivalry to date as undefeated British phenom Michael “Venom” Page takes on the English veteran Paul Daley. This matchup is also apart of the Welterweight Grand Prix tournament. The co-main event features a potential heavyweight slugfest as undefeated Russian Vitaly Minakov takes on the ever-dangerous Cheick Kongo.

The preliminary card includes a list of talented, young New England prospects. From Jesse-James Kosakowski, Pat Casey, and Camron Lochinov to Justin Sumnter and Reginaldo Fenix. Of the young New Englanders, Kosakowski and Fenix are the only two making their promotional debuts at Bellator 216. Lochinov, Sumnter, and Casey all had the opportunity to compete for Bellator previously. Pat Casey makes his third appearance for the organization. All three appearances came at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Bellator 216 LIVE RESULTS

Paul Daley vs. Michael Page

Vitaly Minakov vs. Cheick Kong

Roy Nelson vs. Mirko Cro Cop

Erick Silva vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Valerie Loureda vs. Colby Fletcher

Pat Casey vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev

Kastriot Xhema vs. Camron Lochinov

Demetrios Plaza vs. Andrews Rodriguez

Vinicius de Jesus vs. Rodolfo Barcellos

Justin Sumter vs. Reginaldo Felix

Tyrell Fortune vs. Ryan Pokryfky

Jesse James Kosakowski vs. Rodolfo Rocha

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Bellator 216 Live Results